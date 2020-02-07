Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live!

40' Werner forces his way into the box and drills a low ball into the six yard box, but Boateng is there again with the clearance.

38' Off the line! Lewandowski's shot is deflected centimeters wide of the post.

35' Yellow for Laimer, who quite blatantly pulls Davies' shirt.

33' BREAKING: Alphonso Davies is the same speed as a bottlenose dolphin (source: National Geographic).

30' Boateng with a crucial flick, with Nkunku lurking at the back stick.

27' Bayern controlling things but they've missed a few chances so far, and that will concern Hansi Flick. Leipzig sitting quite deep and playing a clear counter-attack stategy.

24' Gnabry exchanges passes with Thiago and finds Lewandowski, whose shot is partially blocked at the expense of a Bayern corner, but Leipzig hoist it clear in search of Werner — but the ball runs away from the Germany striker.

22' Leipzig get their first sight of goal and it falls to the man already with 20 goals to his name this season. But this time Timo Werner's effort is wayward, and well wide of Manual Neuer's goal.

19' The German Cup quarterfinal draw has just been made at this convenient time...

17' Bayern have clocked 76% possession so far...

15' Our man on the ground is salivating over Thiago's performance so far...

13' RB Leipzig don't look liek Bayern's closest Bundesliga challengers at the moment. They're coming into it slowly, but Bayern look very comfortable. Still goalless though...

11' Another Bayern chance as Davies stretches his legs down the left flank and delivers a tempting low cross that evades everyone. Müller picks it up on the far side and feeds Goretzka, whose shot is closed down.

9' Müller gets a chance but doesn't see enough of it to get a clean shot away.

7' Thiago has scored in his last three games, incidentally.

6' A sizzling shot by the in-form Thiago, who bends one towards the top corner — but Gulacsi pulls off a nice one-handed save.

4' Great tracking back by Davies, whose pace allows him to get back and recover for Bayern.

2' Bayern on the front foot straight away as Pavard swings a cross in from the right. It causes confusion in the Leipzig box for a brief moments before it's hacked clear.

18:00 KICK OFF! It's show time in Munich...

17:50 The warm-ups are done and the players are assembling in the tunnel. Kick-off is approaching...

17:40 Tonight's game is also the meeting of Germany's sharpest shooters, Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner. Their stats speak for themselves...

17:25 To put it bluntly, Leipzig do not have a good record against Bayern (who does?). The Red Bull club have failed to score in three attempts at the Allianz, and have only beaten them once in nine meetings.

17:10 Julian Nagelsmann makes two changes from the side that fouhgt back to draw 2-2 with Gladbach last weekend. Olmo and Angelino come in, Forsberg and Mukiele drop to the bench.

17:00 The teams are in! One change for Bayern from the team that cast aside Mainz last weekend. Serge Gnabry returns in place of the injured Ivan Perisic, who is out for around four weeks with an ankle injury. Kingsley Coman returns to the bench too, after almost two months out. Otherwise, it's as you were for the Bundesliga champs.

16:45 DW reporter Pascal Jochem is at the Allianz Arena, where a storm is brewing.

16:30 Since Bayern lost 2-1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach on December 7, their record under Hansi Flick has been rather tasty...

16:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Bundesliga's top-of the-table clash, Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig. It's a big one, and we'll have all the team news and latest action as soon as it drops.