Bundesliga: Bayern Munich provide acid test for rejuvenated Schalke

Bayern Munich may have misplaced their usual air of domestic invincibility during a turbulent 2019 but for most of the division, the Bavarians remain the team to beat.
"Playing against Bayern is the most difficult game of the season. They are the best team in Germany in terms of quality," said Schalke left back Bastian Oczipka after signing a new contract this week. "We have to perform to the best of our abilities and hope that Bayern are both wasteful in front of goal and sloppy in defence."
The first half of that equation has rarely been a problem for the Royal Blues this season, with new coach David Wagner quick to instill the relentless team ethic that helped him to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield Town.
The Gelsenkirchen side have lost just one of their last ten league games, picking up 19 points in the process, and ruthlessly picked apart former league leader Borussia Mönchengladbach in an impressive 2-0 win in the Bundesliga's first match after the winter break.
New loan signing Michael Gregoritsch scored one, made one and cleared a goalbound effort off the line in a game he described as a "dream debut" and Wagner will hope the former Augsburg man can go some way towards solving the club's chronic and long-term lack of a genuine goalscorer. Gregoritsch scored 13 league goals in 2017-18, the last time a Schalke player scored that many in a campaign was when Klass-Jan Huntelaar bagged 29 in 2011-12.
Existing players stepping up
But Wagner, like his predecessor Domenico Tedesco in 2017-18, has found a way to overcome the lack of a clinical front man. While the man who won the UEFA Cup with the club as a player hasn't transformed Schalke in to freewheeling entertainers, they have developed a street-smartness and strong mentality absent for much of last season.
But, perhaps most crucially, he's managed to bring the best out of a number of players who had shown signs of potential but been unable to deliver consistency. Chief among them are midfielders Suat Serdar and Amine Harit.
Serdar, 22, signed from Mainz last season but failed to make any significant impact. This term, he's been a man transformed. He's been given the freedom to carry the ball and to use his physical attributes to drive from box to box. That's already bought seven goals from the center of the park, making him the side's top scorer, and he's arguably been the league's best central midfielder to date.
"I had set the aim of being more dangerous in front of goal, something I’ve been able to do quite well so far," Serdar told his club's website this week. "But, I didn’t allow other equally important things to fall to the wayside, such as working to win back the ball."
Suat Serdar celebrates his goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach
That form has been rewarded with a first Germany cap but Serdar had largely gone under the radar before Christmas thanks to the displays of Amine Harit. The Moroccan international, 22, tends to play the more advanced role that his vision and dribbling demands and notched six goals and four assists in a purple patch between matchdays 4 and 15.
Creative spark returns for trip to Allianz
Harit missed the win over Gladbach with a hamstring strain but is available again for the trip to the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The performances, and youth, of their new look side offers Schalke some hope but their recent record against the serial champions does not. The last time the Royal Blues beat the Bavarians was in December 2010, with Huntelaar and Raul up front and Manuel Neuer in goal. Thomas Müller is the only other survivor from either side.
"I asked the lads who had beaten Bayern before, and not many had, I think that says it all," said Wagner on Friday. "We are clear outsiders but will do our best to play a part in the game. We can't wait."
A win for Schalke would put them level on points with their opponents and, given their form, a degree of anticipation is to be expected. But even if the result ends up being painfully familiar for the travelling fans, a sense of positivity should remain. Though, with their club, they never quite know how long even that will last.
Borussia Dortmund
A solar power system in the form of the BVB logo that adorns the roof of Dortmund's stadium supplied around 485,000 kilowatt hours of electricity for the local power grid in 2018. In cooperation with a green electricity supplier, Borussia is aiming to save a total of 81,365 tons of CO2 or one ton per seat. The training areas are irrigated with rainwater collected on site.
Schalke
At Schalke's stadium, used plastic cups are collected after the games and processed to granulate, from which new cups are made. The dishwashers are water-saving and a special process is used to generate water from food waste. Environmental protection is also anchored in the club's code of conduct.
Mainz
In 2011 Mainz declared themselves to be the "first climate-neutral Bundesliga club." The roof of the stadium features a solar-panel system which, according to the club, saves 470 tons of CO2 per year. Further CO2 emissions are offset by the purchase of certificates to promote climate protection projects. The club also produces its own honey at the stadium.
