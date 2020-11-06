Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich — buildup

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of the Bundesliga clash between reigning and serial champions Bayern Munich and perennial challengers Borussia Dortmund (kickoff 18:30 CET/17:30 UTC). DW's match blog goes live 90 minutes before the opening whistle.

Previous meetings

Saturday's contest in Dortmund will be the 103rd meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians have very much had the upper hand with 48 wins, 25 losses and 29 draws in the fixture. In recent years, Bayern have been even more dominant. They have won seven of the last 10 clashes, including 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts in 2019 and a 6-0 thrashing a year earlier.

Pregame spotlight: Erling Haaland

One of Dortmund's many young talents, Erling Haaland took the Bundesliga by storm when he arrived in the Ruhr district from Red Bull Salzburg last January. He made an immediate impact, scoring a hat trick coming off the bench in his debut against Augsburg. Since then, the Norwegian has never looked back, finishing last season with 13 goals in 15 appearances. He already has five goals in five appearances this term. He's also coming off a brace against Bruge in the Champions League in midweek.

Fun fact:

Coach Lucien Favre is hoping his team's defense, the best in the league with just two goals conceded in six matches, can stifle Bayern's offense, which leads the division with 24 goals in six games. But having lost all of his three previous games against Bayern coach Hansi Flick, you can't like Favre's chances.

Pregame spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

The former Dortmund striker just hasn't been able to stop scoring in the past few years. He's showing no sign of letting up, having scored 10 goals in five Bundesliga matches this season. He's not had a bad start to the Champions League campaign either, with two goals in his first three matches. Lewandowski clearly enjoys punishing his former club, too, with 18 goals in 21 matches in all competitions against BVB.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick against Frankfurt last month

Pregame spotlight: David Alaba

David Alaba's failure to extend his expiring contract at Bayern has been a talking point in the media for weeks. The issue flared up last weekend when club President Herbert Hainer declared that the European champions would not table any more offers to the Austrian. The defender has said he feels "hurt and disappointed" over the development, but nobody questions whether he will give his all on the pitch despite the upset.

From the coach's mouth: Hansi Flick

"It's 'Der Klassiker,' so everybody will be motivated. We know the whole world will be watching, which will spur us on even more. We are confident and will do everything we can to win the game."

Fun Fact:

Borussia Dortmund is one of many teams to be on the wrong end of Bayern Munich's dominance. The Bavarians have dropped points only twice in 2020, their only loss this year coming against Hoffenheim in September. Bayern have averaged 2.70 points per game in Hansi Flick's first year in charge, the highest winning clip for any Bayern coach in his first year.

Possible lineup: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Witsel, Dahoud — Sancho, Reus, Reyna — Haaland

Possible lineup: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, J. Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez — Kimmich, Goretzka — Gnabry, T. Müller, Coman — Lewandowski