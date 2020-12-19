Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich — live

+++Refresh page for updates, all times in CET+++

Bayer Leverkusen 0 - 0 Bayern Munich, BayArena

9' - Tolisso sends Coman away down the right. He whips in a deep cross early after spotting Lewandowski peeling away to the back post. But he overhits it slightly and the Polish striker can't get it under control.

8' - Fairly sedate start here, two heavyweights feeling each other out a bit before attempting to land the big punch.

5' - Bailey tries to slip past Davies on the Bayern left. It'd be some foot race that, but the winger's touch is heavy and it dribbles out for a goal kick.

4' - Leverkusen have settled a little, popping the ball about in the middle of the park, but then Wirtz punts one out of play under little pressure.

2' - An early corner for Bayern, who start on the front foot. But it's easily cleared. Süle appears to be trusted at rightback again.

Who'll be Christmas number 1?

Not long to go now, so let's have a quick recap of the table situation. RB Leipzig's 0-0 draw with Cologne earlier means they can't go in to the short winter break top. A draw in the big game would keep Leverkusen top of the pile, a win would extend their lead over RB to three points and a Bayern win would see them go two points clear.

The teams are in

A couple of big calls to make for Hansi Flick, with a few injuries in midfield. Leon Goretzka doesn't make it, so it looks like David Alaba will partner Corentin Tolisso with Alphonso Davies at leftback and Niklas Süle in the center. Probably. There are a few ways they could work this one, with no natural right back in the line up. Florian Wirtz, the latest wünderkind off the Leverkusen production line, starts for the hosts, with Patrik Schick the focal point up front.

Gladbach and Leipzig stumble as Thuram sees red for spitting

RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top ahead of this evening's game after failing to breach a resilient Cologne defense in a 0-0 draw at the Red Bull Arena. Further down the table, Borussia Mönchengladbach missed an opportunity to make up ground after spurning a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Hoffenheim at home. But they may well be without Marcus Thuram for some time, after the French forward was dismissed for spitting at Stefan Posch from close range. A serious offence in normal times, the spectre of Covid-19 could well see the league hand down a big suspension.

Elsewhere, Schalke continue to edge closer to the Bundesliga's longest ever losing streak, a late goal won it for Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt won in Augsburg.

Our man on the scene

DW's reporter Matt Ford is in Leverkusen for us today. But perhaps got a little over-excited and set off a touch early. Still, at least he can watch all those goals in the early kickoffs. Oh...

Tight early on in the 15:30 kickoffs

At half time in the five early Bundesliga matches, it's pretty soporific stuff. RB Leipzig, who would go top for now if they won, are being held by Cologne and the only goal so far has come from the penalty spot, Lars Stindl scoring for Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hopefully the goals are being saved for tonight.

Bits from the bosses

Despite being controversially pipped to the FIFA Best men's coach award on Thursday (Robert Lewandowski did at least bring home the best men's player award), Hansi Flick was quick to turn his attention to Leverkusen.

"We're good sports about it. Kloppo and his coaching team deserved the award, just as our team would have done," he said in his prematch press conference. "Obviously we were a bit disappointed yesterday, but life goes on - we've got new targets to reach.

"They [Leverkusen] are a quality team in really, really good form. They're confident and they're playing well. They have a style of play - they play possession football and are capable of dictating the game."

Flick added that he was keen not to rush Joshua Kimmich back from injury while Leon Goretzka is touch and go for the game.

Peter Bosz took time to praise both Leon Bailey and Florian Wirtz and hinted he thought Bayern are a touch more vulnerable than usual after their tough schedule.

"Bayern is and remains a top team," he said. "At the moment they are one point behind us and are winning their games - even if not as convincingly as last year. But we are on a good run and play good football. The self-confidence is there.

“I don't care who is the favorite in this game. For me, such a top match doesn't mean added stress. As an athlete, you want to play big games; that gives you a special energy. Tomorrow will be this kind of game."

Hello, and welcome!

-- After another dismal defeat for Dortmund last night, their title hopes look to be hanging by a thread. That's not the case for these two and the winner, if there is one, will go in to a truncated winter break top of the pile.

That's to be expected for Bayern Munich but Peter Bosz' Leverkusen have been more of a surprise package, particularly given the departure of Kai Havertz. A rejuvenated Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario and impresive young prospect Florian Wirtz have led the way up front while experience pros like Jonathan Tah and Lars Bender keep the back door shut.

Their visitors have looked understandably leggy of late after the shortest of preseasons. But they've done enough to stay firmly in the hunt in all three remaining competitions and it'd be a brave person who bet against them retaining the league title.

Let's hope it's as fun as the last 1st v 2nd clash, the 3-3 between Bayern and RB Leipzig.