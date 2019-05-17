Bundesliga: Bayern battle Dortmund for the title — live

+++Please refresh (F5) for all the latest+++

Latest scores: Bayern 2-1 Frankfurt (Coman 4', Alaba 53' - Haller 50') // Gladbach 0-2 Dortmund (Sancho 45', Reus 55')

55' GOAL! 2-0 Dortmund (Reus) Dortmund are doing their job. Götze to Sancho. He goes wide to Christian Pulisic and his low ball into the area is converted superbly by Marco Reus. Lovely, but Reus' face has a resigned look to it. Who knows whether they know that Bayern are winning again, but they must suspect it.

53' GOAL! 2-1 Bayern (Alaba) Well that lasted long - I think not. Trapp makes a fine save to deny a low drive but the save isn't perfect as it squirms back into the box. David Alaba is alive to it and he fires it home. Who says Bayern have lost their ruthless streak?

50' GOAL! Frankfurt (Haller 51') Hello, hello. Kimmich fails to clear a corner, Abraham clatters an effort onto the bar and the rebound goes in off Haller's knee. Now then, now then... Who is going to be German champion? As it stands, Bayern will be on goal difference. Football eh? This comes just minutes after the Bayern Südkurve chanted Niko Kovac's name. What must he be thinking?

46' The final 45 minutes are underway! Frankfurt have brought on Sebastien Haller (de Guzman) in an attempt to go for it. Bayern have two subs left, having been forced into removing the injured Leon Goretzka earlier in the first half (Renato Sanches came on). Lots of talk about Reus' cross and whether the ball was out or not. Worth remembering that a lot of that depends on the angle of the camera. From a bird's eye view I think it wouldn't have looked as out as many of the posts on social media make it appear, but such is life these days.

HALFTIME

Bayern should be ahead by more than one goal, but thanks to VAR and Kevin Trapp they are up by just one. Dortmund are ahead by one, in curious circumstances and out of the blue. As it stands, Bayern will win the title because they are winning - a result that would render Dortmund's result irrelevant. Only a Bayern defeat combined with a Dortmund win would result in Dortmund winning the title. In European race, the drama lies with Frankfurt who, because of their scoreline in Munich as well as leads for Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg, are currently out of the European spots. Tough. Just 45 minutes left in this Bundesliga season.

45' GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Sancho) What is happening! Another VAR call in Gladbach and this time it is massive. Marco Reus breaks down the left and his first cross is blocked, but his second is fired home at the back post by Jadon Sancho. A huge goal, but Manuel Gräfe is told to take a look and on the replay when the ball comes back to Reus it looks very, very close to going out. There is no goal line technology for the sideline and so it is really up to how Gräfe sees it. He sees it as a good goal, with just enough of the ball staying in, and so Dortmund have the lead! Wow.

41' VAR! Gladbach and Dortmund still seem to be cancelling each other out a bit. That final ball is missing for the team in yellow, unlike in Berlin where, just like that, Leverkusen are back into fourth after retaking the lead. As I write that, there's a VAR of a possible handball against Gladbach. Nothing doing. No penalty for Dortmund - seems fair - and on we go. Gladbach need a goal to get fourth, Dortmund need a goal and two in Frankfurt to win the Bundesliga.

37' Götze's quick turn is too fast for Matthias Ginter - free kick on the corner of the box. Reus whips it but into the side netting. Close, but not close enough. The race for Europe continues to go back and forth. Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg have doubled their lead, but Hertha have equalized which means Gladbach (as it stands) are back in fourth. Drama!

32' CROSSBAR! Jonathan de Guzman slides to deflect the ball away from Müller but in doing so sends the ball off the bar. Then Trapp saves well from Müller and Gnabry fires wide on the volley. Bayern pushing. Frankfurt need an idea or two.

31' As it stands: Kai Havertz has scored in Berlin which means Leverkusen are into fourth and Frankfurt, unbelievably, are eight.

26' VAR! Bayern Munich think they're 2-0 up after Serge Gnabry drills in a low drive following a long ball, but a lengthy VAR decision later proves that Robert Lewandowski was offside when that long ball came over the top. Correct decision, and this time not by a toenail either (remember Leipzig?). It stays 1-0.

25' Dortmund flash a header wide. That's their first real chance of the game. Will it matter?

22' A missed header lets in Gladbach but Hazard doesn't square it to Traore, who was free, and the chance is gone. Dortmund need to up the ante. By the way, as it stands, thanks to Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim's lead, Frankfurt are out of the European spots. Ouch. Will that force a change?

20' Frankfurt dance into Bayern's box, but the ball is cleared before a thought can emerge. They looked tired, which would be fair enough. Müller then gets his feet tangled up and spoils what looked like a certain goal.

14' CROSSBAR! Gladbach have started better and continued that way. Ibrahima Traore clatters the bar with a curling effort and then Jonas Hofmann fires a low drive wide. Christoph Kramer is booked, but Gladbach look up for it. Dortmund look a bit flat.

