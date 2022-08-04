 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund stunned as Oliver Burke caps crazy Bremen comeback | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund stunned as Oliver Burke caps crazy Bremen comeback

Borussia Dortmund threw away a 2-0 lead as Werder Bremen scored three late goals – two of them after 90 minutes – to complete an outrageous comeback. Ex-RB Leipzig forward Oliver Burke was the hero with the winning goal.

Oliver Burke is mobbed by his Werder Bremen teammates after scoring the winning goal in Dortmund.

Oliver Burke is mobbed by his Werder Bremen teammates after scoring the winning goal in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Werder Bremen
(Brandt 45+2, Guerreiro 77' - Buchanan 89', Schmidt 90'+3, Burke 90'+5)
Westfalenstadion

Oliver Burke, formally of RB Leipzig, scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, exposing a fragile Dortmund defense to add to goals by Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in the 93rd, all in front of the Südtribüne.

The grandstand had followed a shaky performance by Dortmund that had seen them lead 2-0, courtesy of goals by Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro.

The lead flattered Dortmund though and Bremen somehow turned defeat into victory in the dying minutes in one of the most astonishing finishes to a Bundesliga game.

More to follow.

Related content

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 09: VfL Wolfsburg fans show their support prior to the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and DSC Arminia Bielefeld at Volkswagen Arena on April 09, 2022 in Wolfsburg, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga ticket prices: Borussia Dortmund pricey, Bayern Munich among cheapest 04.08.2022

How much does it cost to attend a Bundesliga game? Which club offers the cheapest tickets? Can you really watch Bayern Munich every week for less than €10? And why is DW considering buying a season ticket at Wolfsburg?

12.08.2022 Fußball 1. Bundesliga 2. Spieltag SC Freiburg - Borussia Dortmund am 12.08.2022 im Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg Torjubel / Jubel / Tor zum 1:1 durch Jamie Bynoe-Gittens Dortmund DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Soccer 1 Bundesliga 2 Spieltag SC Freiburg Borussia Dortmund am 12 08 2022 im Europa Park Stadion in Freiburg Torjubel Jubel Tor zum 1 1 durch Jamie Bynoe Gittens Dortmund DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xHDx

Bundesliga: Bynoe-Gittens 'makes the difference' as Dortmund find right mentality 12.08.2022

Teenagers Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Youssoufa Moukoko inspired a late comeback in Freiburg. After years of accusations of a lack of fortitude, BVB are showing a different face, even if Nico Schlotterbeck might need taming.

Fußball: Eröffnungsspiel der 2. Bundesliga, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Spieltag, FC Schalke 04 - Hamburger SV in der Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Es sind wieder Fans/Zuschauer zugelassen, 23.07.2021

Opinion: The Bundesliga will be exciting — just not at the top 05.08.2022

Even before a ball has been kicked in the new Bundesliga season, it's difficult to foresee a champion next May other than Bayern Munich. However, there's still excitement elsewhere, DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons writes.