Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig — live buildup

Since RB Leipzig emerged as title contenders, they’ve failed to beat Bayern Munich when it's really mattered. Is Saturday finally the time? Keep up to date with the buildup ahead of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash.

Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

-- Match preview 

If you can't beat Bayern Munich, statistically you have next to no chance of winning the Bundesliga.

In the last 30 years, only one team has managed to claim the title without defeating the record champions - Borussia Dortmund in 2001.

So if relative newcomers RB Leipzig really have aspirations to reach the top, they'll have to find a way of beating the Bavarians.

Since cementing themselves as title hopefuls two seasons ago, however, they've fallen flat with three draws and a losses. Close, but not good enough.

Just two points currently separate the Bundesliga's top two teams but Nagelsmann realizes that victory is no easy task.

"Bayern have the best squad in the league and a strong team chemistry,” he said. "They've improved significantly under Hansi Flick, particularly in defense and working without the ball.”

"Ideally [we want] all three points, but you can never guarantee that against the record champions.”

Chinks in the armor

Behind the scenes, though, Nagelsmann's competitiveness will ensure he's drilling belief into his squad ahead of what could be a crucial result at the end of the season.

Bayern have endured a rough schedule during the corona pandemic - the consequence of an incredible treble run. After an almost non-existent off-season, they've started to look vulnerable.

"In some situations, Bayern haven't looked as sharp and not quite as focused,” Nagelsmann admitted. "But they will want to live up to their top-dog status at home. We're ready for that.”

Alexander Sorloth celebrates a late winner

Alexander Sorloth could be crucial for RB Leipzig's title chances.

No Timo, no problem?

Much has been made of Timo Werner's departure and understandably so. Yet Leipzig certainly haven't been less dangerous in front of goal.

Last season they netted 17 in the first 10 matchdays with Werner grabbing nine of them. After 10 matches this campaign, they've shared 18 goals around the squad, with left-back Angelino top scorer with four.

Nagelsmann has adapted his system, but to compete with the best he'll need to find a new striker. It's rare to find a world-class team that doesn't rely heavily on one expert marksman.

Alexander Sorloth finally broke his duck against Bashakshehir on Wednesday and he cut a frustrated but relieved man during his celebration. He'd missed a penalty last weekend against Bielefeld and it's been a tough start to his Leipzig career.

Nagelsmann was clearly delighted but also admitted Sorloth had had a "complicated” game. Nevertheless, if the 24-year-old Norwegian can start scoring regularly it would be a huge boost for the team's title chances.

Thomas Müller

Thomas Müller has been leading from the front for Bayern.

Champions' mentality

Bayern's recent fragilities have largely gone unpunished. They haven't looked at their best, particularly defensively, but have still found enough to grind out results. Their recent win over Dortmund was yet another sign of their pedigree.

It's the type of mentality which has set them apart for the last two decades, but Flick wants to see more from his team against Leipzig.

"First versus second is always a special game,” Flick said. "Champions prove themselves in these big games, so I'm expecting my team to show that they can play better than they have been doing in recent weeks."

If neither Leipzig nor Dortmund both can find a way to beat Bayern this season, history suggests Bayern will stroll to a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

This is Nagelsmann's big chance to show that they won't have it all so easy this season.

  • Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (imago images/Chai v.d. Laage)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Leroy Sane

    After completing his €50 million move from Manchester City, Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane was assigned the famous number 10 shirt. He took the mantle from Coutinho, who wore number 10 during his one year loan spell from Barcelona. Sane will become the latest in a long line of Bayern greats to wear the highly sought-after number.

  • Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness (imago sportfotodienst)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Uli Hoeness

    The first Bayern star to wear number 10 consistently was Uli Hoeness. That's because, during Hoeness' career in the 70s, numbers still corresponded with positions on the pitch. Hoeness mostly played on the left wing during his brief career, which was shortened by injury, and therefore wore the number 10.

  • Bayern Munich's Michael Rummenigge (imago images/Pressefoto Baumann)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Michael Rummenigge

    Michael Rummenigge also consistently sported the number 10 shirt for a similar reason to Hoeness. The number was also fitting as his brother, Karl-Heinz, wore the number 11 shirt when the two played at Bayern together. Michael Rummenigge is also well remembered as a Borussia Dortmund number 10 after spending five seasons with the club from 1988 to 1993.

  • Bayern Munich's Olaf Thon (imago sportfotodienst)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Olaf Thon

    Olaf Thon was the next Bayern player after Rummenigge to consistently don the 10 — also because he played on the left wing. He registered 35 goals and 27 assists during the four seasons he frequently wore number 10. Thon relinquished the number to Lothar Matthäus in 1992 when the midfielder returned from inter Milan, but Thon exclusively wore the number 10 during his post-Bayern career at Schalke.

  • Bayern Munich's Lothar Matthäus (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Lothar Matthäus

    Matthäus wore the number eight during his first spell with Bayern Munich from 1984 to 1988. But after donning the 10 shirt with Inter Milan in Italy, he kept the number when he returned to Munich in 1992 — even though he played mostly as a sweeper during his second stint with the Bavarians.

  • Bayern Munich's Ciriaco Sforza (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Ciriaco Sforza

    Upon Matthäus' departure from Bayern in 2000, the number 10 passed to Ciriaco Sforza. The Swiss midfielder had frequently worn the 10 shirt during his Kaiserslautern career and carried the number for two seasons with Bayern.

  • Bayern Munich's Roy Makaay (Imago Images)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Roy Makaay

    One of the best goalscoring number 10s to play for Bayern was Roy Makaay. The Dutchman, who joined the Bavarians from Deportivo La Coruna in Spain, scored 103 goals during his four seasons in Munich. The number went unused for two years after Makaay's departure in 2007 before it was given to his Dutch compatriot, Arjen Robben.

  • Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bayern Munich No. 10s through history

    Arjen Robben

    No Bayern player has worn the number 10 longer than Arjen Robben. The Dutch winger sported the famous two digits for a full decade from 2009 to 2019. With the number 10 on his back, he recorded 144 goals and 101 assists in 309 games. His goal tally ranks eighth on Bayern's all-time goalscoring list.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


