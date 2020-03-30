 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signs permanent contract | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.04.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signs permanent contract

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has signed a permanent deal with the German champions which will keep him at the club until 2023. The 55-year-old has won 18 out of 21 games in all competitions since taking charge.

Fussball 1. Bundesliga 19.Spieltag l Bayern München v Schalke 04 l Tor 4:0 - Jubel (Imago images/Michael Weber)

Bundesliga champions and league-leaders Bayern Munich announced on Friday that head coach Hansi Flick has signed a permanent contract which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Flick, 55, became assistant to former Bayern coach Niko Kovac at the start of the season but took over as head coach on an interim basis when the Croatian was sacked in November.

Since then, Flick has led the Bavarians from fourth place to the top of the Bundesligaand to the brink of the Champions League quarterfinals having won 18 out of 21 games in all competitions.

"We are very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football," said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a club statement. 

"We are the only German club still involved in all three competitions, and I like the way that Hansi leads the team," he continued. "His personal qualities and his empathy speak volumes for him. Bayern Munich trusts him and we are convinced that we will reach our future goals with him."

- Read more: Hansi Flick: Coronavirus means Bundesliga season can only finish with ghost games

mf/mp (SID/dpa)

Related content

Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Bayern München

Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick: Coronavirus means season can only finish with ghost games 30.03.2020

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick believes the only way to finish the football season is behind closed doors in "ghost games." Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have also revealed how much they are missing the sport.

Deutschland Joshua Kimmich und Leon Goretzka

German Football Ambassador 2020: Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka honored 03.04.2020

Bayern Munich and Germany teammates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have received honorary German Football Ambassador awards in recognition of their "WeKickCorona" fundraising campaign.

Fußball Deutscher Meister 1997/98 | 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Kaiserslautern defy Bayern Munich and the odds to win 1997-98 Bundesliga 28.03.2020

Kaiserslautern now play in Germany's third division. But 22 years ago, they shot up from the second tier to win the Bundesliga at the first go, crushing Bayern Munich on the way. DW looks back on an unlikely title win.

