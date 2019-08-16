Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin — live updates

The 2019-20 Bundesliga season starts here! Champions Bayern Munich give a debut to new signing Benjamin Pavard, but can't yet use the suspended Ivan Perisic. Bookies see them as clear favorites.
— Bayern's fans start the season with a jab at the German DFL league organization, holding a placard saying: "DFL: It's time for change. Football belongs to everyone." Tonight's game is free to air on German TV, but it's very much the exception not the rule.
— There's just a quarter of an hour to go until kick off. Oliver Kahn's gracing German viewers' screens on ZDF. Does he believe in an eighth straight league title, or is defeat due?
"They were almost due [a defeat] last season already," Kahn says, before going on to neatly hedge his bets. He concludes with the evergreen sentiment that he's excited to see if they're still champion material.
— Jonathan Harding is our man in the stadium this evening, having made a lengthy pilgrimage from Bonn to Bavaria for the season opener. Suffice to say he's well worth a follow on Twitter, tonight and any night.
— Hertha Berlin's new striker Dodi Lukebakio, who's liable to prove a major loss for Fortuna Düsseldorf, might go into tonight's game quietly confident. Why, you ask? Well, he banged in a hat trick on his last visit to the Allianz Arena in January, with the game ending as a 3-3 draw. Lukebakio joined quite an elite club with this feat. The last player to score three in a game at Bayern was a fellow by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. In the striker's defense, when he was made aware of this at the time, he coolly responded: "Please stop making comparisons like that!"
Here's the full Hertha lineup:
— It's that time again. Per Bundesliga tradition, the reigning champs kick off the new season. Bayern Munich's starting lineup will do little to quell a rather heated debate on whether or not the squad needs strengthening.
On the one hand, Bayern's starting XI oozes international experience and class, and includes a spot at center back for France's World Cup-winner Benjamin Pavard, one of Bayern's three major acquisitions in the off-season.
But on the other hand, an injury to Leon Goretzka, and a suspension carried forward from last season for Ivan Perisic mean that there's space for four in-house Bayern youngsters on the subs' bench: Lars Mai (19), Sarpreet Singh (20), Paul Will (20) and comparative old-boy Kwasi Wriedt (25, but with just one Bundesliga appearance to his name).
