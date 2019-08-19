 Bundesliga: Build around Philipe Coutinho and Bayern can excel | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.08.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Build around Philipe Coutinho and Bayern can excel

Bayern Munich have been crying out for a new playmaker to excel in the No.10 role. In recent years, Mario Götze and James Rodriguez have failed to truly find their feet but Philippe Coutinho may prove to be the answer.

Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München Philippe Coutinho (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

"My best position, where I can give my best, is in the No.10 role," Coutinho said as he announced his arrival in Munich.

Two-footed, an outstanding passing repertoire, with an ability to shift the ball at a blink of an eye and accelerate beyond opponents in a flash, Coutinho still stands out as one of the world's best playmakers.

The Brazilian may have endured a tough 18 months in Barcelona after a messy transfer from Liverpool, but at Bayern Munich Coutinho appears to have a platform where he can once again shine, just as he did on Merseyside for a glorious four-and-a-half seasons.

The roughly €20 million Bayern are paying – an €8.5 million loan fee and €12 million in wages – seems a lot for an out-of-form star, but the Bavarians have a big opportunity to rejuvenate a special talent. Big outlays promise potentially big rewards.

If Niko Kovac builds his team around Coutinho – something Ernesto Valverde was unable to do at Barcelona – then both parties will benefit and Bayern could have found an answer to their search for a new creative lynchpin.

System change required

At Barcelona, Coutinho became known as a luxury player, despite his undoubted talent and ability to play in a number of positions.

He was unable to play in his favored No.10 role thanks to Lionel Messi, Valverde preferred Arthur or Arturo Vidal in midfield due to their defensive qualities, and Coutinho faced competition from a more direct and explosive Ousmane Dembele on the left wing.

Philippe Coutinho playing for Barcelona. (picture-alliance/AFP7)

Philippe Coutinho endured a difficult 18-month spell with Barcelona.

But with Bayern he can become their conductor. All Kovac needs to do is tweak his 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 and give Coutinho the support of two deeper-lying midfielders, in order to excel behind Robert Lewandowski.

Thiago and Leon Goretzka would be the obvious options in midfield and with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry patrolling the wings, Bayern start to look a lot more dangerous.

The only question is how Thomas Müller fits into the equation. The ever-present, evergreen 29-year-old has seen challengers to his Raumdeuter (space interpreter) role behind the main striker come and go. But if Bayern truly want Coutinho to shine then they need to hand him the No.10 role in front of the club legend.

"It depends on the coach. I play where he wants, I want to do my best. Of course, Müller often played as the No.10. That's what the coach will decide," Coutinho said.

Coutinho would not be best utilised out on the left wing. He is not Franck Ribery or Arjen Robben and cannot be seen as a replacement for either. As chief playmaker, Coutinho has the potential to rediscover his confidence, his artistic license, and the devastating form that saw him score 54 goals and provide 45 assists in 201 games for Liverpool.

By the end of the season, the €120 million buy-out clause Bayern have negotiated with Barcelona could prove a bargain. Coutinho could well become the Bundesliga's best player, if he's given the right platform.

Question marks

Of course, Bayern's recent attempts to find a new No.10 to take over from Thomas Müller have proved mixed. Mario Götze arrived in 2013 to usurp the role but amid a number of health issues, couldn't live up to expectations under Pep Guardiola.

Next was James Rodriguez, who arrived in 2016 on a two-year loan from Real Madrid. However, the Colombian never won Kovac's trust and last season often lost his starting position to Müller. Moments of brilliance were too often littered with inconsistencies.

The similarities between James and Coutinho are easy enough to make – both hail from South America, both struggled to settle in Spain, and both have an air of exuberance and flair that makes them stand-out as game changers.

Coutinho, however, has the attributes to distinguish himself from being a mere James 2.0. He possesses a canny knack for escaping tight situations and skipping past opponents, not to mention a venemous shot with both feet. If he rediscovers his confidence he can perform on a consistent basis.

But for that, he needs the trust of Kovac.

Only one option

That trust begins with handing Coutinho the No.10 role. Otherwise this deal makes zero sense.

Coutinho has already taken over Robben's No.10 jersey – a clear sign he has no qualms following in the footsteps of a club legend – and now the position he craves should also be handed down.

Bayern are at a crossroads, both on and off the field, and an injection of world-class quality is exactly what they need to stave off the challenges of a resurgent Borussia Dortmund and improving RB Leipzig. After missing out on Leroy Sane in the transfer window, Coutinho is the signing that could kick start their season.

Give him the platform and Philippe "O Magico" Coutinho can return to his very best, and at the same time keep Bayern at the top of German football and return them to the upper echelons of European competition.

