Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund - live blog

DW's live blog for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Mönchengladbach will go LIVE at 16:30 CET (15:30 GMT/10:30 ET)

Reus to miss the EUROs?:

"I don't know when he'll back" - the words of head coach Lucien Favre that Dortmund fans didn't want to hear in regards to captain Marco Reus. According to reports in Germany there are genuine fears that his place in Joachim Löw's EURO 2020 squad could also be at risk, if he's not able to make his anticipated comeback after the next international break (23rd - 31st March). One things for sure he won't be facing his former side on Saturday.

Fun fact: Goals guaranteed!

None of the last 48 competitive meetings between Gladbach and Dortmund have ended goalless. The last time this fixture ended 0-0 was in April 1994 in the Bundesliga in Mönchengladbach.

Pre-match spotlight: Jadon Sancho

Dortmund’s midfield whizzkid has been in jaw-dropping form since a spate of off-the-pitch incidents brought his professionalism and discipline into question. The Englishman has had a hand in a goal in each of his last seven Bundesliga games, furthermore he's been directly involved in 20 goals across his last 13 matches (11 goals, 9 assists) – a league high by far. Ridiculous numbers!

From the coaches' mouth: Marco Rose

"Dortmund strengthened well in January and are on the right path. We're up against a side in good form, but we're not afraid of them. We're playing well and we're at home too. It will no doubt be an exciting game. We'll go into it full of energy and anticipation."

Fun fact: Dominant Dortmund

Dortmund have won their last nine Bundesliga games against Gladbach – neither side had previously enjoyed a winning streak this long in the history of this fixture. This is also BVB’s longest winning run against a current BL side.

From the coaches' mouth: Lucien Favre

"We’ve won against Gladbach twice this season. They were both close games, in the DFB Cup they took the lead. In the league it was similar. But we know they’re a very good team. They change their system regularly, and do it very well."

Pre-match spotlight: Lars Stindl

Gladbach's captain fantastic was back to his very best in the 3-2 win over Augsburg and produced some of the silkiest touches we've seen in Germany's top flight this season. Against Augsburg he had a hand in three goals in a single Bundesliga game for the first time in Augsburg (2 goals, 1 assist). He has now scored two more goals in his 14 games in 2019/20 (5) than across his 21 appearances last season (3).

Possible line-up: Gladbach

Sommer - Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini - Neuhaus, Zakaria - Hofmann, Stindl, Plea - Thuram

Possible line-up: Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro - Sancho, Brandt - Haaland