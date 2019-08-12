Bundesliga bargain basement: The five best players still available for free

Mario Balotelli
Why always him? The Italian international's pedigree and ability has rarely been in doubt but at 29, he's never been able to settle at a club long enough to really live up to his early billing.
After a typically eventful five month spell at Marseille that included a debut goal, a famous on-pitch Instagram selfie and goals in each of his first five home games, he left the French side at the end of the season. Balotelli had joined Marseille in January after falling out with Nice coach Patrick Vieira following a preseason where he turned up out of shape and missed early matches thanks to a suspension imposed by a court.
But it was at Nice, under current Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, where Balotelli played arguably the best football of his career in 2016-17, leading the Riviera club to their highest finish for decades and Champions League qualification. BVB only have one genuine No.9 in Paco Alacer, so might Favre be tempted to ignore the red flags and try to reignite his former charge?
Could work for: Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke
Daniel Sturridge
Daniel Sturridge celebrates after scoring in the Champions League last season
Another 29-year-old who has played for Liverpool, Manchester City and his country at major tournaments but finds himself out of work — and another striker whose ability is not the source of his issues. The silky England man, like Balotelli, has a strong goals-per-minute ratio in high-profile competitions but Sturridge's career has been constantly undermined by injury.
After losing his position as Jürgen Klopp's back-up striker to Divock Origi, Sturridge's fitness record means he is really only capable of functioning as a high-level understudy, something Bayern Munich have lacked for most of Robert Lewandowski's spell at the club.
Could work for: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim
Timothee Kolodziejczak
A rare glimpse of Timothee Kolodziejczak in a Gladbach shirt
A French center back, Kolodziejczak managed a grand total of eight minutes of Bundesliga action after joining Borussia Mönchengladbach for about €5 million ($5.5 million) from Sevilla in January 2017.
The 27-year-old was a regular when the Spanish outfit won the Europa League in 2015 and 2016 before his move to Germany. Since then, it's all gone downhill, with a permanent move to Mexican side Tigres and a loan to Saint Etienne failing to revive a stalled career. Might a side short at the back be willing to give him a second try?
Could work for: Augsburg, Fortuna Düsseldorf, Paderborn
Franck Ribery
It would feel wrong to many to see the French winger pull on a Bundesliga shirt other than Bayern Munich's, but with the Bavarians looking to turn over a new leaf, it is a possibility. Clubs in Russia, The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia are thought to be in the hunt for the 36-year-old's signature but having been settled in Germany for 12 years, the right offer to stay just might prove tempting.
Though his age has reduced his effectiveness and durability, there were times last season when the nine-time Bundesliga winner showed he's still got something to give. Even into his late 30s, he's not a man many Bundesliga defenders would want to see coming off the bench with 20 minutes left.
Could work for: Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen
Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring against Borussia Dortmund last season
Three months after bundling in the goal that took Spurs to the semifinal of the Champions League, and two after coming off the bench in the final, Llorente found himself released by the North London club. A World Cup and Euros winner with Spain, the big target man has also turned out for Juventus, Atheltic Bilbao and Sevilla.
At 34, his mobility is not what it was but the Spaniard is a wily, physical and awkward opponent and has been known to make an impact off the bench.
Could work for: Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Augsburg
Bundesliga Transfers: Deals done for 2019
Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid to Bayern Munich)
Bayern made Hernandez the Bundesliga's record signing by splashing out €80 million ($89.7 million) for the versatile center-back, who will also provide cover for David Alaba. A powerful defender with plenty of room to grow, the 23-year-old is one of two members from France's World Cup winning side in 2018 set to join the club this summer…
Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart to Bayern Munich)
…the other is fellow 23-year-old Pavard, who already has over 60 Bundesliga appearances to his name. After the triumph in Russia, it was clear the Frenchman was destined for bigger things and, while other sides were interested, Pavard claimed "Bayern were the only ones for me". €35 million ($39.2 million) looks to be an absolute bargain.
Kerem Demirbay (Hoffenheim to Bayer Leverkusen)
With Julian Nagelsmann Leipzig-bound, Hoffenheim are also set to lose a key figurehead on the pitch. Demirbay has come on leaps and bounds since moving to Sinsheim in 2016, having a hand in 38 goals (12 goals & 26 assists) in 87 appearances in all competitions, and wants to take the next step in Leverkusen with a view to adding to his 2 caps for the German national team.
