Bundesliga: Bayern Munich clinch eighth straight Bundesliga title

Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich, Weserstadion

(Lewandowski 43')

Robert Lewandowski’s clinical turn and shot in the closing moments of the first half was enough to settle an absorbing game against Werder Bremen, and secure a 29th Bundesliga title for Germany’s premier team.

The winning goal was Lewandowski’s 31st in the Bundesliga this season, his highest personal tally in another prolific season, although Bayern had to see out a nervy final few minutes of the game with ten men after a red card for Alphonso Davies.

The title is Bayern’s first under coach Hansi Flick, who took over from the fired Niko Kovac in November, and the new man has overseen an incredible run of results, with Bayern winning their last 11 games in a row.

Werder Bremen put in a strong performance but remain deep in the relegation mire and face Mainz in a six-pointer this Saturday — a game which could decide their fate.

Lewandowski's finish was of the highest quality and enough to secure the title for Bayern.

As it happened:

FT — Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich — It's all over! Bayern are Bundesliga champions again!

90'+2 Bayern keeping the ball and frustrating Bremen in the final minutes.

90' Four additional minutes to play. Bayern on the cusp of glory.

89' World class save by Neuer! Osako flicked Bartels' cross on and Neuer, at full stretch, makes a fine save to stop it creeping into the bottom corner.

88' Pizarro is on for Bremen. He may be 41, but could he do the impossible and deny Bayern the title?

87' Langkamp picks up a yellow.

85' A penalty shout for Bremen as Sargent slams the ball into the hand of Boateng. It strikes his hand but Boateng's hand is close to his body and too close for him to be able to do anything about it.

82' Bayern sub. Hernandez on, Gnabry off.

81' Coman cuts inside onto his right foot and hammers a low shot at goal, but Pavlenka stands up well to it. Crucial stop by the keeper.

80' Alaba has moved to left-back after Davies' dismissal, which could have come much earlier in this game. Kimmich is playing at center back.

79' RED CARD — Davies is off! A second yellow for Davies, a block on Eggestein, and Bayern will play the final few minutes with ten men.

74' Bremen have improved in the last few minutes and Bayern are having to dig in a little here.

70' Boateng with a vital block at the near post as Bremen put in a dangerous ball. The hosts starting to look a bit threatening again.

67' Pizarro is warming up for Bremen. What a story if he came on and denied Bayern the title tonight.

65' Bremen showing less ambition in this second half than the first, and it seems to be a matter of when not if Bayern seal the win with a second.

63' Interesting changes by Bremen coach Kohfeldt, who already seems to be prioritising Saturday's crunch game against Mainz over their chances of getting a point here. Bremen need Bittencourt and Rashica to be fit for that one.

62' Bremen double sub: Sargent & Bartels on, Bittencourt & Rashica off.

60' Big miss! Lewadowski misses a big chance to make it two! Müller again the provider, putting in a teasing cross from the right with his left foot — but Lewandowski fails to make contact with his head after doing so well to get into the position.

57' Eggestein in the book for putting an arm into Davies' face. It's harsh on the German.

55' Goal disallowed! Kimmich picks out Müller, who cushions it to Lewandowski, who shows great movement to tap it in — but Müller was offside when Kimmich played the pass.

53' Müller is picked out in the box and he tries to lift it over Pavlenka with an audacious outside-of-the-right boot flick, but the keeper smothers it well. Müller is mad at himself.

52' Rashica looks to lead a Bremen counter-attack but Neuer comes 40 meters off his line to head the ball away from danger. Superbly read by the sweeper keeper.

50' Worth mentioning that Bayern have won 21 of their last 22 games, including 10 straight in the Bundelsliga. They've put together a magnificent run under Hansi Flick.

47' Just one change at the break and it's for Bremen: Langkamp on, Vogt off.

46' SECOND HALF. We're back underway.

HT — Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich — Despite a fine and largely solid display by Bremen, it's Bayern who lead at the break. One moment of quality by Lewandowski the difference so far, and Bayern are 45 minutes away from the title.

45' Two additional minutes to play.

44' Lewandowski has 31 goals in a Bundesliga season. The first time he's achieved this, and the first player to do so since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Germany's top flight.

