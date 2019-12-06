Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

Gladbach 0-0 Bayern Munich, Borussia Park

27' CHANCE! Wow! Kimmich gets the corner after a short routine, drives towards theedge of the box and gets the shot away. It squirms under Sommer's knee and trickles over the line but Sommer's outstretched finger just gets it back. It looked a goal in real time but goal-line technology shows, moments later, that Sommer saved it just in time. Bayern millimeters from the lead there!

26' CHANCE! Ask and you shall receive! Müller gets to the ball at the top of the box and curls a low effort goalwards that Sommer does really well to parry for a corner. The set-piece eventually ends in another corner for Bayern, this time on the other side...

24' Davies is playing well. He beats Lainer and hangs up a cross but it doesn't come to anything. Then Thuram faces Boateng on the left-hand side of the box. The Frenchman tries to go past the defender but ends up just going down. He gets nothing, possession is recycled and on we go. This game has sparked a bit but it is far from the spectacle many, myself inculded, were hoping for.

18' CHANCE! Lewandowski fires another one just wide. Gladbach have been warned, but pivotally are still very much in this one. That last two passes are missing. Thiago goes down holding his hamstring. Not great news for the Frenchman. Lots of clenched fist motions from him and the medical staff. His day is over. He looks frustrated. Ivan Perisic comes on for him.

14' CHANCE! Lewandowski curls wide, with a lovely low effort that nearly clips the far post. Bayern slowly looking more and more dangerous.

12' The game has become niggly earlier than expected. Tackles flying in a bit. Davies gets one back on Benes. Play is broken up again, which has slowed the flow of this one.

8' CHANCE! Bayern should be 1-0 up. Great work by Davies and then Coman down the left sees the cross get to Lewandowski at the front post. He lifts it up and over, for Goretzka, who draws the defender before setting up Tolisso. The Frenchman tries to place it and all it needs is a touch from Müller and Bayern are ahead. He doesn't get to it though and the chance is gone. It sounds complicated, but it was a smooth move.

5' Bayern look a little nervy in the opening five as Gladbach press well. Benes is booked for a high foot on Davies and on the replay it looks bad. Studs were up and it was knee height. Lucky to get away with just a yellow there, I think. Davies is ok to continue. Gladbach keep trying to suffocate Bayern when the visitors have the ball.

1' Bayern get us underway! Excited for this one. Let's hope it delivers.

— For those wondering, this photo comes from the 1974-75 season when Bayern got a 2-1 win away from home. A classic game. A good stat for you, Gladbach are ahead of Bayern going into a Bundesliga game for the first time in 22 years. Quite a while for such a classic encounter. The scarves are out at Borussia Park. It's nearly time.

— Hansi Flick said before this one: "Since my childhood Gladbach against Bayern was always a classic game. In the Flick house, it was a classic as well, my brother was a Gladbach fan, I'm a Bayern fan." Today, Flick will have another chance to show just how much he knows this team. After the loss at Leverkusen, a game that Bayern dominated, he and his side will be keen to get back to what Bayern do best: winning.

— DW's Matt Ford is in Mönchengladbach for us today. He's already made a brave start. Do give him a follow for all the latest, and beforehand it's also worth giving his piece on Germany's original Klassiker a read.

— TEAMS! Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl and Alassane Plea return for the home side, with the in-form Breel Embolo and Florian Neuhaus. All three attackers start as Marco Rose goes for gold at home. A big surprise from Hansi Flick, who drops Serge Gnabry, Javi Martinez, Benjamin Pavard and Philippe Coutinho to the bench. Only one central defender starts and it looks like Joshua Kimmich is at right back. Big calls, but there are few people who know football better than him.

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Bensebaini, Ginter, Elvedi, Lainer - Benes, Zakaria - Hofmann - Plea, Stindl, Thuram

Bayern XI: Neuer - Davies, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich - Thiago, Tolisso - Coman, Müller, Goretzka - Lewandowski

— Good afternoon! This is one of the great Bundesliga fixtures. Bayern are fourth and this time, Gladbach are top of the table. The last time they met in Mönchengladbach, Bayern sealed a 5-1 win. Let's not forget Gladbach's 3-0 win in Munich in October 2018. There have been plenty of thrillers in recent years, and December 2019 promises another.