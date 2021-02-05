Bundesliga: Bayern Munich edge out Hertha in sub-zero Berlin

Hertha Berlin 0-1 Bayern Munich, Olympiastadion

(Coman 21')

Everything stings that little bit more when the temperature dips below freezing. Muscles cramp up, bones start to ache and crunching tackles leave their mark.

So Bayern will have welcomed their departure from a snowy Berlin, especially after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin thanks to a Kingsley Coman strike.

Sun and 20 degrees will welcome them in Doha, Qatar, where they’ll compete in the Club World Cup. In this hectic season, with a packed schedule, those extra matches will add an extra burden.

But after a game like this, a brief sojourn in the sun could actually give the squad a welcome boost.

Tough slog

Bayern certainly didn’t have it their own way against a much-improved Hertha. The relegation candidates look rejuvenated under Pal Dardai and could have nicked a point.

When Bayern took the lead on 21 minutes, it was fortunate for the visitors as Kingsley Coman’s shot fizzed off Niklas Stark to loop over the head of goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

Dardai, who had recorded three draws and a win in his last five games against Bayern, had done his homework. His players constantly found gaps in the Bavarians’ backline with piercing through balls and intelligent movement.

“We knew about Bayern's weakness,” new signing Sami Khedira said.

“We just lacked that killer composure in front of goal. We had a big chance early and late, but I think if we keep playing this way then the points will come."

Hertha show promise

Dodi Lukebakio should have opened the scoring in just the 3rd minute, but Manuel Neuer produced a fine one-on-one stop to deny the Belgian.

And when Matheus Cunha chipped the Bayern keeper in the 89th minute, a late point looked on the cards, only for the ball to trickle agonisingly wide of the post.

Despite the chance slipping through their fingers, Dardai chose to see the positives in a display which gives the club hope after a dismal season so far.

"I was happy [Cunha] had the chance, that's key,” he said.

“If he didn't have the chance I'd say, where were you?"

Bayern march on

Despite the scares, Bayern will now they should have ended the contest in the first half.

Robert Lewandowski saw a 10th-minute penalty saved by Rune Jarstein, while Coman was guilty of skying an effort into orbit when free inside the box just before the break.

They left the Olympic Stadium in a hurry to catch a late-night flight to Qatar.

They play Egyptian side Al Ahly on Monday, before competing in the final (if they win) three days later and then a return to the Bundesliga the following Monday.

But despite the extra work load, a change in scenery, with some sun and tropical temperatures, could be just what Bayern’s tank requires to tackle an arduous second half of the season.

And a Club World Cup title wouldn’t go astray either.