13' SAVE! Kevin Trapp makes a big save to deny Robert Lewandowski, throwing out his left boot after Lewandowski nutmegs David Abraham on his way into the box. Second goal incoming.

9' News of the Bayern goal makes its way around the Dortmund block in Mönchengladbach. Sours the mood somewhat, but more importantly Lucien Favre's side need to get settled. They look a bit loose at the moment, something that Gladbach haven't taken advantage of (yet).

4' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Coman) That didn't take long. Thomas Müller picks the lock to thread Kingsley Coman through on the left. The Frenchman has the angle and curls it into the bottom corner. Just like that, Bayern are ahead and are on their way to the title. For Dortmund to even stand a chance, Frankfurt now need two goals in Munich.

4' Hazard cuts in from the left and gets a shot away, but Dortmund block it. Precarious start.

1' We are off! Dortmund start in Gladbach, Bayern gets us underway in Munich against Frankfurt.

15:26 With the music from the movie 'The Gladiator' playing loudly in the background, Rafinha, Francky Ribery and Arjen Robben are given their send-off before kick off. Interesting choice of music, but an emotional departure nonetheless.

15:22 Safe to say that Dortmund fans are ready for a party, either way it goes.

15:05 Bayern are warming up in the Munich sun and Ribery and Robben are already in tears. He, and Arjen Robben will have one more game after this (the German Cup final) before the curtain finally falls on their Bayern careers but it will be an emotional day for them both. Niko Kovac says before the game that it was "very difficult" to tell the pair they weren't starting today. A "sporting decision" says Kovac.

15:00 "The final game of the season, everything is possible," Lucien Favre says in typical fashion. Can he really say anything else? Dortmund are ready to go, so are Gladbach. Both sides need a win to achieve their goals. All on the line, as it is in Munich for both Bayern and Frankfurt. Can't ask for more than that.

- Lineups are out!

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern: Ulreich — Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba — Thiago, Goretzka — Gnabry, Müller, Coman — Lewandowski

Frankfurt: Trapp — Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger — Da Costa, Fernandes, De Guzman, Kostic — Gacinovic — Jovic, Rebic

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

Mönchengladbach: Sommer — Beyer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt — Hofmann, Kramer, Zakaria — Traore, Drmic, Hazard

Dortmund: Bürki — Piszczek, Weigl, Akanji, Guerreiro — Witsel, Delaney — Sancho, Reus, Pulisic — Götze

Here are the story lines going into the final matchday of the season...

"Robbery? It's a great nickname!"

The final day of the 2018/19 campaign marks the end of an era in Munich as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben —affectionately known as 'Robbery' — will bid farewell to the Bayern faithful after being key figures in a defining decade of success.

Ahead of Bayern's clash with Frankfurt, Ribery sat down with DW to discuss his trophy-laden time with the club and why it's so difficult to say goodbye. Click here to read the full interview.

Reus returns against his former club

After missing out against Bremen and Düsseldorf due to suspension, Dortmund's talismanic captain Marco Reus will be back in Lucien Favre's starting lineup as both return to their former stomping ground in Mönchengladbach. Injury free for most of the season, the 29-year-old has produced arguably the best form of his career - 16 goals & eight assists in 26 games - to inspire BVB's title tilt. If Reus is to get it over the line though, he's going to have to ruin his former club's top-four hopes.

Fun fact!

Given their track record, Bayern don't enjoy many 'firsts' nowadays. That may change on Saturday, as for the first time they could wrap up a Bundesliga title with a win at the Allianz Arena. Since moving to their state-of-the-art stadium in 2005, Bayern have always clinched the title on foreign soil or, as was the case in 2014-15, when they weren't even in action. Wolfsburg's loss to Gladbach that season secured what is now known as the "sofa title."

Form Guide: Borussia Dortmund

Last five league games: W W L D W

With the finish line in sight, Dortmund hit some major stumbling blocks after conceding the outright lead to Bayern following the dismal defeat to Bayern in Der Klassiker. The loss to arch rivals Schalke dented their pride and title hopes, while letting a two-goal lead slip against Bremen the week after looked to have taken the wind out of their sails completely. However, a 3-2 win on home soil to Düsseldorf has kept hopes alive heading into the Battle of the Borussias. Anything less than a win won't do for BVB.

Form Guide: Bayern Munich

Last five league games: W W D W D

The German record titleholders squadered a chance to wrap up their seventh straight title with a game to spare after last week's goalless draw in Leipzig, but know a draw against Frankfurt would be enough to clinch the title on account of their superior goal difference. You have to go back to Matchday 20 for the last time Niko Kovac's charges suffered defeat, but could his former side be the ones to spoil the party at the end of his debut season in charge?

Down. To. The. Wire.

For the first time since the 2009-10 campaign, the Bundesliga title race is set to be decided on the final day of season. It has been a rollercoaster ride for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and, with just two points separating the heavyweights heading into Matchday 34, pulses will be racing when the balls get rolling on Saturday. DW has all the buildup to the main events...