Bundesliga: Bayern battle Dortmund for the title — buildup

"Robbery? It's a great nickname!"
The final day of the 2018/19 campaign marks the end of an era in Munich as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben - affectionately known as 'Robbery' - will bid farewell to the Bayern faithful after being key figures in a defining decade of success.
Ahead of Bayern's clash with Frankfurt, Ribery sat down with DW to discuss his trophy-laden time with the club and why it's so difficult to say goodbye. Click here to read the full interview.
Reus returns against his former club
After missing out against Bremen and Düsseldorf due to suspension, Dortmund's talismanic captain Marco Reus will be back in Lucien Favre's starting lineup as both return to their former stomping ground in Mönchengladbach. Injury free for most of the season, the 29-year-old has produced arguably the best form of his career - 16 goals & eight assists in 26 games - to inspire BVB's title tilt. If Reus is to get it over the line though, he's going to have to ruin his former club's top-four hopes.
Fun fact!
Given their track record, Bayern don't enjoy many 'firsts' nowadays. That may change on Saturday, as for the first time they could wrap up a Bundesliga title with a win at the Allianz Arena. Since moving to their state-of-the-art stadium in 2005, Bayern have always clinched the title on foreign soil or, as was the case in 2014/15, when they weren't even in action. Wolfsburg's loss to Gladbach that season secured what is now known as the "sofa title".
Form Guide: Borussia Dortmund
Last five league games: W W L D W
With the finish line in sight, Dortmund hit some major stumbling blocks after conceding the outright lead to Bayern following the dismal defeat to Bayern in Der Klassiker. The loss to arch rivals Schalke dented their pride and title hopes, while letting a two-goal lead slip against Bremen the week after looked to have taken the wind out of their sails completely. However, a 3-2 win on home soil to Düsseldorf has kept hopes alive heading into the Battle of the Borussias. Anything less than a win won't do for BVB.
Form Guide: Bayern Munich
Last five league games: W W D W D
The German record titleholders squadered a chance to wrap up their seventh straight title with a game to spare after last week's goalless draw in Leipzig, but know a draw against Frankfurt would be enough to clinch the title on account of their superior goal difference. You have to go back to Matchday 20 for the last time Niko Kovac's charges suffered defeat, but could his former side be the ones to spoil the party at the end of his debut season in charge?
Predicted lineups: Gladbach vs Dortmund
Gladbach: Sommer – Beyer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Hofmann, Kramer, Zakaria – Traore, Drmic, Hazard
Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Weigl, Akanji, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Pulisic - Götze
Predicted lineups: Bayern vs Frankfurt
Bayern: Ulreich – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba – Martinez, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski
Frankfurt: Trapp – Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger – da Costa, Torro, Fernandes, Kostic – Rebic – Haller, Jovic
Down. To. The. Wire.
For the first time since the 2009/10 campaign, the Bundesliga title race is set to be decided on the final day of season. It has been a rollercoaster ride for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and, with just two points separating the heavyweights heading into Matchday 34, pulses will be racing when the balls get rolling on Saturday. DW has all the buildup to the main events...
Down to the wire!
Two points separate Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund heading into Matchday 34 with both set to take on top-four hopefuls in their final fixture of a pulsating season. Bayern are in the driver's seat, but Dortmund could still win it all, with a helping hand from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Matchday 6: Hertha Berlin 2-0 Bayern Munich
After both went unbeaten in their opening five games,Niko Kovac's return to his hometown, Berlin, proved unpleasant as Hertha handed him a first defeat as head coach. Bayern mustered 24 shots on goal, but only forced Thomas Kraft into three saves in what was their first loss in eight years during the Oktoberfest season. Making matters worse for Kovac, BVB won in Leverkusen to go top of the table.
Matchday 7: Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg
Looking to capitalize the week after, BVB had to survive a seven-goal thriller against Augsburg. After twice coming from behind, the hosts led 3-2 before Michael Gregoritsch's 87th-minute equalizer set up a stunning finale as second-half substitute Paco Alcacer completed his hat trick with a 96th-minute free-kick to clinch a victory that was made all the sweeter by Bayern's defeat to Gladbach.
