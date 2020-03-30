Bundesliga: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signs permanent contract

Bundesliga champions and league-leaders Bayern Munich announced on Friday that head coach Hansi Flick has signed a permanent contract which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Flick, 55, became assistant to former Bayern coach Niko Kovac at the start of the season but took over as head coach on an interim basis when the Croatian was sacked in November.

Since then, Flick has led the Bavarians from fourth place to the top of the Bundesligaand to the brink of the Champions League quarterfinals having won 18 out of 21 games in all competitions.

"We are very happy with Hansi Flick's work. The team has developed well under him and are playing attractive football," said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a club statement.

"We are the only German club still involved in all three competitions, and I like the way that Hansi leads the team," he continued. "His personal qualities and his empathy speak volumes for him. Bayern Munich trusts him and we are convinced that we will reach our future goals with him."

- Read more: Hansi Flick: Coronavirus means Bundesliga season can only finish with ghost games

mf/mp (SID/dpa)