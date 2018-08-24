 Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen′s lack of experience costs them dearly | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.08.2018

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen's lack of experience costs them dearly

Bayer Leverkusen are an exciting side packed with young talent, but inexperience can be their undoing. That was certainly the case in their Bundesliga opener as Borussia Mönchengladbach picked them off in a 2-0 win.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

It all started so well. Leon Bailey struck the bar with a header, Julian Brandt (pictured above) did brilliantly to open up a chance that Kevin Volland couldn't quite take and Kai Havertz looked comfortable dictating from a deeper role than usual.

But then everything spiraled rapidly downwards. In 20 minutes straddling halftime, the Werkself had conceded two penalties, had two players booked, let a soft goal in from open play and lost three points.

First, full back Benjamin Henrichs cleared the ball in to his own arm to give away a needless penalty. Thorgan Hazard's spot kick was poor, and saved, but the let off wasn't heeded. After the break, Dominik Kohr and then Henrichs flew in to stupid tackles after loose touches, then Bailey played the second of two shocking crossfield passes. This one was intercepted, Aleksandar Dragovic had to make a challenge and it was punished. Jonas Hofmann was less charitable than Hazard from the spot, putting Gladbach into the lead.

Jonas Hofmann scores from the spot for Borussia Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Jonas Hofmann scores from the spot for Borussia Mönchengladbach

Rash decisions have instant consequences

Then the Leverkusen defense allowed veteran Brazilian forward Raffael to wander into their box, exchanging passes with Fabian Johnson before the American slotted home the second, less than two minutes after the first.

The two bookings and Bailey's two suicidal passes were evidence of a callowness that, while understandable in a team whose outfield players averaged just 23 years, is Leverkusen's achilles' heel.

Bailey, Havertz and Brandt are all exceptionally gifted, comfortable on both feet, quick and destined for great things — whether at the Bay Arena or elsewhere. Henrichs and Jonathan Tah are also bursting with potential at the back, while new signing Paulinho is highly regarded. But all of them are under 22 and they will make mistakes, particularly when they must make decisions under pressure.

That lack of experience showed in the run-in last season, when Leverkusen blew a strong position after taking a single point from the three league games before the final day, with a 1-0 home loss to Stuttgart the low point. They missed out on the Champions League by three goals, having lost 4-0 to Borussia Dortmund, who pipped them to the post, during that late season run.

Deutschland Bundesliga- Zweitkampf Omer Toprak von Bayer Leverkusen gegen Capixaba von Atletico Mineiro (picture- alliance/AP Photo/J. Raoux)

Ömer Toprak is one of several more experienced players who left Leverkusen in 2017

Old heads needed?

There were plenty of signs of the exuberance that carried them so high for so much of last season on Saturday, but they couldn't find a way back in to the game as Dieter Hecking's men closed things out.

Those flashes are where the hope lies for Heiko Herrlich's outfit but their moments of madness stood in stark contrast to the benchmark of German football. Bayern Munich wobbled on Friday night but Franck Ribery, Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller all combined to dig them out of it. All are older than the oldest Leverkusen outfielder on Saturday.

This isn't to say that Leverkusen should scrap their youth-first policy. It's still far too early to properly judge where they sit in the crowded cluster behind the Bavarians. But Jonas Boldt, the club's sporting director, may well wonder whether he should use the final week of the transfer window to help fill the leadership vacancy left by recently retired forward Stefan Kiessling.

Herrlich may decide that it's worth taking the rough with the smooth, that the brilliance of his young guns is worth the rash decisions that come with it. If he does, it's sure to be a bumpy, but entertaining, ride.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg - FC Schalke 04 | Torjubel (2:1) (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 2 - 1 Schalke

    Daniel Ginczek (pictured) followed a goal on his German Cup debut with a last gasp winner on his league debut as Wolfsburg took the points. John Brooks had earlier played hero and villain, powering home a header on his 100th Bundesliga appearance before making a dangerous tackle that allowed Nabil Bentaleb to equalize from the spot. Schalke had Matija Nastasic sent off after a VAR referral.

  • Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Augsburg (imago/DeFodi)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1 - 2 FC Augsburg

    After five years away from the top table, it took Düsseldorf just 39 minutes to get back among the Bundesliga goals. Benito Raman nodded them in to a half time lead. But Martin Hinteregger pulled one back with his head before Andre Hahn (right) completed a hat trick of headers on his league debut for Augsburg to complete the comeback and secure Augsburg a first ever opening weekend Bundesliga win.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 01 Spieltag Hertha BSC Berliner Club Berlin vs. 1. FC Nürnberg Nuernberg FCN (imago/Zink)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 1 - 0 Nuremburg

    The other promoted side fared no better as Nuremberg fell to defeat in the capital. Hertha skipper Veded Ibisevic (19) took advantage of some brilliant work from Valentino Lazaro to stroke the hosts in front in the first half. Mikael Ishak wasted the chance to salvage a point for Nuremburg when he put his 85th minute penalty too close to keeper Rune Jarstein.

  • Fussball 1 Bundesliga SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Freiburg 0 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Nicolai Müller (left) loves to make an impact on the opening weekend. He scored the winner on his Frankfurt league debut on Saturday after joining from Hamburg, where he also scored on Matchday 1 of 2017-18, before injuring himself while celebrating. That injury kept him out until May and he was a little more careful this time round. Sebastien Haller sealed the Eagles the win late on.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga Werder Bremen - Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Jaspersen)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Werder Bremen 1 - 1 Hanover

    It was all even in Bremen as the home team denied Hanover a winning start to the season. The guests had gone in front through debutant Hendrik Weydandt - who was playing amateur football four years ago - in the 76th minute. But with just five minutes to play, defender Theodor Gebre Selassie popped up with the equalizer for Bremen.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Torjubel (2:0) (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen

    Gladbach got their campaign off to a great start with an entertaining win over fellow European hopefuls Leverkusen. Thorgan Hazard missed a first-half penalty, but Gladbach were given another chance from the spot in the 55th minute, with Jonas Hofmann making no mistake. Just three minute later, Fabian Johnson finished off a slick move to hand Gladbach a 2-0 victory.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Hoffenheim

    Goals from the familiar trio of Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben took Bayern Munich to a hard-fought win in Niko Kovac's first league match in charge. But Hoffenheim were aggrieved at the dubious penalty that made it 2-1 just as the men in white threatened an upset. VAR made Bayern take the penalty again before ruling out another Müller goal. A strange way to start the season.


