 Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich — live updates | 07.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

League leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach host Bayern Munich in an eagerly anticipated clash between two sides chasing the title. Can Marco Rose's side stay top against the defending champions? Follow live updates here!

1. Fußball-Bundesliga 1974/75 - Borussia Mönchengladbach - FC Bayern München 1:2 (picture-alliance/H. Rudel)

Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich, Borussia Park

— For those wondering, the header photo of this article comes from the 1974-75 season when Bayern got a 2-1 win away from home. A classic game. A good stat for you, Gladbach are ahead of Bayern going into a Bundesliga game for the first time in 22 years. Quite a while for such a classic encounter. The scarves are out at Borussia Park. It's nearly time.

— Hansi Flick said before this one: "Since my childhood Gladbach against Bayern was always a classic game. In the Flick house, it was a classic as well, my brother was a Gladbach fan, I'm a Bayern fan." Today, Flick will have another chance to show just how much he knows this team. After the loss at Leverkusen, a game that Bayern dominated, he and his side will be keen to get back to what Bayern do best: winning.

— DW's Matt Ford is in Mönchengladbach for us today. He's already made a brave start. Do give him a follow for all the latest, and beforehand it's also worth giving his piece on Germany's original Klassiker a read.

— TEAMS! Matthias Ginter, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl and Alassane Plea return for the home side, with the in-form Breel Embolo and Florian Neuhaus. All three attackers start as Marco Rose goes for gold at home. A big surprise from Hansi Flick, who drops Serge Gnabry, Javi Martinez, Benjamin Pavard and Philippe Coutinho to the bench. Only one central defender starts and it looks like Joshua Kimmich is at right back. Big calls, but there are few people who know football better than him.

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Bensebaini, Ginter, Elvedi, Lainer - Benes, Zakaria - Hofmann - Plea, Stindl, Thuram

Bayern XI: Neuer - Davies, Boateng, Alaba, Kimmich - Thiago, Tolisso - Coman, Müller, Goretzka - Lewandowski

— Good afternoon! This is one of the great Bundesliga fixtures. Bayern are fourth and this time, Gladbach are top of the table. The last time they met in Mönchengladbach, Bayern sealed a 5-1 win. Let's not forget Gladbach's 3-0 win in Munich in October 2018. There have been plenty of thrillers in recent years, and December 2019 promises another.

