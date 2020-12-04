Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig — live buildup

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

-- Match preview

If you can't beat Bayern Munich, statistically you have next to no chance of winning the Bundesliga.

In the last 30 years, only one team has managed to claim the title without defeating the record champions - Borussia Dortmund in 2001.

So if relative newcomers RB Leipzig really have aspirations to reach the top, they'll have to find a way of beating the Bavarians.

Since cementing themselves as title hopefuls two seasons ago, however, they've fallen flat with three draws and a losses. Close, but not good enough.

Just two points currently separate the Bundesliga's top two teams but Nagelsmann realizes that victory is no easy task.

"Bayern have the best squad in the league and a strong team chemistry,” he said. "They've improved significantly under Hansi Flick, particularly in defense and working without the ball.”

"Ideally [we want] all three points, but you can never guarantee that against the record champions.”

Chinks in the armor

Behind the scenes, though, Nagelsmann's competitiveness will ensure he's drilling belief into his squad ahead of what could be a crucial result at the end of the season.

Bayern have endured a rough schedule during the corona pandemic - the consequence of an incredible treble run. After an almost non-existent off-season, they've started to look vulnerable.

"In some situations, Bayern haven't looked as sharp and not quite as focused,” Nagelsmann admitted. "But they will want to live up to their top-dog status at home. We're ready for that.”

Alexander Sorloth could be crucial for RB Leipzig's title chances.

No Timo, no problem?

Much has been made of Timo Werner's departure and understandably so. Yet Leipzig certainly haven't been less dangerous in front of goal.

Last season they netted 17 in the first 10 matchdays with Werner grabbing nine of them. After 10 matches this campaign, they've shared 18 goals around the squad, with left-back Angelino top scorer with four.

Nagelsmann has adapted his system, but to compete with the best he'll need to find a new striker. It's rare to find a world-class team that doesn't rely heavily on one expert marksman.

Alexander Sorloth finally broke his duck against Bashakshehir on Wednesday and he cut a frustrated but relieved man during his celebration. He'd missed a penalty last weekend against Bielefeld and it's been a tough start to his Leipzig career.

Nagelsmann was clearly delighted but also admitted Sorloth had had a "complicated” game. Nevertheless, if the 24-year-old Norwegian can start scoring regularly it would be a huge boost for the team's title chances.

Thomas Müller has been leading from the front for Bayern.

Champions' mentality

Bayern's recent fragilities have largely gone unpunished. They haven't looked at their best, particularly defensively, but have still found enough to grind out results. Their recent win over Dortmund was yet another sign of their pedigree.

It's the type of mentality which has set them apart for the last two decades, but Flick wants to see more from his team against Leipzig.

"First versus second is always a special game,” Flick said. "Champions prove themselves in these big games, so I'm expecting my team to show that they can play better than they have been doing in recent weeks."

If neither Leipzig nor Dortmund both can find a way to beat Bayern this season, history suggests Bayern will stroll to a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

This is Nagelsmann's big chance to show that they won't have it all so easy this season.