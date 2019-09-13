Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig

RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich

(Forsberg 45+2' pen. - Lewandowski 3')

Both Manuel Neuer and Peter Gulacsi made big saves to keep the scores level in an exciting game between two top sides in the Bundesliga.

The visitors took an early lead when Robert Lewandowski converted a one-on-one chance after great work by Thomas Müller.

Bayern, who lost David Alaba to injury in the warm up (Jerome Boateng replaced him), were dominant in the first half and should have added at least another goal. After they correctly had a penalty taken away by the VAR, Bayern found themselves facing a spot kick after a silly foul by Lucas Hernandez on the turning Yussuf Poulsen.

Emil Forsberg converted from the spot to undeservedly level the scores for Leipzig at the break.

Julian Nagelsmann was somewhat slow to react in changing his approach, but in the second half his side was much improved. Nordi Mukiele forced a brilliant save out of Neuer, then Timo Werner hit the side netting and fired wide.

However, as the game headed into the final quarter of an hour, Bayern found their way back into the contest. Gulacsi kept out Kingsley Coman's deflected effort with a superb save. Niko Kovac turned to Philippe Coutinho, but only with four minutes left.

In the final minute, Werner had a chance to beat Neuer but Germany's number one stood up tall to deny his international teammate. A minute later, Gulacsi, at the other end, went one better getting a pivotal fingertip to Niklas Süle's cross goal header that then went on to clip the post and go wide.

Neuer made a number of big saves to keep Bayern level in the second half

As it happened:

FULL TIME

90+1' CHANCE! That was the moment. Free kick dinked in, Süle heads in, Gulacsi touches it just enough to put it onto the post. Huge save. The goal was was gaping there if anyone would have been on hand to tap it in...

90' CHANCE! Werner breaks into the box, on the right after a great through ball. Neuer makes a huge save, but gets the wind knocked out of him in the process. He needs a minute. Then there's a nice hug between the two. Never mind there's a game to win lads!

88' Mention the name... Thiago makes way, Coutinho comes on. Certainly not a question of too litte but is it too late?

86' Suddenly remembered that Coutinho and Perisic are still on the bench for Bayern. Blimey. Time running out here. A late winner anyone?

81' Nagelsmann has some words for the referee. Not happy about something. Cunha comes on four Poulsen. Has the Brazilian got a moment of magic in him?

78' Coman's deflected effort loops up, Gluacsi gets to it to tip it onto the bar. Top save! Lewandowski keeps the attack alive, but his cross is too deep and beyond a teammate. Nkunku is booked for a late tackle on Kimmich. Game in the balance here.

75' Bayern applying the pressure a bit all of a sudden. Süle gets to a back post header in an attack that seemingly will never end, Leipzig clear, then Pavard gets the header back in, then Leipzig clear again. All a bit hectic. I feel like the next goal, if there is one, will be the winner.

70' I think Leipzig are changing to a 4-3-3. Christopher Nkunku is on for Forsberg. The game is even now. the Bayern changes have made a difference. They have muscled their way back in.

65' GAME ON! First Tolisso hits one into the ground that Gulacsi parries, and then at the other end Werner fires wide as Leipzig break. This one is wide open now.

64' Perhaps worth mentioning that Diego Demme came on at the break (missed that one, apologies) and that has clearly given Leipzig more shape in midfield (for Klostermann). No Gnabry makes way for Davies - the first time he has been quiet this season. Müller also comes off, Corentin Tolisso makes his way on. All change.

60' Werner's flick nearly comes off, but it hits the side netting. Oh what a goal that would have been. Alphonso Davies is about to come on. Sabitzer takes aim from 30 yards, and Neuer is caught flat footed and has to throw an awkward arm up at it. He saves it, but that was close! Leipzig are well and truly back in this one, and, dare I say, in control now.

53' Coman! Müller lays it off to the right, Coman gets a shot away. Konate clears off the line. The pace of this game is suddenly ferocious!

50' Oh. What have Leipzig had at halftime? Mukiele gets a chance on the right, fizzes a shot from the right. Neuer gets a fingertip to it. Wow. Leipzig are out of the blocks here.

46' We are underway again. Can Bayern find that second goal they deserve or has the game changed now after that late leveler from the hosts?

HALFTIME

Well, Bayern have dominated and should be ahead and by many. Instead, it's all level at the break after a silly foul by Lucas Hernandez gave the hosts a penalty that cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's early opener. A tantalising second half awaits.

45+2' GOAL! 1-1 RB Leipzig (Forsberg) The Swede scores, beating Neuer, who went the right way. Too strong a shot. An undeserved equalizer if there ever was one - but game on!

