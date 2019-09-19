 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt - live buildup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.09.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt - live buildup

Looking for a win that would take them into second, Lucien Favre's side are hoping to build on the strong display at home against Barcelona in the week. In their way, a team that struggled in their European opener.

Fussball - 1. Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund | Marco Reus und Sebastian Rode (picture-alliance/HMB Media/H. Becker)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Frankfurt vs. Dortmund (Kick off 1800 CEST)

— Stats wise, this game is hard to predict. Dortmund might have a great overall record against Frankfurt (44 wins in 92 games), but they haven't won any of their last five trips to Germany's business capital. This one is wide open.

— What of Frankfurt this season? They lost their three strikers over the summer and questions have been asked about whether they still offer enough power in attack. Fortunately for you, our very own Ed McCambridge has had a look at exactly that.

— Good afternoon! The week European football began for the new season, and Borussia Dortmund started strongly. Despite only drawing 0-0 with Barcelona at home, the Bundesliga side were dominantand would have won were it not for a stellar outing from Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Dortmund's opponents today suffered a different fate. They had their moments against Arsenal, but were ultimately taught a lesson in efficiency by their Premier League opponents. Two sides with very different midweeks meet today!

Europa League: Bold but blunt Frankfurt misfire as Arsenal seize the moment

Eintracht Frankfurt’s first Europa League game of the season ended in a harsh defeat by Arsenal. While the hosts showed plenty of ambition, they also missed the attacking threat of their opponents. (19.09.2019)  

Borussia Dortmund show hunger for big occasion but must sustain it

Barcelona's arrival gave Borussia Dortmund the chance to show themselves to be as good as they think they are. Facing the best certainly brought out the best in BVB on Tuesday but consistency remains the challenge. (18.09.2019)  

