Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig — live

+++ Refresh page for latest updates +++

Bayern Munich 2 - 2 RB Leipzig, Allianz Arena

(Musiala 30', Müller 34' - Nkunku 19', Kluivert 36')

47' - Upamecano plays a loose pass at the back which almost gets his side in trouble. But Coman is a touch slow in reading it and gives away a foul.

46' - We're back underway in this fascinating contest. A massive 45 minutes coming up.

HALF TIME: Well, I think we all need a breather after that. RB Leipzig started the scoring, with Nkunku breaking Bayern's offside trap and beating Neuer, who come way off his line. Bayern then turned it round with two excellent goals from substitute Musiala and then Müller. It's been frantic, fun and high quality. Here's to more in 15 minutes.

45+2 - Lewandowski, who has been ususually quiet, tries to flick Sane in but the keeper gets there first.

45' - Now Nkunku is down, a disjointed end to a brilliant half.

44' - Haidara is up and hobbling and we go again.

42' - Haidara down on the turf holding his head and played is stopped for a moment. Time for a breath.

40' - Forsberg thinks he's got Nkunku through again but he's just offside. Bayern's defensive line almost on the halfway line there, a dangerous game against this team.

39' - This has been played at a frantic pace but there's still a decent level of control, the sign of a high class contest.

36' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2 - 2 RB Leipzig (Kluivert)

What is going on?! Julian Nagelsmann's selection call now vindicated. This one came from nowhere, with Haidara turning a cute, cushioned little ball around the corner on the edge of the box and the Dutchman setting himself before hammering a low drive from right to left across Neuer. What a game.

34' - GOAL! Bayern Munich (Müller) 2 - 2 RB Leipzig

Another sensational goal, this time a real team effort. Musiala and Lewandowski do brilliantly to work the ball to Coman, who spots a cheeky little reverse pass and Müller does the rest from 10 yards.

33' - On a knife edge this one, a really absorbing game.

30' - GOAL! Bayern Munich (Musiala) 1 - 1 RB Leipzig

Wow, what a strike and what an introduction. Coman pops a ball in to Musiala on the edge of the box and the teenager takes a touch, finds half a yard and steers it low to Gulacsi's left. Flick's bold call vindicated by the English youth international, born in Germany.

28' - What a save!

Remember Pavard's incredible strike for France against Argentina at the World Cup? Well, he almost repeats it, cutting across a bouncing ball from the right edge of the box and sending it arcing for the top corner. But Gulacsi makes a stunning fingertip save to retain his side's lead.

26' - The new man and Alaba test Gulacsi with crosses from the left, but the Hungarian keeper is up to the challenge.

25' - Yep, Martinez is off, replaced by 17-year-old Jamal Musiala. Bold call there from Hansi Flick.

24' - Martinez looks to be struggling a little here, it seems to be his groin that's causing him bother.

23' - Kluivert gets in behind now, out wide on the left. But he dithers a little and the opportunity is lost. Leipzig sense blood here.

19' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 0 - 1 RB Leipzig (Nkunku)

No surprise that it's a devastating counterattack that gives Leipzig the lead. Forsberg picks it up deep and Nkunku sees a space vacated by Boateng stepping out. The Swedish midfielder picks out the Frenchman in that space and Neuer comes flying out to sweep up but gets it all wrong allowing Nkunku to beat him to the ball and roll in to an empty net from outside the box. Errors from a couple of Bayern veterans there. Game on.

19' - Coman races on to a lovely ball down the left from Alaba. The French flyer just reaches it before the byline and drives across goal. Gulacsi makes a bit of a meal of it but Leipzig survive.

17' - Nkunku again involved out on the left. He stands up Pavard and tries to curl on in to the opposite corner with his right foot, but it's a little high. Danger signs for the champions right now.

15' - Sabitzer swings a lovely ball out to Nkunku on the left but his cross is hacked clear. The visitors are clearly looking to break at speed here and exlpoit Bayern's high line, and perhaps Boateng's decreasing mobility on the turn.

13' - Then Leipzig break. Forsberg finds Nkunku, whose effort is diverted over the bar for a corner. Angelino's set piece is easily cleared. A pattern is starting to emerge here.

12' - Coman twists and turns in the area but his shot from a tight angle flies in to the side netting.

10' - Lewandowski hits the deck after tangling with Upamecano but it looks like he'll be alright.

8' - The home side starting to dominate the ball, but mainly in areas that won't worry their opponents. Leipzig then look to break through Kluivert but his cross floats in to Neuer's arms.

5' - The ball breaks to Sane in midfield and he drives forward, before pushing it out to Müller on the right. His cross is cleared behind by Upamecano but Gulacsi punches the corner firmly clear.

2 ' - Woodwork!

Great start from the visitors. Kluivert forces a corner, which eventually finds its way to Sabitzer on the edge of the box. He cuts across the ball and the swerving drive rattled Neuer's bar. The Bayern keeper looked unsure there.

1' - And we're off! Forsberg gets this critical clash going.

-- Nagelsmann looking to Champions League

As my colleague Matt Ford points out, Julian Nagelsmann has just told Sky that his team selection was influenced by the big Champions League game against Manchester United on the horizon. Big gamble, that.

-- Sane starts

A host of big names return for Bayern after a weakened XI won a point against Atletico Madrid in the week. Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka are back, while Leroy Sane starts ahead of Serge Gnabry. Sane hasn't begun a match in the Bundesliga since late October.

