Bundesliga: Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg - live updates

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Bayern Munich 0-0 Wolfsburg

12' SAVE! Casteels denies Perisic's back-post header as we have the first chance of the game. Good save that, and a great cross from Müller too. Chants of "Bayern" ringing around the ground, but the team has yet to match the power of their fans.

11' Not been the most memorable starts to this one. Lots of intent from Bayern, but not as much end product. Wolfsburg, like many sides in Munich, just looking to get some grip on the game.

9' Huge cheer around the ground as news of Augsburg's goal in Leipzig comes through. Probably bigger cheers in Mönchengladbach to be honest. Lewandowski working hard, no sign of any groin issues.

4' A familiar start from Bayern, who are instantly on the front foot. An outrageous flick of the pectoral muscle from Coutinho to pass the ball to Lewandowski. Not even showboating, just showing how good he is.

1' Wolfsburg, in dark green, get us started!

— Teams are out of the tunnel. Nice little chat between Daniel Ginczek and Lewandowski there, former BVB teammates of course. A milestone for David Alaba today, he makes his 250th Bundesliga appearance. Impressive.

— One thing worth remembering today, especially if he scores (likely), is that Robert Lewandowski is scheduled to have an operation on his groin after the game today. It has been long in the planning by all acounts, but goodness me that means he hasn't been 100 percent fit. He's scored 30 goals...

— Alphonso Davies starts again today. What a year it has been for him. DW's Matt Ford recently wrote about how he, and Joshua Zirkzee, helped Bayern out last time out.Perhaps 2020 will be the year the club's academy delivers.

— This game isn't famous for any individual records or moments of brilliance is it? How could we forget Robert Lewandowski's incredible nine-minute performance.

— Bayern's game today is even more intriguing after Borussia Dortmund's failure to win last night, in Sinsheim. It was once again a case of inviting the defeat from a comfortable position. Do give James Thorogood's piece on another troubling night for BVB a read.

— TEAMS! Bayern's team looks familiar, as does the subs bench. Another teenage hero today perhaps? Still baffling that there's only two recognized central defenders in this squad and they're both on the bench (Boateng, Mai). Wolfsburg will be hoping for more magic from Maxi Arnold and Brazilian winger Joao Victor.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Davies, Alaba, Martinez, Pavard - Kimmich - Perisic, Coutinho, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

Wolfsburg XI: Casteels - Roussillon, Brooks, Tisserand, Mbabu - Guilavogui, Arnold, Steffen - Klaus, Victor, Schlager

— Good afternoon! The Bundesliga season is nearly over. Hard to believe! One more set of Saturday fixtures, followed by two more tomorrow and then Germany's top-flight takes a break until mid January. Buckle up for one last ride!