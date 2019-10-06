 Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.10.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game

For the first time since August 2011, Borussia Mönchengladbach are top of the Bundesliga. But new head coach Marco Rose knows that the Foals aren’t the finished article yet.

Marco Rose, Fußball-Trainer (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Simon/E. Kremser)

"Spitzenreiter! Spitzenreiter!” chanted the fans behind the goal at Borussia Park, bouncing up and down in unison to the German equivalent of "We are top of the league!”

Pole position in the Bundesliga had changed hands several times over the course of a topsy-turvy matchday seven in Germany, but by Sunday evening it was Borussia Mönchengladbach who came out on top following a 5-1 demolition of Augsburg.

The win, their fourth in a row in the league, means the Foals go into the international break one point clear of second-placed Wolfsburg and two points clear of the rest of the chasing pack. For new head coach Marco Rose, things are starting to click.

After a stuttering start, which began with an unspectacular goalless draw at home to Schalke, Gladbach are playing the sort of football which sporting director Max Eberl had in mind when he decided midway through last season to part ways with Dieter Hecking and land the in-demand former Red Bull Salzburg coach.

"We want to press high and put the opposition under pressure, and that's what we did today,” Eberl told German broadcaster DAZN after the Augsburg game, in which Gladbach had raced into a 4-0 lead inside 40 minutes.

Denis Zakaria opened the scoring after a powerful run by Marcus Thuram down the left, Alassane Plea set up Patrick Hermann twice in five minutes to make it 3-0, before Plea himself got on the score sheet after Gladbach's aggressive pressing culminated in a howler from Augsburg goalkeeper Tomas Koubek.

"They stormed the summit with fantastic attacking football,” wrote kicker magazine of the Foals' ferocious first half. "Decisive, ambitious and devastatingly efficient.”

No wonder the fans were in a good mood – but the joy wasn't confined to the Nordkurve. One thousand kilometers to the south, Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC were also basking in the moment, tweeting: "Deutschebundesligaspitzenreiterbesieger!” or "German Bundesliga leader beaters.”

Just last month, the Austrians had celebrated a big win of their own at Borussia Park, hammering Gladbach 4-0 in their Europa League opener. At the home game before that, Timo Werner had scored a clinical hat-trick as RB Leipzig had dismantled the Foals in their own back yard. And in Istanbul last Thursday, Gladbach had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank for a point against Basaksehir. Clearly, there is work to be done.

"I don't see us a top team just yet, we don't yet know what we're capable of,” admitted Rose in a feature with DAZN after the Augsburg game. "We need more structure in our game before we can call ourselves a top team. We need a clear idea.”

One of those ideas is aggression against the ball. Gladbach have made more tackles than any Bundesliga team so far this season, and not all of them are good ones; only Düsseldorf and Mainz have more yellow cards. And there are other areas where Rose sees room for improvement.

"Can we run more? Can we sprint more? Can we turn defense into attack quicker?” he asked rhetorically. "We talk about these things self-critically and we're working on it.”

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach - FC Augsburg Marco Rose (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

Marco Rose has got off to a good start but there's work to be done

A 5-1 hammering of a thoroughly overwhelmed Ausgburg is one thing, but there are much tougher challenges to come after the international break. In the next month, Gladbach face two trips to Dortmund in the league and the cup, home and away ties against Roma in the Europa League, plus further Bundesliga games against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen.

"We've picked up a lot of points and deservedly so,” sporting director Eberl told local newspaper Rheinische Post. "But we have some real tests ahead of us which will show us where we really are.”

Borussia Mönchengladbach supporters can continue calling themselves "Spitzenreiter” for at least another two weeks. But getting to the top is one thing; staying there is another.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 2 Werder Bremen

    Late drama at both ends but these two had to settle for a point. Davy Klaasen started the scoring with this first half effort before Sebastian Rode's spectacular volley opened his Frankfurt account on 55 minutes. With just two minutes remaining, Andre Silva slammed home a rebound to give the Eagles the lead but Klaasen won his side an injury time penalty, converted by Milot Rashica.

  • 1. Bundesliga 07. Spieltag | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. FC Augsburg (Getty Images/AFP/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 5 - 1 Augsburg

    A blistering start helped Gladbach climb clear at the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time in 35 years. Denis Zakaria's second minute opener set the tone before Patrick Herrmann scored twice to put the hosts 3-0 up in 13 minutes. Alsanne Plea took advantage of an error from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek before Florian Niederlechner pulled one back and Breel Embolo wrapped it up.

  • Fußball | 1. Bundesliga | 7. Spieltag | VfL Wolfsburg | 1. FC Union Berlin (imago images/Joachim Sielski)

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 1 - 0 Union Berlin

    After earlier being awarded and then denied a penalty by the VAR, Wout Weghorst (front) struck to send Wolfsburg second and maintain their status as the league's only unbeaten side. The towering Dutch striker lashed home his fourth of the season on 69 minutes to settle a drab contest and condemn Union to their fourth consecutive defeat.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Schalke 1-1 Cologne

    An injury-time equalizer stopped David Wagner's side from going top. Simon Terrode flicked a header onto his own post in the first half, but eventually Suat Serdar popped up to head Salif Sane's header in at the back post. Guido Burgstaller hit the post late on, but even later on, Jonas Hector headed past Alexander Nübel, who had made four stunning saves beforehand, to level the scores.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim

    Hoffenheim's new signing Sargis Adamyan had a day to remember as Bayern lost their first league game of the season. After missing a glorious chance early, the 26-year-old Armenian eventually grabbed a goal that stunned a Bayern team who looked all out of ideas after midweek. Robert Lewandowski grabbed an equalizer, but Adamyan's turn and shot put Hoffenheim back into a lead they never surrendered.

  • Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Freiburg 2-2 Dortmund

    Another week, another late equalizer for BVB's opponents. Axel Witsel's brilliant first-time volley from a corner put BVB ahead against the run of play. The hosts did find the goal they deserved - Luca Waldschmidt with a firm low drive. With BVB wobbling, Achraf Hakimi cut in and sent a deflected strike into the far corner. But, with time running out, Manuel Akanji's own goal leveled the scores.

  • Kai Havertz

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Leverkusen 1-1 Leipzig

    Julian Nagelsmann was left dumbfounded as to how his side weren't leading at the break, or didn't win the game. Timo Werner missed a glorious chance, and Cunha hit the bar and spurned a chance of his own as Leverkusen were fortunate to escape. Leverkusen took advantage though, as Kevin Volland scored at the end of a swift attack. Sub Christopher Nkunku equalized brilliantly to secure RB a point.

  • Mainz players celebrate

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Paderborn 1-2 Mainz

    Even without Sandro Schwarz (suspended), Mainz got a huge win in their fight against relegation as the hosts once again failed to turn their brave play in to points. After Ben Zolinski had dragged Paderborn level following Robin Quaison's opener, Daniel Brosinski's penalty put Mainz back in front. In the second half, Jamilu Collins missed a penalty as Paderborn were once again left empty handed.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Ante Covic might have had a rough start as head coach of Hertha, but his team are clicking now as they secured their third straight win. Despite going down to a Rouwen Hennings penalty, Hertha quickly responded. Vedad Ibisevic proved his worth again, before Javairo Dilrosun's sweet finish turned the game around. The contest was ended by Vladimir Darida's goal after a tidy second-half breakaway.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


Bundesliga Matchday 7 in pictures

Just days after a spectacular midweek performance in Europe, Bayern Munich were rocked in the Bundesliga. Dortmund suffered a familiar fate but Borussia Mönchengladbach took advantage on Sunday to top the table. (06.10.2019)  

