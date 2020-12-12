Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund embarrassed by new boys Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund 1-5 Stuttgart, Signal-Iduna Park

(Reyna 39' – Wamangituka 27' 53', Förster 60', Coulibaly 63', Gonzalez 90+1')

Borussia Dortmund lost for the third time in the last five league games, suffering a 5-1 thrashing at home to Bundesliga new boys Stuttgart.

The Swabians struck three times in the space of 11 minutes after halftime to put the game beyond Dortmund, rendering Gio Reyna's delightful goal mere consolation.

Stuttgartstarted off in Dortmund with the confidence of a team which is yet to lose away from home this season. Silas Wamangituka's opener from the penalty spot was as well deserved as Reyna's equalizer was unexpected.

Were it not for Roman Bürki, Borussia Dortmund might have lost by more

But Pellegrino Matarazzo's team made up for their missed chances after the break as Wamangituka, Förster and Coulibaly capitalized on amateurish Dortmund defending to race ahead.

"2-1, we gave the ball away. 3-1, we gave the ball away. 4-1, we gave the ball away," said Mats Hummels. "We kept giving the ball away."

By the time Nicolas Gonzalez raced away to make it five in injury time, familiar questions were already being posed of Borussia Dortmund and Lucien Favre regarding mentality, attitude and defensive frailty, as they dropped five points behind league leaders RB Leipzig.

More to follow...