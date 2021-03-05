Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund — live

Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Allianz Arena

(Haaland 2)

7' - Lewandowski, perhaps stung by the young pretender's opener, tries to head Sané's cross towards goal but he's going backwards, it's a long way out and it's simple for Hitz.

6' - The visitors fancy this. Hazard pings a lovely ball from left to right before some nice link up between Reus and Haaland breaks down when the goalscorer is crowded out.

4' - Bayern look to respond sharply as Kimmich finds Coman out on the left with a freekick. The French winger's cross is claimed by Hitz, under some pressure, and the keeper is given the foul.

2' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund (Haaland)

Well, well. Dortmund string together a few nice passes but it's actually a loose ball that provides Haaland with the chance. The Norwegian finds himself with a yard just adjacent to the 'D'. That's all he needs, his low drive deflects slightly of Boateng and flies past Neuer's left hand. What a start!

1' -- Kimmich decides to tie his laces seconds before kickoff but eventually Müller gets us underway.

-- Nearly there

The camera picks out Germany coach Joachim Löw and the Bayern and Dortmund bigwigs taking their seats and the players are about to emerge from the tunnel. Not long now!

-- History and injuries against Dortmund

Those midweek injuries to Sancho, Reyna and Guerreiro have caused Terzic all sorts of problems. It's a huge ask for Zagadou and Hazard to return from such long absences against the German, European and World champions, but the Dortmund boss may argue that he had little choice.

Recent results at the Allianz Stadium don't exactly bode well for the visitors either...

-- RB take top spot

The 15:30 kickoffs in the Bundesliga are done and dusted, and RB Leipzig's win at Freiburg means they take top spot, though Bayern need only a point to regain the lead. Elsewhere, Borussia Mönchengladbach's downward spiral since Marco Rose announced his summer move to Dortmund continues and Hertha Berlin grabbed a crucial late winner in the scrap to stay up.

-- Team news

It's as expected for Bayern, with Müller returning to the hosts' starting XI, while Sané gets the nod over Gnabry out wide.

For Dortmund, Sancho, Guerreiro and Reyna didn't make the flight to Bavaria after injuries, meaning Thorgan Hazard gets a first start since October in the league after recovering from a thigh injury. Dan-Axel Zagadou also starts, he's only played 170 league minutes all season. Dahoud continues in midfield while Schulz and Meunier are the fullbacks. Brandt can only make the bench.

-- Stat attack

Our social media team have put together a few comparisons ahead of the big one. Have to say I'm surprised to see Haaland that close to Davies in terms of top speed, though the Canadian's acceleration is surely faster than the Norwegian. Right?

Hummels is another interesting aspect. In German tabloid Bild, it's been suggested Flick wants his team to press the ex-Bayern man aggressively and stop him playing any long balls to Haaland that can turn the Bayern defense around, one to watch out for.

-- RB Leipzig look to turn up heat

Bayern's patchy form since returning from the Club World Cup (four points from three games) means RB Leipzig have the chance to rise to the top of the table, if they can win at Freiburg one of five 15:30 kickoffs on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann has dropped Willi Orban and Justin Kluivert for Amadou Haidara and last week's late hero Alexander Sorloth.

-- Dortmund without trio

Dortmund's worst fears have been confirmed. Jadon Sancho will not travel to Munich, neither will Raphael Guerreiro and Gio Reyna. Sancho, who has three goals and two assists in the last five league games, failed to recover from the knock he picked up in the midweek German Cup win over Gladbach. It's safe to say Dortmund's tough task just got that bit tougher.

-- Flick on Dortmund

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said he's looking forward to this one in his press conference. He praised Dortmund but threw in a casual reference to their underwhelming league position....

"Games against Dortmund are always special for us. The games are always at a high level. Dortmund are not in the top 3 currently but they have a good team and have shown their quality again in the past few weeks. They have experienced players and talented youngsters."

-- Team news

Bayern are likely to welcome back Thomas Müller, who has been missing since testing positive for coronavirus during the Club World Cup but are still missing Douglas Costa, who is on the comeback trail and Corentin Tolisso while Hansi Flick confirmed Benjamin Pavard will miss out. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are both back and firing, which gives Hansi Flick a selection dilemma on the opposite wing to Kingsley Coman.

Their opponents could be without their own in-form winger, with Jadon Sancho picking up a knock in the midweek German Cup win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raphaël Guerreiro also went off injured in the same match. "We'll have to wait and see," said head coach Edin Terzic on the pair's fitness. It could be tight for both of them, but we're not giving up hope."

-- Welcome!

This one might not be the title-defining match it's been in a number of recent seasons, but its significance remains huge. Dortmund, who have won four in a row now while they wait for incoming coach Marco Rose, need Champions League football badly but have plentsy of work to do to get it, they're three points of Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth. Bayern are, as usual, top of the tree but could be second by the time this one kicks off at 18:30 on Saturday if RB Leipzig win in Freiburg.

Bayern have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning the last six at the Allianz Arena by score lines of 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 4-1, 5-1 and 2-1. There's plenty more on where the sides are right now in our match preview.