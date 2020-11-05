Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s new guard aiming to revive 'Der Klassiker'

The appeal of "Der Klassiker" as a competitive fixture has waned, and it would even be generous to say that its decline is a recent phenomenon.
Viewers still tune in, holding onto false hope that they'll witness a contest, but are perpetually disappointed with lop-sided scorelines and the inevitable Bayern victory.
Since the 2013 Champions League final, the pinnacle of "Der Klassiker," Dortmund have won just three of the past 14 Bundesliga matches in the fixture. Bayern have tripled Dortmund's goal tally in that stretch, a differential of 36-11. It hasn't even been close.
But Erling Haaland and his cohort of exciting young teammates have revamped the hype around Dortmund and brought hope to a fixture that lacks history and can only thrive on true competition.
Erling Haaland has lead a youth movement at Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's new dawn
The Norwegian has reinvigorated Dortmund and not just with his goals. He's banged in almost a goal a game since his arrival in January, but Haaland brings a lot more than just statistics.
His off-the-ball movement is exceptional, and he's struck up a incredible understanding with Jadon Sancho. On top of that, Haaland's drive and determination has instilled much needed leadership and hunger into this team.
The striker celebrates every goal, whether his own or a teammate's, with infectious enthusiasm that it's only inevitable his teammates take stock and get on board. Dortmund's suspected mentality problem is slowly being debunked.
On top of Haaland and Sancho are two even younger stars in 17-year-olds Giovanni Reyna and Jude Bellingham. Bellingham has especially been outstanding with his mature understanding of the game, quick feet, vision, and nonchalant passing range.
Coupled with Mats Hummels rediscovering his best form and Dortmund's defense looking a lot more solid than in recent years, there are good signs the Bundesliga's biggest showcase could be revived.
Rivalries can't be fabricated
Of course, "Der Klassiker" is a marketing slogan designed to pump up the Bundesliga for international audiences.
But the fact that no team outside Bayern and Dortmund have won the league since 2009 means it's the best matchup the league has to offer.
The rivalry between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund has not lived up to its manufactured name
At the same time, the gulf between the two teams should never be underestimated. The discrepancy between turnovers is more than €200 million , and Bayern's wage bill is almost double that of their rivals. That gap in finances is very difficult to overcome.
However, a Dortmund victory on Saturday will make hope of snatching a title and momentarily breaking Bayern's monopoly much more plausible.
It's a tough ask considering Bayern's air of invincibility around them under Hansi Flick. But the Bavarians had next to no offseason and that could perhaps give Dortmund a chance.
Joshua Kimmich (right) celebrates with Bayern Munich teammate Robert Lewandowski (left)
Bayern still favorites
The last two meetings suggest Dortmund may be creeping closer to making this a contest again.
In May's decisive title showdown, Bayern ran out a somewhat fortunate 1-0 victory. A freak wonderstrike from the brilliant Joshua Kimmich was enough to seal victory, while the VAR inexplicably ignored a handball from Jerome Boateng in the box.
In September, Bayern only just edged out a 3-2 thriller in the Super Cup, again thanks to a Kimmich strike. And there’s at least one other good omen for Dortmund: they have managed to win two of the last fixtures at the Westfalenstadion.
This is still Bayern's domain, however, and it's their game to lose. Flick's team continues to stroll through their fixture list with relative ease and are most recently coming off a 6-2 thumping of RB Salzburg.
The 4-1 defeat against Hoffenheim on matchday 2 has been their only loss in 2020.
Their defense has looked a little more shaky this season though and Dortmund's brutal counter attacks could cause them problems. If Dortmund can hold their nerve in defense and exploit gaps within Bayern's backline, Der Klassiker could finally live up to its name once again.
A quiet Signal Iduna Park
A quiet Signal Iduna Park
Saturday's "Klassiker" comes with the two teams separated only by goal difference at the top of the table. Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Germany, it will also be played behind close doors. Bundesliga teams have gotten used to this, and this won't even be the first "ghost game" between these two clubs. Back in May, Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 thanks to this lob from Joshua Kimmich.
Blowout in the 100th edition
Blowout in the 100th edition
The 100th edition of the Klassiker in the Bundesliga was played in Munich's Allianz Arena on April 6, 2019. On Matchday 28, Dortmund traveled to Bavaria just one point behind the mighty Bayern at the top of the table. Most expected this to be a "Klassiker" that would live up to its name, but Dortmund appeared shell-shocked as Bayern were up by four at the half. The final score: 5-0.
All-German final at Wembley
All-German final at Wembley
In fact, Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.
On the way to the treble
On the way to the treble
Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble — Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti four and a half years later.
No changing of the guard
No changing of the guard
Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as top dogs. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their trophy case with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another challenge for the Bundesliga title. Could they do so again in 2020-21?
Clean sheet
Clean sheet
Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Despite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.
Meeting of minds
Meeting of minds
The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.
Cry me a river!
Cry me a river!
Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin — sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.
Kung fu
Kung fu
No, this isn't Chuck Norris, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.
Busy referee
Busy referee
This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.
How could he miss?
How could he miss?
In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.
Müller-fueled blowout
Müller-fueled blowout
Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.
Author: Chuck Penfold