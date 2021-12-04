Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Bayern Munich

1' Kickoff!

The 104th Bundesliga game between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich is now underway.

Oliver Kahn 'shocked' Robert Lewandowski didn't win the Ballon d'Or

Speaking pregame to Sky Germany, former Germany goalkeeper and current Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn expressed his dismay over this week's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The coveted award handed out by magazine France Football went to Argentine star Lionel Messi for the seventh time. Robert Lewandowski, who has never won the award, finished second, but he did win the newly formed "Striker of the Year" Award.

"We were all shocked," Kahn told Sky. "[Lewandowski] scored 41 goals (in the Bundesliga). What else can you do?"

Kahn himself finished third in Ballon d'Or voting in 2001, the year English striker Michael Owen won, and 2002 when Brazil legend Ronaldo took home the prize for the second time.

Wet conditions at Dortmund's stadium

It appears we have a slippery contest on our hands. According to local weather reports, it is set to be 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) at kickoff and there is a 97% chance of rain.

Haaland, Bellingham, Guerreiro return for Dortmund

Dortmund have their star striker back in the starting lineup. Erling Haaland, who scored eight minutes after coming off the bench last week, has replaced Donyell Malen atop Dortmund's formation.

Despite a month-long injury layoff, Haaland is among the Bundesliga's best goalscorers 10 goals in nine games this season. He has scored 50 goals in 50 career Bundesliga games, the fastest player to reach that milestone in Germany's top-flight.

Erling Haaland (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) return to Dortmund's lineup

Also returning for Dortmund is Jude Bellingham, one of their key midfielders this season. The 18-year-old did not play last week due to a knee injury.

Defender Raphael Guerreiro is also back in the starting lineup after missing most of October and November with muscular issues. He has three goals in seven Bundesliga games this season for Dortmund.

Starting lineups

Dortmund: Kobel — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Bellingham, Can, Dahoud — Brandt, Reus — Haaland

Bayern: Neuer — Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez — Tolisso, Goretzka — Coman, Müller, Sane, Davies — Lewandowski

Will Erling Haaland start?

After scoring off the bench on his return from injury, the Norwegian striker could reappear in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup. Haaland is one of just two players who have scored 10 Bundesliga goals so far this season — the other is his opposite number on Saturday, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski.

If he does end up starting, he is likely to line up next to Donyell Malen, his replacement while he was out injured. After a slow start to the season, Malen has scored in each of his last three games.

How many fans will be in attendance?

Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park will only admit 15,000 fans on Saturday after Germany's state and federal governments agreed on reduced capacity for the country's sports venues amid a spike in coronavirus cases nationwide.

Under the new rules, only people who are either vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 will be admitted. Spectators will also be required to wear masks, and standing terraces will be closed.

Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park will be much more empty during Saturday's game

The new measures come as Germany report record highs in coronavirus cases, with new cases exceeding 74,000 on Friday. North-Rhine Westphalia, the state in which Dortmund is located, is less affected by the recent surge as other parts of the country, but still has a daily incidence rate of 288.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last week.

Jude Bellingham ruled out

The biggest absentee for Marco Rose and Dortmund is Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. The teenager has been a crucial part of Rose's midfield — he has three goals and six assists in 20 games this season for Dortmund.

Here is the full list of Dortmund absentees:

Jude Bellingham (knee)

Thorgan Hazard (quarantine)

Mateu Morey (knee)

Youssoufa Moukoko (muscle tear)

Giovanni Reyna (thigh)

Joshua Kimmich will miss the game against Dortmund as he recovers from COVID-19

Joshua Kimmich still out with COVID-19

The defending league champions have dealt with a fair bit of squad turmoil in recent weeks. Some players, like midfield talisman Joshua Kimmich, remain in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, while others are dealing with injuries.

Here is the full list of Bayern absentees:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (COVID-19)

Joshua Kimmich (COVID-19)

Marcel Sabitzer (calf)

Bouna Sarr (adductor)

Josip Stanisic (muscle tear)

How have Borussia Dortmund played this season?

True to form, Dortmund have experienced plenty of ups and downs in Marco Rose's first season. A loss against Freiburg earlier this season cast doubt on the club's ability to compete for a league title. But the club has since proven to be a strong Bundesliga adversary, even when Erling Haaland was out injured.

Borussia Dortmund players after their elimination from the Champions League

Their record in the Champions League has raised other concerns, particularly when it comes to preventing goals. After winning their first two group-stage games, Dortmund were twice battered by Dutch giants Ajax, and a shocking defeat in Lisbon to Sporting CP saw them eliminated from the competition.

The most notable statistic of all is that Rose's side has kept just one clean sheet in the Bundesliga this season — not necessarily a good omen for when the nine-time defending champions come to town.

How have Bayern Munich played this season?

Under Julian Nagelsmann, who joined the club from RB Leipzig with a record fee attached, Bayern have, for the most part, not skipped a beat.

Lead striker Robert Lewandowski, who recently lost out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, remains formidable as ever — he has 14 goals in 13 Bundesliga games and is the Champions League's top scorer having scored nine. Thomas Müller continues to age gracefully, and Leroy Sané has bounced back from a tough first season to provide nine goals and 10 assists in all competition.

Leroy Sane has rebounded strongly in his second season with Bayern Munich

But a COVID-19 crisis has caused the record champions to sputter a little bit. Since Joshua Kimmich, who admitted in October he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, and others were forced to undergo a COVID-19 quarantine, Bayern have lost to local rivals Augsburg and beat Dynamo Kyiv and Arminia Bielefeld by mere one-goal margins.

Projected starting lineups

Dortmund (4-3-1-2): Kobel — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Dahoud, Can, Brandt — Reus — Haaland, Malen

Bayern (3-2-4-1): Neuer — Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez — Tolisso, Goretzka — Coman, Müller, Sané, Davies — Lewandowski