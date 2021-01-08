Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich – live

Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, Borussia-Park

Flick and Plea

"The team is really up for this game tonight," Hansi Flick said tonight. Flick also spoke of trust in Pavard, which is why he retained his place. "He has to show his experience tonight."

Also, hearing that Plea is not included for Gladbach tonight because of muscular issues picked up in training. His absence is nothing more than precautionary it seems.

Hasan Salihamidzic

"We're not under any pressure to sell anyone," Salihamidzic said before the game tonight. It didn't sound like a definitive no though, or maybe that's just me. As for signing anyone, notably in central defense, the sporting director remained coy and responded with the ususal phrases.

History

Bayern vs. Dortmund makes the headlines and Schalke vs. Dortmund is the great rivalry of the Bundesliga but this fixture is one of the low-key greats of Germany's top division. Honestly, some of the most famous players and coaches the league has had over the years have worn both colors. A special game and a great way to start a Friday night.

Teams news

Plea not involved for Gladbach and with Marcus Thuram suspended this is probably the best Gladbach have to offer. Neuhaus will need to be great and Zakaria could do with rediscovering his form.

Bayern keep the out of form Pavard in and it's Douglas Costa who gets the start ahead of key winger Kingsley Coman, who is on the bench. Also, no Boateng in the starting lineup, Flick opts for Alaba and Süle.

Gladbach XI: Sommer – Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Bensebaini – Kramer, Zakaria, Neuhaus – Hofmann, Stindl – Embolo

Bayern XI: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Kimmich – Sané, Müller, Costa – Lewandowski

Game time!

Good evening! What a way to start the matchday. Borussia Mönchengladbach against Bayern Munich. The league leader's facing their bogey team of late in a game that could open the door for RB Leipzig and Leverkusen in the title race. The teams have arrived at the stadium. Team news is expected shortly.

Read more: Rose focused on Bayern despite BVB rumors

Previous meetings

Gladbach have won their Hinrunde fixture against Bayern in each of the last three years. Last season, after beating Bayern 2-1 at home on matchday 14, the Foals sat top of the table – in 2020/21 Gladbach find themselves 12 points adrift of the record titleholders.

Player focus: Jonas Hofmann

The German international has started Gladbach’s last two competitive matches following a long injury layoff. He got an assist in both victories over Elversberg and Bielefeld. With Hofmann in the squad, Gladbach have a record of W7, D4 and L2 in all competitions. While he was out injured, they managed only two wins (D4, L3).

Fun fact

Gladbach have picked up more points from their seven away games (11) than in their seven at home (10) this season. The only time the Foals have only recorded two wins and dropped points in five games at home (D4, L1), which is already as often as in the whole of 2019/20 (W12, D2, L3).

Read more: Lewandowski & Sane inspire Bayern comeback

Player focus: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has bagged a brace on each of the last three matchdays and could now equal the Bundesliga record of four consecutive two-goal hauls held by Lothar Emmerich (for Dortmund in 1967) and Tomislav Maric (for Wolfsburg in 2001). However, Lewandowski only has four goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances against Gladbach.

Fun fact

Bayern have scored 44 goals from their 14 games in the Bundesliga this season, which would equate to 107 by the end of the campaign. Only once in the league’s history has a team had more at this stage, which was Bayern themselves in 1976/77 with a team featuring Gerd Müller, KarlHeinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß.

From the coaches’ mouth: Marco Rose

"We’ve done very well against top opponents in the Champions League this season. You have to find the right attitude in games like that, be brash. We can beat Bayern, but we'll need 90 minutes of conviction to do it."

From the coaches’ mouth: Hansi Flick

"We've addressed it [our slow starts] and want to go into the game with a different mindset and attitude. We want to win more challenges and do more when we don't have possession, which is important. We can't just rely on Manu. We must show what we’re capable of."

Fun fact

Bayern have fallen behind in eight straight Bundesliga matches for the first time in their history. However, they haven’t lost a single one of them (W5, D3). No Bundesliga team had ever before trailed on eight consecutive matchdays without losing. The previous record was five games, achieved six times.

Possible line-up: Gladbach

Sommer – Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Wendt – Kramer, Neuhaus – Hofmann, Stindl, Plea – Embolo

Possible line-up: Bayern

Neuer – Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Kimmich – Sane, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

