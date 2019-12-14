Bundesliga: Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg - live updates

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Bayern Munich 0-0 Wolfsburg

42' CHANCE! Müller does well to win the ball back, it's swung in. Lewandowski is in the box but needs an extra touch to get it out from under his feet. That removes the chance for him, but he sets up Coutinho. Sadly for the home side, he fires over. Down the other end, the same sort of thing happens but instead it falls to Arnold on the edge of the box and he can get the shot away, but it's over.

38' Funky free kick routines ahoy! Wolfsburg have their own two man wall in front of their free kick. They peel apart, Arnold shoots and it hits the two defenders in Bayern's wall. Looked choreographed, but not very fruitful. Arnold hits the half volley goalwards, but Neuer saves. In other news, Bayern fans aren't happy about the upcoming winter training camp - not for the first time either.

32' Another Bayern free kick, and header pinball ensues. Quality in the final third has been, what's the word, missing? I think we can go with that.

29' SAVE! Gnabry dances inside and outside of Wolfsburg's defense before drilling a low drive across goal, but Casteels is there again. Quickly becoming his game.

26' Müller has a go from range and even though Casteels dives, it's not going in. The game needs something special to break it open I think. That or an invitation like the one Bürki and Brandt offered midweek. Coutinho slips in Lewandowski and he does do something special but Casteels saves the flick easily.

23' SAVE! Bayern get a free kick on the edge of the box, left of center. Alaba and Coutinho stand over it, and it's the Austrian who whips it near post but Casteels makes another good save to keep it out. 2-1 to the Belgian on the goalkeeper scoreline.

19' Lewandowski has great feet. Not sure that gets enough coverage to be honest. Those feet start a Bayern attack that ends in Perisic cutting in and seeing his shot deflected wide. The corner results in another corner. Both dealt with.

16' SAVE! Glasner was right to be encouraged. After Victor bamboozles Coutinho, Wolfsburg eventually work it back into the box after Schlager neatly slips through Klaus but Neuer makes an outstanding save. Developing into a game now.

16' Wolfsburg have their first real attack of the game. Klaus gets down the left after a sharp looking one-two works out and he gets behind the defense, but Davies clears the cross from inside the box. The corner is dealt with. Oliver Glasner is encouraged.

12' SAVE! Casteels denies Perisic's back-post header as we have the first chance of the game. Good save that, and a great cross from Müller too. Chants of "Bayern" ringing around the ground, but the team has yet to match the power of their fans.

11' Not been the most memorable starts to this one. Lots of intent from Bayern, but not as much end product. Wolfsburg, like many sides in Munich, just looking to get some grip on the game.

9' Huge cheer around the ground as news of Augsburg's goal in Leipzig comes through. Probably bigger cheers in Mönchengladbach to be honest. Lewandowski working hard, no sign of any groin issues.

4' A familiar start from Bayern, who are instantly on the front foot. An outrageous flick of the pectoral muscle from Coutinho to pass the ball to Lewandowski. Not even showboating, just showing how good he is.

1' Wolfsburg, in dark green, get us started!

— Teams are out of the tunnel. Nice little chat between Daniel Ginczek and Lewandowski there, former BVB teammates of course. A milestone for David Alaba today, he makes his 250th Bundesliga appearance. Impressive.

— One thing worth remembering today, especially if he scores (likely), is that Robert Lewandowski is scheduled to have an operation on his groin after the game today. It has been long in the planning by all acounts, but goodness me that means he hasn't been 100 percent fit. He's scored 30 goals...

— Alphonso Davies starts again today. What a year it has been for him. DW's Matt Ford recently wrote about how he, and Joshua Zirkzee, helped Bayern out last time out.Perhaps 2020 will be the year the club's academy delivers.

— This game isn't famous for any individual records or moments of brilliance is it? How could we forget Robert Lewandowski's incredible nine-minute performance.

— Bayern's game today is even more intriguing after Borussia Dortmund's failure to win last night, in Sinsheim. It was once again a case of inviting the defeat from a comfortable position. Do give James Thorogood's piece on another troubling night for BVB a read.

— TEAMS! Bayern's team looks familiar, as does the subs bench. Another teenage hero today perhaps? Still baffling that there's only two recognized central defenders in this squad and they're both on the bench (Boateng, Mai). Wolfsburg will be hoping for more magic from Maxi Arnold and Brazilian winger Joao Victor.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Davies, Alaba, Martinez, Pavard - Kimmich - Perisic, Coutinho, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

Wolfsburg XI: Casteels - Roussillon, Brooks, Tisserand, Mbabu - Guilavogui, Arnold, Steffen - Klaus, Victor, Schlager

— Good afternoon! The Bundesliga season is nearly over. Hard to believe! One more set of Saturday fixtures, followed by two more tomorrow and then Germany's top-flight takes a break until mid January. Buckle up for one last ride!