There's a bit of a surprise in the visitors line up too, with neither Alexander Sorloth or Yussuf Poulsen starting. Justin Kluivert is given the nod, with Nagelsmann perhaps thinking his pace will trouble Bayern's high defensive line.

-- Boost for both sides

After a loss to Cologne last time out, Borussia Dortmund have spurned the chance to put the pressure on Bayern and Leipzig. Lucien Favre's men could only manage a 1-1 draw away at Eintracht Frankfurt, with Gio Reyna's sweet second half strike leveling it after Daichi Kamada had given the hosts an early lead. Elsewhere, Arminia Bielefeld picked up a huge 2-1 win over Mainz while the points were shared between Cologne and Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Freiburg. Both those finished 2-2.

-- Battle of the bosses

Have Bayern dropped off a bit of late? Probably, but they're still top of the table and cruised through their Champions League group. Julian Nagelsmann said the champions have the best squad in the league and have improved under Hansi Flick but believes there's a chink in the armor.

"Sometimes it looks as though they lose a bit of focus in certain situations, and seem a bit less sharp," he said ahead of the game. "That's a natural consequence of a long preseason and the busy schedule. But they'll want to win at home. We're prepared for that."

The treble-winning Bayern coach did admit there's been something of a drop off but expects his team of winners to demonstrate their mettle when it counts.

"First vs. second is always a special game. Champions prove themselves in these big games, so I'm expecting my team to show that they can play better than they have been doing in recent weeks."

-- Head to Head

As they have with every side in the division, Bayern have a strong record against Saturday's visitors. The first time the sides met was as recently as December 2016, when a 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena meant Bayern pipped the newly-promoted side to the top of the table ahead of the winter break. They'd go on to win the title and capture the double over RB with a memorable 5-4 win in Leipzig, capped off by this Arjen Robben special.

Since then, the games have tightened up with just three goals in their four meetings in the last two Bundesliga seasons. Leipzig's only win remains a 2-1 victory in 2018, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Timo Werner. Both of those are gone, but is Bayern's hold over the Red Bulls?

-- Team news

Hansi Flick had updates on some key figures for Bayern in his prematch press conference, not least Joshua Kimmich.

"If it were up to him, he'd be playing 60 minutes tomorrow," Flick said. "We don't want to rush things though. The way he is training, day to day, is just lovely to see."

The Bayern boss went on to suggest the Leipzig game would come too soon for Kimmich and revealed that Alphonso Davies is back in training, though also not expected to feature on Saturday.

The visitors will also be without a number of key figures, including Konrad Laimer, and Lukas Klostermann but French creator Christopher Nkunku is back after missing Leipzig's Champions League win in midweek.

-- Match preview

If you can't beat Bayern Munich, statistically you have next to no chance of winning the Bundesliga.

In the last 30 years, only one team has managed to claim the title without defeating the record champions - Borussia Dortmund in 2001.

So if relative newcomers RB Leipzig really have aspirations to reach the top, they'll have to find a way of beating the Bavarians.

Since cementing themselves as title hopefuls two seasons ago, however, they've fallen flat with three draws and a loss. Close, but not good enough.

Just two points currently separate the Bundesliga's top two teams but Nagelsmann realizes that victory is no easy task.

"Bayern have the best squad in the league and a strong team chemistry,” he said. "They've improved significantly under Hansi Flick, particularly in defense and working without the ball.”

"Ideally [we want] all three points, but you can never guarantee that against the record champions.”

Chinks in the armor

Behind the scenes, though, Nagelsmann's competitiveness will ensure he's drilling belief into his squad ahead of what could be a crucial result at the end of the season.

Bayern have endured a rough schedule during the corona pandemic - the consequence of an incredible treble run. After an almost non-existent off-season, they've started to look vulnerable.

"In some situations, Bayern haven't looked as sharp and not quite as focused,” Nagelsmann admitted. "But they will want to live up to their top-dog status at home. We're ready for that.”

Alexander Sorloth could be crucial for RB Leipzig's title chances.

No Timo, no problem?

Much has been made of Timo Werner's departure and understandably so. Yet Leipzig certainly haven't been less dangerous in front of goal.

Last season they netted 17 in the first 10 matchdays with Werner grabbing nine of them. After 10 matches this campaign, they've shared 18 goals around the squad, with left-back Angelino top scorer with four.

Nagelsmann has adapted his system, but to compete with the best he'll need to find a new striker. It's rare to find a world-class team that doesn't rely heavily on one expert marksman.

Alexander Sorloth finally broke his duck against Bashakshehir on Wednesday and he cut a frustrated but relieved man during his celebration. He'd missed a penalty last weekend against Bielefeld and it's been a tough start to his Leipzig career.

Nagelsmann was clearly delighted but also admitted Sorloth had had a "complicated” game. Nevertheless, if the 24-year-old Norwegian can start scoring regularly it would be a huge boost for the team's title chances.

Thomas Müller has been leading from the front for Bayern.

Champions' mentality

Bayern's recent fragilities have largely gone unpunished. They haven't looked at their best, particularly defensively, but have still found enough to grind out results. Their recent win over Dortmund was yet another sign of their pedigree.

It's the type of mentality which has set them apart for the last two decades, but Flick wants to see more from his team against Leipzig.

"First versus second is always a special game,” Flick said. "Champions prove themselves in these big games, so I'm expecting my team to show that they can play better than they have been doing in recent weeks."

If neither Leipzig nor Dortmund both can find a way to beat Bayern this season, history suggests Bayern will stroll to a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

This is Nagelsmann's big chance to show that they won't have it all so easy this season.