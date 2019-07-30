 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich lacking their ′Mia San Mia′ ahead of new season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.08.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich lacking their 'Mia San Mia' ahead of new season

Bayern Munich are the bookies' favorites to win an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. But contradictory comments from figures within the club regarding Leroy Sane suggest all is not well in the Bavarian capital.

Deutschland Fußball Bayern München - SC Freiburg (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

"They're a great club, with the right foundations. Former players run it really, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rumenigge. They run the club in the right way and they are always winning the league in Germany."

That was how Sir Alex Ferguson described Bayern Munich earlier this summer, the legendary former Manchester United manager echoing the way many external observers tend to view the perennial German champions, especially outside Germany.

And the Scot wasn't wrong, either. Despite their global stature and rampant commercialism, Bayern Munich remain in many ways a family affair, with dozens of ex-players still involved in key decision-making roles within the club.

Club president Hoeness and CEO Rummenigge, both former greats on the pitch, pull the strings on Säbener Straße while, downstairs, head coach Niko Kovac and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic are also former players. Hoeness' predecessor as president, Franz Beckenbauer, needs no further introduction, nor does Rummenigge's anointed successor Oliver Kahn.

In Munich, they call it "mia san mia." The club's official slogan translates as "we are who we are" in the local Bavarian dialect but it's more than just marketing; the phrase conveys an unshakeable self-confidence and strength derived from close, familial values. Indeed, Bayern Munich's critics – and there's no shortage of them - might be more inclined to use a rough Italian translation: la cosa nostra.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

German international Leroy Sane is a Bayern Munich target

The Sane saga

However, there are signs that perhaps all is not quite well within the big Bayern family, as demonstrated most recently by the public toing and froing regarding the club's pursuit of Leroy Sane.

"I'm very confident and I assume we can get him," said Kovac at the weekend, breaking ranks and drawing an immediate response from Rummenigge.

"I didn't like his comments," said the CEO. "We have a good relationship with Manchester City and our former coach Pep Guardiola, with whom Leroy Sane has a contract."

Rummenigge's uncharacteristically public admonishment was likely due to the fact that, as German magazine kicker discovered, Bayern had received an official communication from Manchester two weeks ago requesting that they refrain from public comments about the 23-year-old wide forward.

"We are all well advised not to speak about players who are under contract at other clubs," said sporting director Salihamidzic. "We won't do that again in future."

Kovac backtracked. "I phoned Pep Guardiola and apologized to him because I was too offensive," he said on Wednesday after Bayern's loss to Tottenham on penalties in the final of a pre-season tournament. "I will refrain in the future."

Deutschland Oktoberfest München | Karl-Heinz Rummenigge & Niko Kovac (Getty Images/Bongarts)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge shares a beer with coach Niko Kovac, but the Croatian wasn't the Bayern CEO's first choice.

Family feud

On the face of it, the back and forth could be dismissed as just another meaningless act in the annual soap opera which is the summer transfer window. But the contradictory comments emanating from Säbener Straße are also indicative of a club which is anything but united as it attempts to navigate significant transitions on and off the pitch.

After all, Bayern's interest in Sane is a direct result of the failure so far to adequately replace retired mainstays Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Sure, Serge Gnabry made progress last season and Kingsley Coman shows flashes of potential, but neither have demonstrated that they can truly nail down those wide attacking positions permanently while Coman's fitness record is patchy.

After the Tottenham friendly on Wednesday, Kovac was also forced to deny reports in Germany that Bayern had reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

But implementing a coherent transfer strategy is not made any easier when it's not certain where authority really lies. It's no secret that Rummenigge and Hoeness often disagree on key decisions regarding the direction of the club: Kovac, for instance, was Hoeness' choice. Rummenigge had wanted Thomas Tuchel to replace Jupp Heynckes.

Now, with Hoeness not expected to stand for re-election at the club's AGM in November, the still relatively inexperienced Kovac will lose his biggest supporter as he attempts to rebuild the squad. He still enjoys a good relationship with Salihamidzic but the sporting director's authority was already being questioned even before Rummenigge effectively spoke over him at their infamous media-bashing press conference back in October.

Fußball Trainer Kovac und Hoeneß (picture-alliance/sampics/C. Pahnke)

Uli Hoeness (right) is Niko Kovac's biggest supporter - but he won't be around for much longer.

Still on top - for now

As for Rummenigge, he has also announced his intention to step down in 2021. His successor, Oliver Kahn, will begin his initiation phase as early as January 2020 and will certainly bring a sizable portion of "mia san mia" with him. But the eight-time Bundesliga-winning goalkeeper, who studied "Strategic Management in German Professional Football" as a part of a business degree in Austria, will also have his own ideas as to how to take Bayern forward in future.

With major transitions still ongoing upstairs, Bayern's attempts to revamp on the field are likely to continue to be characterized by contradictory comments from key figures singing from different hymn sheets. Of course, last season's double-winners remain favorites to win an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title but Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are lurking.

Sir Alex Ferguson is right: Bayern Munich are a great club, traditionally extremely well-managed by figures who know the club inside out, a club which strikes a good balance between global superpower and Bavarian family business.

