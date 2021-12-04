Bundesliga: Bayern Munich win chaotic Klassiker full of mistakes and controversy

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich

(Brandt 5', Haaland 48' — Lewandowski 9', 77' pen., Coman 44')

Bayern Munich have gone four points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga after a 3-2 win in a chaotic, controversial Klassiker.

Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal – his second of the night – from the penalty spot after referee Felix Zwayer and the video assistant (VAR) adjudged Mats Hummels' handball in the box to have been deliberate.

The decision saw Dortmund head coach Marco Rose sent to the stands for his furious reaction, after having watched his team match Bayern for 80 minutes in an exciting, evenly matched, yet error-strewn game.

Hummels in particular played unfortunate roles in all three Bayern goals.

Shortly after Julian Brandt had given Dortmund an early lead, Hummels lost possession in the center circle when pressed by Thomas Müller, Bayern broke and Robert Lewandowski made no mistake to equalize.

Just before halftime, the slapstick went up another notch. Raphael Guerreiro fired his clearance straight at Hummels and the ball bounced into the path of Leroy Sané whose shot was deflected in off Marco Reus.

Erling Haaland drew Dortmund level again after the break, curling home past Manuel Neuer after Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano had done his best impression of Dortmund's defense when trying to clear.

The second half continued at the same breathtaking pace, with Brandt suffering a concussion and having to be stretchered off and Bayern's Lucas Hernandez putting his leg on the line to block a shot, before Lewandowski's late penalty decided the game – and gave Bayern a big lead in the title race.

