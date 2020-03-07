 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke - live blog | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.03.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke - live blog

The 180th edition of the Revierderby will be like no other as Borussia Dortmund play host to Schalke in Germany's biggest football stadium... without the fans. Get the latest pre-match build-up in DW's match blog.

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Kolvenbach)

+++++Click here to refresh the page for the latest updates+++++

Hello and welcome one and all! The 180th edition of the Revierderby will be like no other before it as Borussia Dortmund play host to Schalke in Germany's biggest football stadium... without the fans. We're still more than 24 hours away from kick-off, but for the time being feel free to peruse over our pre-match bits and bobs to get yourselves ready for what they call: 'The Mother of all Derbies'!

Fun fact: Away day blues

Schalke have failed to score in all four of their Bundesliga away games in 2020 – this last happened between September and November 2001. The Royal Blues last went on a longer goalless streak away from home between April and September 1998 (5 games).

Erling Haaland on playing in front of an empty stadium on Wednesday: "We knew it was going to be tough, but overall it wasn’t a good game from us. It was difficult to play without fans, but it’s not an excuse for our performance."

Read more: Dortmund suffer the sound of silence in Champions League exit

Fun fact: Bad form for BVB

This will be the 180th Revierderby. Borussia Dortmund have only won one of the last eight meetings (2-1 at Schalke in December 2018). The last derby in Dortmund saw S04 win 4-2 – BVB’s only BL home loss under Lucien Favre.

Pre-match spotlight: Jadon Sancho

Dortmund’s wing wizard has had a hand in at least one goal in his last eight Bundesliga games. After chipping in with a goal and an assist off the bench last weekend, Sancho has been directly involved in more BL goals than any other player this season (29; 14 goals, 15 assists).

Read more: Jadon Sancho's immediate future should lie in Dortmund

Pre-match spotlight: Amine Harit

The Moroccan has been directly involved in more Bundesliga goals than any other Schalke player this term (6 goals, 4 assists), but hasn’t had a hand in a goal in his last nine games. The Royal Blues haven’t won any of those matches, but have won every game in which he has been involved in a goal (7).

Possible line-ups: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Brandt

Possible line-ups: Schalke 04

Schubert - Becker, Todibo, Nastasic - Kenny, McKennie, Schöpf, Oczipka - Serdar - Burgstaller, Raman

Watch video 03:34

Schalke vs. Dortmund: A rivalry felt across the world

