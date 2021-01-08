Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich – live

Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, Borussia-Park

Good evening! What a way to start the matchday. Borussia Mönchengladbach against Bayern Munich. The league leader's facing their bogey team of late in a game that could open the door for RB Leipzig and Leverkusen in the title race. The teams have arrived at the stadium. Team news is expected shortly.

Previous meetings

Gladbach have won their Hinrunde fixture against Bayern in each of the last three years. Last season, after beating Bayern 2-1 at home on matchday 14, the Foals sat top of the table – in 2020/21 Gladbach find themselves 12 points adrift of the record titleholders.

Player focus: Jonas Hofmann

The German international has started Gladbach’s last two competitive matches following a long injury layoff. He got an assist in both victories over Elversberg and Bielefeld. With Hofmann in the squad, Gladbach have a record of W7, D4 and L2 in all competitions. While he was out injured, they managed only two wins (D4, L3).

Fun fact

Gladbach have picked up more points from their seven away games (11) than in their seven at home (10) this season. The only time the Foals have only recorded two wins and dropped points in five games at home (D4, L1), which is already as often as in the whole of 2019/20 (W12, D2, L3).

Player focus: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has bagged a brace on each of the last three matchdays and could now equal the Bundesliga record of four consecutive two-goal hauls held by Lothar Emmerich (for Dortmund in 1967) and Tomislav Maric (for Wolfsburg in 2001). However, Lewandowski only has four goals in 16 Bundesliga appearances against Gladbach.

Fun fact

Bayern have scored 44 goals from their 14 games in the Bundesliga this season, which would equate to 107 by the end of the campaign. Only once in the league’s history has a team had more at this stage, which was Bayern themselves in 1976/77 with a team featuring Gerd Müller, KarlHeinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß.

From the coaches’ mouth: Marco Rose

"We’ve done very well against top opponents in the Champions League this season. You have to find the right attitude in games like that, be brash. We can beat Bayern, but we'll need 90 minutes of conviction to do it."

From the coaches’ mouth: Hansi Flick

"We've addressed it [our slow starts] and want to go into the game with a different mindset and attitude. We want to win more challenges and do more when we don't have possession, which is important. We can't just rely on Manu. We must show what we’re capable of."

Fun fact

Bayern have fallen behind in eight straight Bundesliga matches for the first time in their history. However, they haven’t lost a single one of them (W5, D3). No Bundesliga team had ever before trailed on eight consecutive matchdays without losing. The previous record was five games, achieved six times.

Possible line-up: Gladbach

Sommer – Lainer, Elvedi, Ginter, Wendt – Kramer, Neuhaus – Hofmann, Stindl, Plea – Embolo

Possible line-up: Bayern

Neuer – Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Kimmich – Sane, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

