Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern champions, Dortmund on course for Champions League

Did Bayern Munich win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Bayern Munich WON the Bundesliga this weekend, without even kicking a ball.

RB Leipzig's defeat to Borussia Dortmund earlier on Saturday afternoon meant that Bayern were already crowned champions before their game against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

And they celebrated in style, thrashing the hapless Foals 6-0.

It's Bayern's ninth Bundesliga title in a row, their 30th Bundesliga title in total and their 31st German championship overall. Great for Bayern, but what can be done about such dominance?

Did Borussia Dortmund win in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Indeed they did, and what a vital win it was in terms of their Champions League hopes.

Dortmund got off to a flying start against RB Leipzig and led 2-0 just after half-time thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho. But they switched off completely and allowed the visitors to get back into the game courtesy of Lukas Klostermann and Dano Olmo.

Those Champions League hopes were suddenly in danger again until Sancho's 87th minute winner capped off a dramatic game.

And after direct rivals Eintracht Frankfurt could only manage a 1-1 draw against Mainz on Sunday, Dortmund ended the weekend in the top four. With two games left to play, they have their fate in their own hands.

They will also meet RB Leipzig again in the German Cup final on Thursday (20:45 CET).

Were there any surprises in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Hertha revival?

What was the game of the weekend in the Bundesliga?

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 RB Leipzig was a thriller, and Freiburg's 4-1 win away at struggling Cologne was also full of drama, but the most ridiculous game of the weekend actually came in Bundesliga 2, where former Bundesliga side Paderborn beat Erzgebirge Aue 8-3 (eight - three).

Anyone who thought this was going to be a meaningless end-of-season kick-around between two mid-table teams with nothing left to play for was quickly proved wrong when Aue raced into a 2-0 lead after just five minutes.

But Paderborn had turned it around to lead 4-2 by half-time, before adding another four in the second half.

True fans know that Bundesliga 2 is the real European Super League.

What does the top six in the Bundesliga look like?

1. Bayern Munich — 74 points (champions)

2. RB Leipzig — 64

3. Wolfsburg — 60

4. Dortmund — 58

5. Frankfurt — 57

6. Leverkusen — 51

Who is in the Bundesliga relegation zone?

15. Hertha* — 30 points

-------------------------

16. Bielefeld — 30

-------------------------

17. Cologne — 29

18. Schalke* —13 (relegated)

*one game in hand: Schalke vs. Hertha on Wednesday at 18:00 CET

Marco Reus: "Couldn't care less" about Bayern

What was the funniest thing said in the Bundesliga this weekend?

Borussia Dortmund's late win over RB Leipzig was obviously hugely important for their own Champions League hopes, but it also had the added effect of handing Bayern Munich the title.

Asked about how he felt about this quirk of fate by broadcaster Sportschau, however, captain Marco Reus replied simply: "Couldn't care less."

Eventually, Reus did offer his own congratulations, saying: "They've deserved it again. They've played consistently well. There's nothing more to say."