Bundesliga: Bayern battle Dortmund for the title — buildup

++Join us again tomorrow for LIVE buildup to Matchday 34++

"Robbery? It's a great nickname!"

The final day of the 2018/19 campaign marks the end of an era in Munich as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben - affectionately known as 'Robbery' - will bid farewell to the Bayern faithful after being key figures in a defining decade of success.

Ahead of Bayern's clash with Frankfurt, Ribery sat down with DW to discuss his trophy-laden time with the club and why it's so difficult to say goodbye. Click here to read the full interview.

Reus returns against his former club

After missing out against Bremen and Düsseldorf due to suspension, Dortmund's talismanic captain Marco Reus will be back in Lucien Favre's starting lineup as both return to their former stomping ground in Mönchengladbach. Injury free for most of the season, the 29-year-old has produced arguably the best form of his career - 16 goals & eight assists in 26 games - to inspire BVB's title tilt. If Reus is to get it over the line though, he's going to have to ruin his former club's top-four hopes.

Fun fact!

Given their track record, Bayern don't enjoy many 'firsts' nowadays. That may change on Saturday, as for the first time they could wrap up a Bundesliga title with a win at the Allianz Arena. Since moving to their state-of-the-art stadium in 2005, Bayern have always clinched the title on foreign soil or, as was the case in 2014/15, when they weren't even in action. Wolfsburg's loss to Gladbach that season secured what is now known as the "sofa title".

Form Guide: Borussia Dortmund

Last five league games: W W L D W

With the finish line in sight, Dortmund hit some major stumbling blocks after conceding the outright lead to Bayern following the dismal defeat to Bayern in Der Klassiker. The loss to arch rivals Schalke dented their pride and title hopes, while letting a two-goal lead slip against Bremen the week after looked to have taken the wind out of their sails completely. However, a 3-2 win on home soil to Düsseldorf has kept hopes alive heading into the Battle of the Borussias. Anything less than a win won't do for BVB.

Form Guide: Bayern Munich

Last five league games: W W D W D

The German record titleholders squadered a chance to wrap up their seventh straight title with a game to spare after last week's goalless draw in Leipzig, but know a draw against Frankfurt would be enough to clinch the title on account of their superior goal difference. You have to go back to Matchday 20 for the last time Niko Kovac's charges suffered defeat, but could his former side be the ones to spoil the party at the end of his debut season in charge?

Predicted lineups: Gladbach vs Dortmund

Gladbach: Sommer – Beyer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Hofmann, Kramer, Zakaria – Traore, Drmic, Hazard

Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Weigl, Akanji, Guerreiro – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Pulisic - Götze

Predicted lineups: Bayern vs Frankfurt

Bayern: Ulreich – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba – Martinez, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Frankfurt: Trapp – Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger – da Costa, Torro, Fernandes, Kostic – Rebic – Haller, Jovic

Down. To. The. Wire.

For the first time since the 2009/10 campaign, the Bundesliga title race is set to be decided on the final day of season. It has been a rollercoaster ride for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and, with just two points separating the heavyweights heading into Matchday 34, pulses will be racing when the balls get rolling on Saturday. DW has all the buildup to the main events...