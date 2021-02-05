Bundesliga: Bayern Munich edge out Hertha in sub-zero Berlin

Hertha Berlin 0-1 Bayern Munich, Olympiastadion

(Coman 21')

Bayern will have welcomed their departure from a snowy, freezing Berlin on Friday night, especially after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin thanks to a Kingsley Coman strike.

It took a stroke of luck to break through too, with Coman’s fizzing effort taking a wicked deflection to loop over goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.

A late effort from Matheus Cunha could have seen Hertha share the spoils, but his chip over Manuel Neuer in the final minute of the 90 trickled agonizingly wide of the post.

Bayern now jet off for Qatar to compete in the Club World Cup, amid a more favourable climate.