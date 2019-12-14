Bundesliga: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies thriving as auxiliary left-back

SC Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich Schwarzwaldstadion

(Grifo 59' - Lewandowski 16, Zirkzee 90+2', Gnabry 90+5')

Bayern Munich left it late - very late - as their topsy-turvy Bundesliga season continued with victory in Freiburg. Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry scored in injury time to secure the three points for the champions - but elsewhere, the Bavarians have found stability and consistency where they least expected it.

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies was signed from the Vancouver Whitecaps last winter with the future in mind – a long-term option to replace veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who were set to retire.

But not even the most far-sighted on Säbener Straße could have predicted quite how quickly the left-winger would establish himself in the first team – let alone that he would start making the left-back position his own.

Just one month on from his 19th birthday, Davies made his 11th consecutive first-team appearance on the left of Bayern’s back four away at Freiburg on Wednesday night, and didn’t waste any time showing why interim coach Hansi Flick has placed so much trust in him.

With just over a quarter of an hour played, Davies won the ball deep in own half and played a one-two to launch a counter-attack. Less than ten seconds later, he was 75 meters further up the field, still with the ball at his feet on the edge of the Freiburg box, from where he crossed for Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring.

In the blink of an eye, Davies had single-handedly turned defense into attack. In similarly quick time, he’s established himself as a surprise constant in Bayern’s starting eleven. Thrown in at the deep end, playing out of position – and thriving.