Cologne
The relegation strugglers participate in a waste prevention project and use energy-saving methods to heat their pitch. Billy goat Hennes, the club mascot, is driven to the stadium for games in an electric car from Cologne Zoo. However, Effzeh are unpopular with environmental groups over plans to build three new training facilities in a conservation zone that is the habitat of protected bats.
Hoffenheim
To reduce paper usage, the autograph cards handed out in the club shop are printed on a paper made from grass. Hoffenheim are the only top-flight outfit to support Alliance for Development and Climate of the Federal Development Ministry and offset their carbon footprint with projects in Uganda. Also, anyone who buys a ticket can then buy any amount of tree seedlings for a euro each.
Werder Bremen
Like Hoffenheim, Werder also support the "Sports for Future" initiative, which aims to use the connecting power of sport to overcome the climate crisis. Bremen try to avoid using plastic packaging where possible and the club has their own beehives. Fans are also encouraged not to drive to the game by car and the Weserstadion is the only Bundesliga stadium that can be reached by ferry.
Wolfsburg
The Wolves were the first Bundesliga club to use LEDs for stadium lighting and have been using 100 per cent green electricity since 2011. Meanwhile, the water used at the stadium comes from the nearby Mittelland Canal and electric cars are made available to club employees. Wolfsburg also have their own forest, where over 2,000 trees have been planted.
Hertha Berlin
The Berliners focus their sustainability efforts primarily on the garbage that accumulates around the Olympic Stadium. It is separated and the club have their own waste press for bulkier items. Each year there's a refuse collection campaign around the stadium while cleaning agents with an environmental certificate are used when washing clothes and cleaning.
Union Berlin
As much as possible, the products that Union Berlin have on offer at the concessions stands have the Fair Trade stamp and/or come from local producers. Only reusable cups are on offer at their home ground, the Stadion An der Alten Fösterei. In 2016 Union received the Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe) award as the leader in waste management among first and second-division teams.
Freiburg
In terms of being ecologically friendly, Freiburg were a pioneer in the Bundesliga. They installed a solar panel system on the stadium roof, all the way back in 1995. This was followed a year later by waterless urinals. Freiburg have also been working for years with the World Wide Fund for Nature on nature conservation projects.
Borussia Mönchengladbach
As is the case in many other Bundesliga stadiums, at Gladbach you will find only LED lights and reusable cups - both have been in use for around 20 years. The club buys its food from local producers and unused food is distributed to charitable institutions. Borussia also promote the use of renewable energy sources through their own electricity company, in cooperation with a local supplier.
Bayer Leverkusen
Starting this season, only returnable cups that can be reused up to 150 times are in use at the BayArena. Like many other clubs, Leverkusen use electricity from renewable sources and well water to irrigate the pitch. Since 2016 the club has also been offering local youngsters classes on environmental protection - in the stadium's own classroom.
Fortuna Düsseldorf
Fortuna are a tenant in their stadium, so their influence on sustainability is limited. However, the club is in negotiations with the city about improving ecological standards at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. The one major step they have taken so far is to introduce the exclusive use of reusable cups in the stadium.
Augsburg
Augsburg say that theirs is the world's first CO2-neutral stadium. It uses geothermal energy and up to 200,000 liters of water per hour are pumped from two wells through heat exchangers to which the heating system is connected. Augsburg say this saves more than 750 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig are currently still working on a comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, and were not able to provide DW with any details of what's in the works. An interesting fact, though, is that RB Leipzig never take the train to away games, flying instead to most. The club uses the team bus to get to three away venues in the Bundesliga.
Eintracht Frankfurt
In 2011, Eintracht Frankfurt built its youth academy in accordance with the latest ecological standards. The club has also done away with the use of disposable plastic cups at its home games.
Bayern München
Having switched to reusable cups, Bayern received the Reusable Award at the European REUSE Conference, which is awarded by the Environmental Action Germany (DUH) amongst others. The club have been members of the Bavarian Climate Alliance since 2015. The Allianz Arena is kitted out with LED technology and, at the end of 2019, one of the parking garages was equipped with a photovoltaic system.
Paderborn
With just 15,000 seats, Paderborn's stadium is on the small side, but the area with which the roof is covered in solar panels is not. 4,750 square meters produce almost 500,000 kilowatt hours of clean electricity, while under the roof, fans drink from reusable cups. The Benteler Arena also boasts the biggest bike parking lot of any European football stadium with roughly 2,000 parking spots.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons