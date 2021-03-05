Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund — live buildup

-- Flick on Dortmund

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick said he's looking forward to this one in his press conference. He praised Dortmund but threw in a casual reference to their underwhelming league position....

"Games against Dortmund are always special for us. The games are always at a high level. Dortmund are not in the top 3 currently but they have a good team and have shown their quality again in the past few weeks. They have experienced players and talented youngsters."

-- Team news

Bayern are likely to welcome back Thomas Müller, who has been missing since testing positive for coronavirus during the Club World Cup but are still missing Douglas Costa, who is on the comeback trail and Corentin Tolisso while Hansi Flick confirmed Benjamin Pavard will miss out. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are both back and firing, which gives Hansi Flick a selection dilemma on the opposite wing to Kingsley Coman.

Their opponents could be without their own in-form winger, with Jadon Sancho picking up a knock in the midweek German Cup win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raphaël Guerreiro also went off injured in the same match. "We'll have to wait and see," said head coach Edin Terzic on the pair's fitness. It could be tight for both of them, but we're not giving up hope."

-- Welcome!

This one might not be the title-defining match it's been in a number of recent seasons, but its significance remains huge. Dortmund, who have won four in a row now while they wait for incoming coach Marco Rose, need Champions League football badly but have plentsy of work to do to get it, they're three points of Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth. Bayern are, as usual, top of the tree but could be second by the time this one kicks off at 18:30 on Saturday if RB Leipzig win in Freiburg.

Bayern have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning the last six at the Allianz Arena by score lines of 4-0, 5-0, 6-0, 4-1, 5-1 and 2-1. There's plenty more on where the sides are right now in our match preview.