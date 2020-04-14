Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer 'irritated' by leaks

After head coach Hansi Flick signed a permanent deal and playmaker Thomas Müller agreed a contract extension, German champions Bayern Munich seemed to making good use of the current coronavirus-enforced break.

Next into the Bavarian board room on Säbener Strasse was goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, but sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and board member Oliver Kahn are said to have been "massively surprised" by the demands made by Neuer's agent.

According to figures leaked to German tabloid BILD and reproduced by sports magazine Kicker, Neuer (34) wants to extend his contract, which runs out at the end of the 2020-21 season, by four more years. Bayern, on the other hand, are only prepared to offer a two-year extension.

Furthermore, Neuer's representatives are said to have demanded a salary of around €20 million ($21.8 million) per year, thus approaching that of French defender Lucas Hernandez who is reported to earn €24 million and striker Robert Lewandowski who, as the club's top earner, will be on even more.

Neuer, however, insists that any leaks have not come from him or his agent, and says he has been "irritated" by the reports.

"All the talks I have had since I have been here have been confidential," he told BILD the following week. "Nothing has ever leaked, but now details about the current talks are constantly appearing in the media and are often untrue. That irritates me. It's not something I am used to at Bayern."

Kicker's veteran Bayern correspondent Karlheinz Wild wrote that "both sides are fundamentally in favor [of an extension] but on massively different terms," adding that Neuer is prepared to run down his current contract should no agreement be reached. He still maintains a close relationship with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Chelsea are also said to be interested.

Planning for the future: Alexander Nübel

In January this year, Bayern announced the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from Schalke as of July 2020. The recruitment of the Germany under-21 international is not said to have bothered Neuer, but he was angered by Bayern's alleged commitment to guarantee Nübel ten games per season.

"I am not an extra; I am an actor," said Neuer. "I still want to play."

Neuer was also upset that his wage demands were leaked to the press, with Kicker claiming that the trust between player and club has been "seriously shaken."

Neuer has started all 36 of Bayern's matches in all competitions this season, conceding 36 goals. His average of one goal per game is therefore slightly higher than his career average of 0.71 goals per game over the course of 373 first team appearances.

Board member Kahn, however, still sees Neuer as a "leader and talisman" while head coach Flick insists that: "He is the best goalkeeper in the world by a distance. For me, there is no alternative."

Bayern showed how much they valued the four-time Goalkeeper of the Year when they continued to pay Neuer's salary in full during his year-long injury lay-off due to a broken foot. But that relationship has been damaged.

"The willingness to continue talks is currently very low," claims Kicker, saying it could take weeks or even months for an agreement to be reached. "Both sides are entrenched."