43' GOAL! Werder Bremen 0-1 Bayern Munich — Lewandowski scores! There's the opener, and it comes courtesy of Lewandowski, who else? Boateng picks him out, and the Pole times his run to perfection, takes it down on his chest and volleys past Pavlenka.

Lewandowski's opener was his 31st in the Bundesliga this season — a personal record for the Pole.

42' Bremen have almost made it to half-time but not yet.

40' Goretzka throws himself at a corner from the right, but his header glances wide. Great timing on the run by the Bayern man, but not quite the right execution.

38' Bittencourt briefly has a chance to go one-on-one with Neuer, but the Bremen forward is penalised for dragging back Pavard.

35' Müller gets his head on a deep cross from the right, but his looping header is routinely caught by Pavlenka.

33' Boateng has a go from along way out. It's on target, and worth a go on the wet surface, but Pavlenka is behind it.

31' Klaassen muscles his way into a shooting position in the box, but can't keep his shot on target. It was from a tricky angle, but Bremen definitely becoming bolder in their attacks.

28' It's been a frustrating opening 28 minutes for Bayern, who are yet to really go up the gears. Bremen, on the other hand, are growing in confidence — but we all know Bayern's quality.

26' Lewandowski gets an elbow to the face and stays down. it was Gebre Selassie who caught him, it was unintentional, and definitely not a penalty.

24' Off the bar! Kimmich smacks a shot against the bar after Muller had rolled the ball back to his compatriot, but the flag had gone up against Gnabry, who had put in the cross for Müller in the first place.

22' A cross from the left almost picks out Lewandowski in the box, but Müller takes it without knowing theta the Pole was in a better position behind him.

20' Davies is a lucky boy. The teenager gets a yellow card for lashing out at Bittencourt off the ball. The referee was right on the spot and didn't hesitate to show a yellow, but it should have been more.

An early touch for Bayern's Benjamin Pavard.

18' Chance Bremen! Eggestein finds a little pocket of space on the edge of the box, but pulls it just wide of the box despite generating quite a lot of power on it.

15' Bremen playing some decent stuff, keeping the ball quite well, and they can be satisfied with their start here.

13' Kimmich searching out Lewandowksi, who was rolling off the shoulder of the last defender, but there's just a bit too much on Kimmich's ball.

11' Another sighter for Coman, but he drags a low shot wide of the far post. He's not very happy with himself.

9' Bremen chance! Bremen create their first chance, and it's a good one. Bittencourt swings a dangerous cross towards the back post where Gebre Selassie was steaming in, but his volley crashes into the side-netting.

7' A nice move by Bremen, but the final ball is a loose one and Boateng mops it up. Bremen need to hold on to the ball if they're to cause Bayern any problems tonight.

4' So close! Davies delivers a perfect low cross from the left that Müller gets a slight touch on, and then it evades Gnabry at the far post. But the flag was up against Davies, who had strayed ever so slightly offside.

1' KICK OFF! Here we go. Can Bayern win a record eighth straight title, or will Bremen get some invaluable points in their quest for Bundesliga survival?

-- Bayern are a tourist attraction wherever they go...

-- Teams are out!

Bremen bring in Friedl and Bittencourt, while Bayern welcome back the usual suspects. There are some youthful faces on Bayern's bench, including US defender Chris Richards who would make his debut were he to come on.

Werder Bremen XI: Pavlenka - Friedl, Vogt, Moisander, Gebre Selassie - M. Eggestein, Klaassen - Bittencourt, Osako, Rashica

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Pavard - Goretzka, Kimmich - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

-- Earlier this season

It seems a long time ago, but Bayern dispatched of Werder Bremen midway through December last year. A 6-1 win included a brace for Robert Lewandowski, but it was Philippe Coutinho who stole the show with a hat trick.That really feels like a different season.

-- Team news!

Teams will be confirmed later, but Bayern welcome back Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller from suspension. Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman are also expected to return to the starting eleven. After Bremen's 5-1 win vs. Paderborn, head coach Florian Kohfeldt might just keep the same team.

-- Bayern's big day!

That very familiar moment of the season has arrived - the one where Bayern Munich can win the league title. Sometimes it comes earlier in the season, rarely later, but in the last seven seasons it is has always come at some point. Werder Bremen stand in Bayern's way. They're in a relegation battle needing all the points they can get and help elsewhere. Bayern have won the last 21 games against Werder. The title beckons. Kick-off is at 20:30 local time.