Matchday 11: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich
In Round 1 of Der Klassiker, Bayern led twice, but Robert Lewandowski's brace wasn't enough to claim even a share of the spoils as a Marco Reus-inspired BVB turned the game on its head with super-sub Paco Alcacer netting another winner to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Dortmund opened up a seven-point advantage over Bayern, who had now fallen off to fifth place in the table.
Matchday 12: Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Düsseldorf
To make matters worse, Bayern let a two-goal lead slip against Düsseldorf the following weekend. The German record titleholders got caught cold by Watford-loanee Dodi Lukebakio's hat trick, the first conceded by Manuel Neuer in his 358th Bundesliga appearance. The 93rd minute equalizer clinched Fortuna's first win in Munich since 1996 and saw Bayern fall 9-points adrift of Dortmund.
Matchday 16: Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
The newly promoted side ensured there was another twist in the title race tale before the winter break though, as they handed BVB their first loss, ending their longest-running unbeaten start to a season. Lukebakio broke the deadlock before Jean Zimmer scored a screamer and, while Alcacer produced his 10th goal as a super-sub, the result saw Dortmund's lead cut to six by Christmas.
Matchday 22: Nuremberg 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
With Marco Reus out injured, Dortmund hit a rough patch in early February that culminated in a run of three straight draws that allowed Bayern to move within three points despite suffering a loss to Leverkusen. The last of these was a painful goalless Monday night encounter in Nuremberg as Christian Mathenia won his 90-minute long battle with a trigger-happy Mario Götze.
Matchday 24: Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-5 Bayern Munich
Having seen Dortmund lose to Augsburg in the Friday night fixture on Matchday 24, Bayern didn't waste the opportunity to move level on points as they smashed five past Gladbach. At the time it was Bayern's 11th win in 12 with Lewandowski scoring more than once in a single game for the 51st time in his Bundesliga career. However, even a 5-1 win couldn't erase Bayern's goal-difference deficit.
Matchday 28: Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund
That changed after a 6-0 win against Wolfsburg, but it wasn't until Round 2 of Der Klassiker that Bayern seized top spot outright and they did it in emphatic fashion. Dortmund mustered just four attempts on goal of which just one found the target and ended up suffering the biggest defeat inflicted on a league leader since Karlsruher SC's 6-1 loss to Leverkusen in August 1997.
Matchday 31: Dortmund 2 - 4 Schalke & Nuremberg 1-1 Bayern
The second Revierderby turned out to be a nightmare for BVB. Not only did Marco Reus (11) get sent off, but so did Marius Wolf. Schalke, having their worst season in years, surprised everyone by claiming all three points. But Bayern failed to capitalize, stumbling to a 1-1 draw in Nuremberg. Had Tim Leibold's 92-minute penalty not come back off the post, it could have been even worse for Bayern.
Matchday 33: RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich
Whether Bayern's goalless draw with RB Leipzig will go down as a turning point depends on what happens on the final day. What is for sure is that the German record titleholders passed up the chance to wrap up the title with a game to spare. Leon Goretzka thought he had scored a second-half winner, only for the tightest offside call of the season to deny Bayern all three points.
Matchday 34: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Boasting a two-point lead heading into their final fixture of a potential sixth-straight title defense, Bayern have a chance to win their first-ever Bundesliga title at home since moving into the Allianz Arena in 2005. After guiding Frankfurt to a DFB Cup win over Bayern last season, could Niko Kovac's former side scupper his hopes of winning the Meisterschale in his debut season with Bayern?
Matchday 34: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
There's a similar story for the final day fixture in Mönchengladbach with Lucien Favre and talismanic captain Reus – back from suspension – taking on their former employers, who like Frankfurt, are still vying for a top-four finish. Dortmund have won their last seven league games against Gladbach and only an eighth straight could be enough for BVB to wrap up a sixth title of the Bundesliga era.
Author: James Thorogood