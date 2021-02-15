Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane takes time to warm up but helps secure draw

A carpet of snow on the pitch is a great leveller, but when you are Leroy Sane and you are struggling to fit in at Bayern Munich, it is the last thing you need.

With Thomas Müller still out after his positive coronavirus test, Serge Gnabry missing and Joshua Kimmich initially rested, this was a game where Sane knew it was unlikely he would be hauled off as has happened so often under Hansi Flick since he joined last year for €45 million.

But the former Manchester City winger cut another dejected figure in the first half of the 3-3 draw at home to Arminia Bielefeld. He just could not get going in the snow. His bad touches would have caused groans in the crowd, if there had been one.

The sight of an orange ball and Bayern workers clearing the lines of snow was like from a bygone era, but Bielefeld were playing a modern game - compact at the back and quick on the break. Their 2-0 lead was fully deserved.

Tiredness, especially in such conditions, is to be expected when Bayern have been forced to play Friday, Monday, Thursday, Monday because of the Club World Cup triumph in Qatar. But against a promoted side, this was Sane's chance to show he is a worthwhile part of this Bayern squad.

Luckily for Sane the snow stopped by the break and workers were able to clear the pitch entirely for the second half.

Almost inevitably Bayern woke up straight after the restart and Robert Lewandowski classily used his chest before hooking in for 2-1.

It was the world player of the year's 25th goal from 21 Bundesliga matches this term. Gerd Müller's previous record at this stage was 23. How Sane would love statistics like that.

Superb cross

Almost immediately it was 3-1 for Bielefeld with Christian Gebauer netting on the break.

Bayern upped the ante, with Sane suddenly looking re-energized with the snow gone. His superb cross was nodded in by Corentin Tolisso - finally getting himself into the area after also being too timid in the first half, like so often in his Bayern career.

Sane and Tolisso had redeemed themselves slightly but Bayern were still behind. Admittedly Sane's cross for the excellent leveller from man-of-the-match Alphonso Davies took a circuitous route and was not exactly the assist of the season - but they all count.

It will have made the 25-year-old Germany international feel so much better, contributing to such a big comeback.

Yet it was not a win and Bielefeld almost snatched their first victory at Bayern since 1979 but for the offside flag. Bayern's lead at the top is down to five points.

Sane needs to do even more to convince Flick, Bayern's board and the fans. But a winter of discontent could herald the green shoots of recovery if he now gets a run of games with his confidence boosted.