Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich — buildup

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of the Bundesliga clash between reigning and serial champions Bayern Munich and perennial challengers Borussia Dortmund (kickoff 18:30 CET/17:30 UTC). DW's match blog goes live 90 minutes before the opening whistle.
Previous meetings
Saturday's contest in Dortmund will be the 103rd meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians have very much had the upper hand with 48 wins, 25 losses and 29 draws in the fixture. In recent years, Bayern have been even more dominant. They have won seven of the last 10 clashes, including 4-0 and 5-0 blowouts in 2019 and a 6-0 thrashing a year earlier.
Pregame spotlight: Erling Haaland
One of Dortmund's many young talents, Erling Haaland took the Bundesliga by storm when he arrived in the Ruhr district from Red Bull Salzburg last January. He made an immediate impact, scoring a hat trick coming off the bench in his debut against Augsburg. Since then, the Norwegian has never looked back, finishing last season with 13 goals in 15 appearances. He already has five goals in five appearances this term. He's also coming off a brace against Bruge in the Champions League in midweek.
Fun fact:
Coach Lucien Favre is hoping his team's defense, the best in the league with just two goals conceded in six matches, can stifle Bayern's offense, which leads the division with 24 goals in six games. But having lost all of his three previous games against Bayern coach Hansi Flick, you can't like Favre's chances.
Pregame spotlight: Robert Lewandowski
The former Dortmund striker just hasn't been able to stop scoring in the past few years. He's showing no sign of letting up, having scored 10 goals in five Bundesliga matches this season. He's not had a bad start to the Champions League campaign either, with two goals in his first three matches. Lewandowski clearly enjoys punishing his former club, too, with 18 goals in 21 matches in all competitions against BVB.
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick against Frankfurt last month
Pregame spotlight: David Alaba
David Alaba's failure to extend his expiring contract at Bayern has been a talking point in the media for weeks. The issue flared up last weekend when club President Herbert Hainer declared that the European champions would not table any more offers to the Austrian. The defender has said he feels "hurt and disappointed" over the development, but nobody questions whether he will give his all on the pitch despite the upset.
From the coach's mouth: Hansi Flick
"It's 'Der Klassiker,' so everybody will be motivated. We know the whole world will be watching, which will spur us on even more. We are confident and will do everything we can to win the game."
Fun Fact:
Borussia Dortmund is one of many teams to be on the wrong end of Bayern Munich's dominance. The Bavarians have dropped points only twice in 2020, their only loss this year coming against Hoffenheim in September. Bayern have averaged 2.70 points per game in Hansi Flick's first year in charge, the highest winning clip for any Bayern coach in his first year.
Possible lineup: Borussia Dortmund
Bürki — Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro — Witsel, Dahoud — Sancho, Reus, Reyna — Haaland
Possible lineup: Bayern Munich
Neuer — Pavard, J. Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez — Kimmich, Goretzka — Gnabry, T. Müller, Coman — Lewandowski
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
A quiet Signal Iduna Park
Saturday's "Klassiker" comes with the two teams separated only by goal difference at the top of the table. Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Germany, it will also be played behind close doors. Bundesliga teams have gotten used to this, and this won't even be the first "ghost game" between these two clubs. Back in May, Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 thanks to this lob from Joshua Kimmich.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Blowout in the 100th edition
The 100th edition of the Klassiker in the Bundesliga was played in Munich's Allianz Arena on April 6, 2019. On Matchday 28, Dortmund traveled to Bavaria just one point behind the mighty Bayern at the top of the table. Most expected this to be a "Klassiker" that would live up to its name, but Dortmund appeared shell-shocked as Bayern were up by four at the half. The final score: 5-0.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
All-German final at Wembley
In fact, Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
On the way to the treble
Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble — Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti four and a half years later.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
No changing of the guard
Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as top dogs. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their trophy case with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another challenge for the Bundesliga title. Could they do so again in 2020-21?
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Clean sheet
Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Despite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Meeting of minds
The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Cry me a river!
Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin — sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Kung fu
No, this isn't Chuck Norris, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapuisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Busy referee
This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
How could he miss?
In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.
-
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
Müller-fueled blowout
Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.
Author: Chuck Penfold