 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live! | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live!

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, the top two teams in Germany, do battle at the Allianz Arena in a much-anticipated match-up. Will Bayern still be top of the tree on Sunday night? Follow the action live.

Vorschau zum Bundesliga Topspiel RB Leipzig-FC Bayern München RB Leipzig-FC Bayern Muenchen. (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

17:00 The teams are in! One change for Bayern from the team that cast aside Mainz last weekend. Serge Gnabry returns in place of the injured Ivan Perisic, who is out for around four weeks with an ankle injury. Kingsley Coman returns to the bench too, after almost two months out. Otherwise, it's as you were for the Bundesliga champs.

16:45 DW reporter Pascal Jochem is at the Allianz Arena, where a storm is brewing.

 

16:30 Since Bayern lost 2-1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach on December 7, their record under Hansi Flick has been rather tasty...

16:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Bundesliga's top-of the-table clash, Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig. It's a big one, and we'll have all the team news and latest action as soon as it drops. 

Related content

DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Bundesliga: Key questions ahead of Bayern Munich's clash with RB Leipzig 07.02.2020

Leaders Bayern Munich and second-placed RB Leipzig are to face off in a heavyweight Bundesliga bout on Sunday. With huge potential title-race ramifications, DW looks at the key questions heading into the match.

RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg pleads his innocence after fouling Philipp Lahm (Imago/Ulmer)

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: A brief history 07.02.2020

RB Leipzig won promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016 with an ambition to win titles. Now Leipzig have emerged as a serious challenger to the mighty Bayern Munich. Here's a look at their head-to-head meetings so far.

Fußball DFB Pokal Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

German Cup: RB Leipzig eliminated after Julian Nagelsmann's gamble fails 04.02.2020

Timo Werner started on the bench as Leipzig were eliminated from the German Cup by Eintracht Frankfurt. The Red Bulls now head into a crucial match against Bayern Munich without a win in their last three games.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  