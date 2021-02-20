Bundesliga: Bayern Munich beaten as Frankfurt blow title race wide open

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 -1 Bayern Munich, Schwarzwaldstadion

(Kamada 12, Younes 31' – Lewandowski 53‘)

Eintracht Frankfurt have played their part in some of the most significant moments of Bayern Munich’s recent history. They gave Niko Kovac the platform needed to get the Bayern job, claimed a shock cup final win over the Bavarians in Jupp Heynckes‘ final game and then dished out the 5-1 thrasing that spelled the end for Kovac and the start of Hansi Flick‘s 2020 treble.

Saturday’s win may not have had quite the drama of that 2018 final, or the significance of Kovac’s last stand, but it was further vindication of Eintracht Frankfurt’s smart recruitment and further proof of the champions‘ vulnerability.

The hosts started at a ferocious pace and Bayern were unable to cope, with huge gaps appearing on either flank in the opening exchanges. It wasn’t long before Filip Kostic, one of the standout wide players of the campaign, took advantage: working himself a pocket of space and drilling a low cross for Daichi Kamada to sidefoot home from close range.

It’s far from the first time the champions have started poorly this term but this time, Bayern were unable to pull themselves together after that early concession. Just after the half hour mark, makeshift right back Niklas Süle’s lack of agility and awareness was punished by Amine Younes, who dropped a shoulder, moved in from the left edge of the box and arrowed a sensational strike past Manuel Neuer.

Neuer had kept Bayern in so many games this year and when Robert Lewandowski stabbed home after some sensational work from Leroy Sane shortly after the break, it looked like the keeper’s efforts in keeping Bayern in touch would again be crucial. But shorn of several of their leading attacking weapons, they couldn’t overcome a two goal deficit for the second time in a week.

More follows.