  • Fußball Vertragsunterzeichnung Philippe Coutinho (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Philippe Coutinho

    "With his creativity and outstanding skills, Philippe is a player who will immediately strengthen our attack," Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said after the 27-year-old signed on a one-season loan. Bayern have an option to purchase the forward after his loan expires for a fee of €120 million. "Like FC Bayern, I have big ambitions," Coutinho said.

  • Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe E l Fc Bayern vs Benfica 1:0 - Rafinha (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Rafinha

    Rafinha spent eight years at Bayern Munich, scoring five goals in 179 appearances between 2011 and 2019. Following the 2018-19 season, the 33-year-old Brazilian decided it was time to return home, signing with Flamenco. The right back has also made four appearances for his country.

  • Fußballspieler Douglas Costa Fc Bayern München (picture alliance/dpa/Fotostand)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Douglas Costa

    Douglas Costa moved to Munich from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 and had made 50 appearances for Bayern by the time he moved on to Italian giants Juventus. The 28-year-old, known for his dribbling skills, speed and crossing ability, has 31 caps for his native Brazil.

  • Fussball Bundesliga Spiel Bayer Leverkusen gegen Bayern München (Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Dante

    Now 35, Dante has moved around quite a lot in his career, including spells with Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg. The Brazilian made 86 appearances for Bayern between 2012 and 2014. He currently plays for Nice in France's top-flight, Ligue 1.

  • Luiz Gustavo und Bastian Schweinsteiger (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Luiz Gustavo

    Luis Gustavo (above right), seen here with former Bayern teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, spent just two years at the club, scoring six goals in 64 appearances between 2011 and 2013. Like Dante, he wound up moving to Wolfsburg after his spell in the Bavarian capital ended. Another thing Luis Gustavo has in common with his countryman is that he too now plays in the south of France – at Marseille.

  • Fußballer Breno FC Bayern München (Reuters)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Breno

    There were high hopes for Breno when he signed with Bayern as an 18-year-old center back in 2007, but his time in the Bavarian capital wouldn't be a happy one. His four years in Munich saw him appear in just 28 games, including seven on loan to Nuremberg. In 2011 he was arrested on suspicion of arson – and was later handed a jail sentence. He's now back in Brazil with Vasco de Gama.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfL Bochum - FC Bayern München Lucio (picture-alliance/Sven Simon/B. Lauter)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Lucio

    After moving to Munich from Bayer Leverkusen, Lucio spent five years with the Bavarians between 2005 and 2009, racking up 144 appearances before moving on to Inter Milan. The center back, who moved back to Brazil in 2013 to play for Sao Paolo, has 105 caps for his country. He currently plays for Brasiliense.

  • Ze Roberto -Bayern München (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Ze Roberto

    Ze Roberto had a very long playing career, having hung up his boots at Palmeiras just two years ago at the age of 43. The left-wing back or midfielder had two spells with Bayern between 2002 and 2009, making a total of 169 appearances and won 84 international caps. Ze Roberto also played for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg. He now works as a technical advisor to Palmeiras.

  • Europapokal Finale FC Valencia - Bayern München 2001 (picture-alliance/ULMER)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Paulo Sergio

    Paulo Sergio (second from left) is another Brazilian who entered the Bundesliga via Bayer Leverkusen. The forward transferred to Roma before moving back to Germany with Munich in 1999. He scored 21 goals in 77 matches for Bayern between 1999 and 2002. He made 13 appearances for Brazil and was part of the squad that won the 1994 World Cup.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München (imago/WEREK)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Giovane Elber

    Giovane Elber (above left) spent the majority of his career in the Bundesliga after starting his European career on loan to Grasshopper Club Zürich from AC Milan. Strong performances in three seasons in VfB Stuttgart attracted Bayern's interest – and he signed with them in 1997. Elber scored 92 goals in 169 appearances for Bayern and made 15 appearances for Brazil.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayern München Deutscher Meister Jorginho und Mehmet Scholl (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hellmann)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Jorginho

    Jorginho (second from left) was a right back who spent three seasons with Bayern in the mid-1990s, scoring six goals in 67 appearances – just three more matches than he played for his country. Here he is seen celebrating the 1993-94 Bundesliga title with Mehmet Scholl. Following his playing career he got into management and now coaches Brazilian side Ponte Preta.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München 1992 - Bernardo und Mazinho (picture-alliance/HJS-Sportfotos/H. J. Schmidt)

    Bundesliga: The Brazilians of Bayern Munich

    Bernardo und Mazinho Oliveira

    These were the first Brazilians to wear the Bayern colors, Bernardo (above left) and Mazinho. Bernardo didn’t last long in the Bavarian capital, returning to Brazil after just three months and four matches. Legend has it that before he arrived in Germany, he thought he had actually signed for Dortmund. Mazinho lasted four seasons with Bayern but failed to live up to expectations.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


