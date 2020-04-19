 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sporting director promises ′international star′ signing | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.04.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sporting director promises 'international star' signing

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is certain that an "international star" will join the club in the summer transfer window. But given the coronavirus crisis, that’s easier said than done.

Olympiakos Piräus - Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

At a time when directors and club presidents around the world are tightening their purse strings and warning of minimal transfer activity this year, Bayern's sporting director is doing the opposite.

In an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Hasan Salihamidzic pledged not only signings, but major signings in comments that buck the international trend. Bayern either already have a big signing in the bag, or Salihamidzic is overly optimistic of getting transfers done in the current climate.

"We want to strengthen ourselves with a top talent from Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, who will raise the quality of our team and help us to offer our spectators attractive football with strong results,” he said.

With Leroy Sane a long-term target and Kai Havertz and Timo Wernersurely within their grasp should they wish to make the move, Bayern have options. Philippe Coutinho looks set to depart for the Premier League via his home club Barcelona, freeing up some space for a headline arrival as Bayern continue in their pursuit of not only domestic dominance, but continental too.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

Leroy Sane is top of Bayern's shopping list.

"We remain a buyers' club," Salihamidzic is quoted as saying. "I and all of us stand for the fact that we want to win the Champions League, without becoming economically unreasonable."

Not 'business as usual'

Salihamidzic's comments are notable in that they are directly opposed to what the CEO of another superclub, Manchester United, said at the start of the weekend about making big-money signings during the coronavirus crisis.

United have been linked with a €230 million ($250 million) move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, and a €130 million ($140 million) swoop for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho — but such deals could be hard to pull off this year, Edward Woodward warned.

"Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be 'business as usual' for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer," he said at a Manchester United fans' forum.

"As ever, the priority is the success of team but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality."

Woodward added: "On this basis, I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport."

Bundesliga 1. FC Köln gegen Bayern München (Imago-Images/Team 2)

Neuer was 'irritated' by leaks about his Bayern Munich contract negotiations.

Salihamidzic 'optimistic' on Neuer deal

In  Bavaria, arecent leak that suggested Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was at odds with his employers concerning the terms of his new deal were played down by Salihamidzic, who said he expected Neuer to commit to Bayern and that the differences were "resolved internally".

"I'm an optimist, so I hope we can extend the contract with Manuel," Salihamidzic told the newspaper. "Manuel knows that we appreciate him very much. I played with Oliver Kahn. I know how good a world-class goalkeeper can be to a team. Manuel is a world-class goalkeeper. He is held in high esteem in our club," Salihamidzic added.

Neuer, 34, was chasing a four-year deal with an annual salary of around €20 million ($21 million) to bring him closer to Bayern's top earner, Robert Lewandowski. Bayern were reportedly only willing to offer Germany's number one a two-year deal.

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is due to join the Bundesliga champions on July 1, providing increased competition for Neuer's starting berth.

