Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund take on Eintracht Frankfurt - live

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Frankfurt vs. Dortmund

KICK OFF!

We're underway at the Commerzbank Arena! Both Dortmund and Frankfurt are looking to bounce back from disappointing results in midweek (take BVB's with a pinch of salt). This could be a belter, so don't go anywhere.

BUILD-UP!

— Manuel Akanji and Axel Witsel are both making their 50th competitive appearances for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon. It's fair to say that both have established themselves as core members of Lucien Favre's side in the first half century of outings.

— TEAMS! The home side bring in Goncalco Paciencia in attack, dropping Bas Dost to the bench. There are changes at the back too, with Erik Durm and Almamy Toure coming into the team. It's a long season, and after midweek these changes make sense for Adi Hütter's side.

Dortmund are unchanged from the Barcelona game.

Frankfurt XI: Trapp - Kostic, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Toure, Durm - Fernandes, Sow, Kohr - Silva, Paciencia

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi - Witsel, Delaney - Hazard, Reus, Sancho - Alcacer

— Stats wise, this game is hard to predict. Dortmund might have a great overall record against Frankfurt (44 wins in 92 games), but they haven't won any of their last five trips to Germany's business capital. This one is wide open.

— What of Frankfurt this season? They lost their three strikers over the summer and questions have been asked about whether they still offer enough power in attack. Fortunately for you, our very own Ed McCambridge has had a look at exactly that.

— Good afternoon! The week European football began for the new season, and Borussia Dortmund started strongly. Despite only drawing 0-0 with Barcelona at home, the Bundesliga side were dominantand would have won were it not for a stellar outing from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Dortmund's opponents today suffered a different fate. They had their moments against Arsenal, but were ultimately taught a lesson in efficiency by their Premier League opponents. Two sides with very different midweeks meet today!