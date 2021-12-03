Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich — live buildup

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Kickoff Saturday at 17:30 UTC

Guten Tag! Welcome to DW's live blog for this weekend's showcase between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Will Erling Haaland start?

After scoring off the bench in his return from injury, the Norwegian striker could reappear in Borussia Dortmund's starting lineup. Haaland is one of just two players who have scored 10 Bundesliga goals so far this season — the other is his opposite number on Saturday, Bayern's Robert Lewandowski.

Watch video 00:59 Erling Haaland: 50 goals in 50 Bundesliga games

If he does end up starting, he is likely to line up next to Donyell Malen, his replacement while he was out injured. After a slow start to the season, Malen has scored in each of his last three games.

How many fans will be in attendance?

Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park will only admit 15,000 fans on Saturday after Germany's state and federal governments agreed on reduced capacity for the country's sports venues amid a nationwide coronavirus spike.

Under the new rules, only people who are either vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 will be admitted. Spectators will also be required to wear masks, and standing terraces will be closed.

Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park will be much more empty during Saturday's game

The new measures come as Germany report record highs in coronavirus cases, with new cases exceeding 74,000 on Friday. North-Rhine Westfalia, the state in which Dortmund is located, is less affected by the recent surge as other parts of the country, but still has a daily incidence rate of 288.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last week.

Jude Bellingham ruled out

The biggest absentee for Marco Rose and Dortmund is Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. The teenager has been a crucial part of Rose's midfield — he has three goals and six assists in 20 games this season for Dortmund.

Here are the players ruled out for Dortmund:

Jude Bellingham (knee)

Thorgan Hazard (quarantine)

Mateu Morey (knee)

Youssoufa Moukoko (muscle tear)

Giovanni Reyna (thigh)

Joshua Kimmich will miss the game against Dortmund as he recovers from COVID-19

Joshua Kimmich still out with COVID-19

The defending league champions have dealt with a fair bit of squad turmoil in recent weeks. Some players, like midfield talisman Joshua Kimmich, remain in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, while others are dealing with injuries.

Here are the players ruled out for Bayern:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (COVID-19)

Joshua Kimmich (COVID-19)

Marcel Sabitzer (calf)

Bouna Sarr (adductor)

Josip Stanisic (muscle tear)

How have Borussia Dortmund played this season?

True to form, Dortmund have experienced plenty of ups and downs in Marco Rose's first season. A loss against Freiburg earlier this season cast doubt on the club's ability to compete for a league title. But the club has since proven to be a formidable Bundesliga adversary, even when Erling Haaland was out injured.

Borussia Dortmund players after their elimination from the Champions League

Their record in the Champions League has raised other concerns, particularly when it comes to preventing goals. After winning their first two group stage games, Dortmund were twice battered by Dutch giants Ajax, and a shocking defeat in Lisbon to Sporting CP saw them eliminated from the competition.

The most notable statistic of all is that Rose's side has kept just one clean sheet in the Bundesliga this season — not necessarily a good omen for when the nine-time defending champions come to town.

How have Bayern Munich played this season?

Under Julian Nagelsmann, who joined the club from RB Leipzig with a record fee attached, Bayern have, for the most part, not skipped a beat.

Lead striker Robert Lewandowski, who recently lost out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi, remains formidable as ever — he has 14 goals in 13 Bundesliga games and is the Champions League's top scorer nine strikes. Thomas Müller continues to age gracefully, and Leroy Sane has bounced back from a tough first season to provide nine goals and 10 assists in all competition.

Leroy Sane has rebounded strongly in his second season with Bayern Munich

But a COVID-19 crisis has caused the record champions to sputter a little bit. Since Joshua Kimmich, who admitted in October he is not vaccinated, and others were forced to undergo a COVID-19 quarantine, Bayern have lost to local rivals Augsburg and beat Dynamo Kyiv and Arminia Bielefeld by mere one-goal margins.

Projected starting lineups

Dortmund (4-3-1-2): Kobel — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Dahoud, Can, Brandt — Reus — Haaland, Malen

Bayern (3-2-4-1): Neuer — Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez — Tolisso, Goretzka — Coman, Müller, Sane, Davies — Lewandowski