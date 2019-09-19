Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt - live buildup

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Frankfurt vs. Dortmund (Kick off 1800 CEST)

— Stats wise, this game is hard to predict. Dortmund might have a great overall record against Frankfurt (44 wins in 92 games), but they haven't won any of their last five trips to Germany's business capital. This one is wide open.

— What of Frankfurt this season? They lost their three strikers over the summer and questions have been asked about whether they still offer enough power in attack. Fortunately for you, our very own Ed McCambridge has had a look at exactly that.

— Good afternoon! The week European football began for the new season, and Borussia Dortmund started strongly. Despite only drawing 0-0 with Barcelona at home, the Bundesliga side were dominantand would have won were it not for a stellar outing from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Dortmund's opponents today suffered a different fate. They had their moments against Arsenal, but were ultimately taught a lesson in efficiency by their Premier League opponents. Two sides with very different midweeks meet today!