45+2' PENALTY to Leipzig! Hernandez runs across Poulsen as the Dane controls the ball in the box. The Leipzig striker goes down and it's a penalty.

45+1' Thiago throwing his weight around with two hefty tackles before the break. No card, yet. Halftime approaching...

42' Leipzig drag a long-range effort wide. It's very much in the half chance category. Bayern controlling their way to halftime here.

39' That took three minutes, but NO PENALTY! Hallelujah. There's hope yet.

36' Hernandez wins a free kick right on the edge of the box (even though it's inside the box and it's not really a foul because Hernandez just falls over after kicking the ball out)... Then the referee gives the penalty! Drama! But then he goes over to the VAR to check it... I don't think this should be given but I think it will be...

33' Getting to the point where Bayern really should be ahead by more. Lewandowski has a go from range when the space opens up in front of him, but it's easy for Gulacsi. What can Nagelsmann do here? He needs to put pressure on Bayern, who have looked very relaxed on the ball.

30' Coman absolutely does Orban for pace. Free kick is swung in by Kimmich but it's cleared. Leipzig try to break but Forsberg's pass is overhit. Story of their day really. Men against boys, which is a surprise.

26' Lewandowski sprints away from Halstenberg and catches him unwittingly with his arm as he moves forward. Halstenberg obviously goes down. Eventually the refere books both of them. Odd decision all round really. Just play on?

22' Leipzig trying to get into the game now, and they're having a bit more luck. No real pressure on the much reported weak point of Pavard at right back though. Can't get over how good Boateng looks. Imagine if that loan deal to Juventus had gone through? Crazy.

16' Lewandowski again! His header is just wide as he nods it past the far post. Bayern are playing Leipzig at their own game - and it's working wonderfully too!

13' Boateng is playing well here. He delivers a classic Boateng diagonal ball tot he back post, it's headed down by Müller and eventually Lewandowski gets a shot away that Gulacsi does well to save through the traffic. Bayern look very good so far here, you know. Leipzig chasing shadows a bit, which is odd for them.

6' Leipzig nearly equalize straight away, but Klostermann fires wide after being found on a break at the far post. Costly, that. High tempo to this one, surprise, surprise.

3' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) That's one way to start! Müller shows great strength to get the better of Klostermann on the halfway line as the defender tries to play the ball back. He nips in to play in Lewandowski, who times his run perfectly to sneak in behind a sleeping Konate. The Pole breaks through and well, he doesn't miss those chances.

1' We are underway! The visitors gets us started.

— TEAM NEWS! Alaba suffers some muscle pain in the warm-up. Jerome Boateng replaces him. Hernandez moves to left back, Boateng into the middle Not ideal, but this is Bayern.

— Perhaps some early season frustration from Niko Kovac. Before the game he appears a little frustrated with the line of questioning from Sky Sports, asking why the focus is so often a negative one. "Why not take a more positive look at it?" Kovac asks. Seems a fair question. Sky have a habit of pushing for something that isn't there. If he loses here today, he'll likely have to deal with a fair bit of negative questions.

— TEAMS! Bayern make the decision to play Kimmich in midfield, with likely Pavard at right back. Müller gets the nod a day after his birthday. Coutinho, Perisic and Arp are all on the bench. Leipzig look to be playing a 3-3-2-2 formation, which means the two wingbacks in midfield will be doing a lot of running up and down the wings. Really keen to see how Kimmich is in midfield. Looks a risk, given the pressing nature of Julian Nagelsmann's team.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi - Orban, Konate, Mukiele - Halstenberg, Laimer, Klostermann - Sabitzer, Forsberg - Werner, Poulsen

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Alaba, Süle, Hernandez, Pavard - Kimmich, Thiago - Coman, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

— It was Thomas Müller's 30th birthday yesterday. Who would bet against him scoring tonight? Hard to believe he's 30 already. Time eh? It truly waits for no one, not even an 8x Bundesliga winner, 5x German Cup winner, 1x Champions League 1 winner and that a World Cup winner.

— There are many reasons to watch this. It's the best defense in 2019 (Leipzig have conceded just 14 goals) against the best attack (Bayern have scored 63) in the calendar year. Leipzig go into this game ahead of Bayern for the first time ever, while Robert Lewandowski has already scored as many goals after three games (6) than he had after 11 in the previous campaign. It's all set up for a brilliant game.

— Hello! This is quite the meeting. Julian Nagelsmann against Niko Kovac. Timo Werner vs. Robert Lewandowski. Ralf Rangnick vs. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. All the talk about RB Leipzig in the very early part of the season is about them mounting a title challenge. It might be a bit early for that, but tonight will perhaps give an indication of how serious they can be down the stretch.