But a family feud could be brewing.

  • Deutschland Uli Hoeneß (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Calling it quits?

    Recent stories in a number of German publications have suggested Hoeness will not stand for re-election to his position as president at Bayern's AGM in November. The 67-year-old subsequently said he'll make an announcement about his future on August 29. Former Adidas boss Herbert Hainer, who already holds a position with the German champions, is rumored to be his replacement.

  • Sport Fußballspieler Uli Hoeneß

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Goal scorer

    Long before current events, Hoeness the player was a forward who was part of the Bayern team that won both the Bundesliga and the European Cup three times. Playing for West Germany, he won both the EuropeanChampionship and the World Cup. For a few years, Hoeness and Gerd Müller formed one of Europe's most potent strike forces. However, his playing career was cut short by a knee injury.

  • Bundesliga 1979 - FC Bayern München v SV Darmstadt 98: Uli Hoeness, Willi O. Hoffmann (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    The youngest manager

    After an unsuccessful attempt to come back from the injury while on loan to Nuremberg, Hoeness hung up his boots and became the Bundesliga's youngest general manager at the tender age of 27 on May 1, 1979. Here he is pictured with then-Bayern President Willi Hoffmann (left) on this third day on the job – when he got his first victory as manager with Bayern winning 3-1 in Darmstadt.

  • Paul Breitner (Imago Images/Sportfoto Rudel)

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    A nose for business

    Even before Hoeness became manager, he negotiated a deal with truck maker Magirus-Deutz as Bayern's jersey sponsor. The funds allowed Bayern to bring West Germany star Paul Breitner back to Munich from Braunschweig in 1978. Here, Breitner is seen holding up the trophy after Bayern won the 1981 Bundesliga title. The two but have recently fallen out over Breitner's criticism of Bayern's management.

  • Uli Hoeneß im Krankenhaus

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    A stroke of luck

    On February 17, 1982, Uli Hoeness was the sole survivor of the crash of a private jet, while he was on his way to a West German national team friendly. The three other people on board the plane died. Hoeness, who was asleep on the back seat of the plane when it crashed, remembers nothing about it.

  • Uli Hoeness grillt Würstchen in München Archivbild 2009

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Sausage producer

    Hoeness, the son of a master butcher, started up the HoWe sausage-making company in Nuremberg in 1985, which now supplies major businesses such as Aldi and McDonalds. HoWe, which is where Hoeness made a lot of his money, has been taken over by his son Florian.

  • Fußball Jahreshauptversammlung FC Bayern München 2009 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    From manager to president

    After 30 years as general manager, on November 27, 2009, Uli Hoeness moved up in the Bayern Munich hierarchy, winning election at the club's annual general meeting as its new president. More success would soon follow, with Bayern doing the double that same season and later, beginning in 2012-13, going on a run of six-straight Bundesliga titles.

  • Christoph Daum and Uli Hoeness on a talk show

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Personal feud

    Hoeness has had his share of personal animosity. A feud with former Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen coach Christoph Daum began when both appeared on a sports talk show. It reached its climax with the cocaine scandal surrounding Daum, who looked set to become Germany coach in 2000. Daum never took up the post after a test on his hair turned up positive for cocaine.

  • Bildergalerie Uli Hoeneß

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Big winner

    Uli Hoeness won his share of silverware as a player, but has won almost countless titles as an executive. In 2013, Bayern Munich won the treble; the Bundesliga title, the German Cup, and the Champions League. "An unbelieveable year," said the top club executive, who was still a free man, despite the fact that a warrant for his arrest on tax-evasion charges had already been issued.

  • Prozess Uli Hoeneß Steuerhinterziehung 13.03.2014

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Fall from grace

    March 13, 2014: Hoeness was convicted of evading €28.5 million ($32 million) in taxes and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail. Hoeness began serving his sentence on June 2, 2014, making the fall from grace of a German soccer legend complete.

  • Uli Hoeneß (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Preiss)

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    President again

    A day after his conviction, Uli Hoeness resigned as Bayern president, however he would return to the post two and a half years later, winning election at the club's annual general meeting on November 25, 2016. He was the only candidate after current President Karl Hopfner, who had stood in for him during his time in prison, agreed earlier in the year not to run for re-election.

  • Bildergalerie Uli Hoeneß

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    A helping hand

    Hoeness has always there with a helping hand for a friend in need. Clubs like St. Pauli and even rivals Borussia Dortmund have been known to profit from his generosity. He has also reached out to help former teammates like Gerd Müller, who struggled with alcohol, or players Sebastian Deisler who suffered from burnout and Dietmar Hamman, who was stricken with both alcohol and gambling addictions.

  • Bildergalerie Uli Hoeneß

    Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness: Is his reign coming to a close?

    Family man

    For the most part, Uli Hoeness keeps his private life to himself. He has been married to his wife Susanne for more than 40 years and his two children, Sabine and Florian are grown up. Hoeness enjoys a quiet life at home, and there have been no known scandals involving his family.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


