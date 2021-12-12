Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach's nightmare before Christmas

In December 2020, Borussia Mönchengladbach were walking in a winter wonderland, having qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time ever.

Twelve months later, the Foals are enduring their very own nightmare before Christmas. Gladbach has lost three consecutive Bundesliga games, conceding 14 and scoring just two in the process. The team has slipped to 13th in the Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation playoff spot.

First, there was the humiliating 4-1 loss to local rivals Cologne — Gladbach's heaviest derby defeat since 1996.

That was followed by a 6-0 thrashing at home to Freiburg, with all six goals conceded in the opening 37 minutes of a first-half implosion.

And on Saturday, the run continued with a 4-1 defeat away at RB Leipzig – which could have been worse had Andre Silva not contrived to miss an open goal.

"Have there been strong words?" sporting director Max Eberl was asked on ZDF Sportstudio this weekend. "Yes, there have," he replied. "But it hasn't helped."

Psychological collapse

And yet it was only a month and a half ago that Gladbach were making international headlines after dumping Bayern Munich out of the German Cup with a ferocious 5-0 win. Indeed, they started the season in similar form, proving Bayern's equals in a 1-1 draw on the opening day.

"We have a squad which is full of quality," said Eberl, justifiably. "But the players aren't showing that quality on the pitch. We've lost our belief in all of the things we were previously doing well."

For Eberl, the somewhat unusual nature of the defeats to Cologne and Freiburg are responsible for a psychological collapse.

The derby scoreline was worse than the performance, with Denis Zakaria and Alassane Plea both hitting the woodwork for Gladbach in a pulsating game that they ended up losing following an uncharacteristic error from midfielder Florian Neuhaus. One week later, the sheer rate at which Freiburg scored their goals completely demoralized Gladbach.

Vulnerable from crosses and set-pieces

"That wasn't a normal game, no one has experienced anything like that before, and it's had a psychological effect on the players," explained Eberl. "The team simply didn't defend as a Bundesliga team should, which means stopping crosses and marking properly in the box."

Indeed, of the 14 goals conceded by Gladbach against Cologne, Freiburg and RB Leipzig, a scarcely believable 11 have come from crosses, including four from free-kicks and one from a corner.

"Even if it's a psychological challenge, the players still need to be present physically," criticized Eberl. "Everyone has to take responsibility. Simply relying on others is the worst possible approach. We all need to shoulder the blame."

Adi Hütter is trying to replicate his form with Frankfurt at Gladbach

Adi Hütter's job safe for now

Eberl's collective approach to Gladbach's current crisis means that head coach Adi Hütter's position is currently not in question.

Gladbach reportedly paid €7.5m ($8.4m) in the summer to buy Hütter out of his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he had worked with a similarly well-stocked and offensively orientated squad. Eberl has strongly rebuffed any questions regarding the Austrian's status.

"He has incredible quality and experience," Eberl told Sport1 Doppelpass on Sunday morning. "And he has a club behind him which sticks together in difficult times."

Gladbach welcome Hütter's ex-club Frankfurt on Wednesday night as they attempt to snap out of their winter slumber.