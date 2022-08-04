Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund stunned as Oliver Burke caps crazy Bremen comeback

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen

(Brandt 45+2, Guerreiro 77' - Buchanan 89', Schmidt 90'+3, Burke 90'+5)

Westfalenstadion

Oliver Burke, formally of RB Leipzig, scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, exposing a fragile Dortmund defense to add to goals by Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in the 93rd, all in front of the Südtribüne.

The grandstand had followed a shaky performance by Dortmund that had seen them lead 2-0, courtesy of goals by Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro.

The lead flattered Dortmund though and Bremen somehow turned defeat into victory in the dying minutes in one of the most astonishing finishes to a Bundesliga game.

More to follow.