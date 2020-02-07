Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - live!

17:40 Tonight's game is also the meeting of Germany's sharpest shooters, Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner. Their stats speak for themselves...

17:25 To put it bluntly, Leipzig do not have a good record against Bayern (who does?). The Red Bull club have failed to score in three attempts at the Allianz, and have only beaten them once in ninth meetings.

17:10 Julian Nagelsmann makes two changes from the side that fouhgt back to draw 2-2 with Gladbach last weekend. Olmo and Angelino come in, Forsberg and Mukiele drop to the bench.

17:00 The teams are in! One change for Bayern from the team that cast aside Mainz last weekend. Serge Gnabry returns in place of the injured Ivan Perisic, who is out for around four weeks with an ankle injury. Kingsley Coman returns to the bench too, after almost two months out. Otherwise, it's as you were for the Bundesliga champs.

16:45 DW reporter Pascal Jochem is at the Allianz Arena, where a storm is brewing.

16:30 Since Bayern lost 2-1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach on December 7, their record under Hansi Flick has been rather tasty...

16:00 Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Bundesliga's top-of the-table clash, Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig. It's a big one, and we'll have all the team news and latest action as soon as it drops.