Luan Candido (Palmeiras to RB Leipzig)
A player that had caught the interest of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund among others, 18-year-old Candido (right) has been touted as one of the hottest defensive talents in Brazil. A left-back trade with 8 appearances for Brazil's Under-20s to his name, Leipzig kept tabs on Candido for "half a year" before making the move to bring him to Saxony.
Hannes Wolf (RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig)
Wolf (center) boasts a wealth of experience and title-winning exploits that would be the envy of most players his age. A three time Austrian champion and a UEFA Youth League winner, the 20-year-old felt it was "time to take the next step". Since 2012, Wolf is the 18th player to move from Salzburg to sister club Leipzig, who wrapped up the transfer back in December.
Filip Kostic (Hamburg to Eintracht Frankfurt)
After being relegated with Stuttgart in 2016 and Hamburg in 2018, few would have expected Kostic to be a contender for 'signing of the season' when he joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal. The Serb has been a revelation in Adi Hütter's system, playing in 45 of a possible 49 games in all competitions, making Eintracht's decision to trigger the buy-ou clause a no brainer.
Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys Bern to Wolfsburg)
With Paul Verhaegh leaving and reinforcements needed at right-back, Wolfsburg turned to four-time Switzerland international Mbabu (right). The 24-year-old, formerly on the books at Premier League outfit Newcastle, has featured in the Champions League and won back-to-back titles since making his loan move to Young Boys permanent in 2017.
Joao Victor (Linzer ASK to Wolfsburg)
With Oliver Glasner taking over as head coach in the summer, Wolfsburg have brought in one of the key members of his LASK side with Joao Victor making the move to Northern Germany. The 25-year-old Brazilian has had a hand in 31 goals (19 goals & 12 assists) in 33 games for the Austrian side in the current campaign.
Ihlas Bebou (Hannover to Hoffenheim)
Heavily linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, there was a surprise twist in the tale for Bebou when it was announced he had signed a contract until 2023 with Hoffenheim. The 25-year-old forward, who has 41 Bundesliga outings to his name, scored four goals and laid on three assists, but was limited to just 11 appearances due to torn thigh tendons.
Konstantinos Stafylidis (Augsburg to Hoffenheim)
With Germany international Nico Schulz reportedly set to leave the club, Hoffenheim have snapped up Augsburg's Stafylidis (right) to provide cover. The Greek left-back only made one appearance before Christmas, but has made nine starts in the second half of the season and is now "eagerly anticipating then chance to prove myself in this incredible environment" with 1899.
Sargis Adamyan (Jahn Regensburg to Hoffenheim)
Hoffenheim triggered a release clause to make Adamyan (left) their first signing of the summer with sporting director Alexander Rosen referring to him as a "very exciting player". An international teammate of former Borussia Dortmund star Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Armenia, the 25-year-old has been in blistering form this season grabbing 15 goals and 11 assists in the 2. Bundesliga
Benjamin Goller (Schalke II to Werder Bremen)
Goller (center) first came to the attention of Bundesliga fans in December when he made his professional debut for Schalke, starting in their must-win UEFA Champions League group game against Lokomotiv Moskva. The winger hasn't featured for the Royal Blues since and, as a result, has sought out regular first-team football with a move to Bremen.
Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover to Werder Bremen)
A product of Bremen's academy, Füllkrug (right) is set to return just under five years since he left to join Nuremberg. The striker's 14 goals helped Hannover survive the 2017/18 campaign, but cartilage damage in his knee restricted him to just 14 games and two goals this season. Nevertheless, Werder were willing to take the risk.
Dong-Won Ji (Augsburg to Mainz)
Ji (2nd from left) has been bouncing around the Bundesliga since joining Augsburg from Sunderland in 2013 and, after spells with Dortmund and Darmstadt, will make Mainz his fourth different station in Germany. The South Korean is still only 27 and, while he may not be the most prolific striker, he has a real penchant for scoring important goals. Just ask BVB.
Dedryck Boyata (Celtic to Hertha Berlin)
The 28-year-old Belgian defender moves on a free to the capital, signing a deal until 2022. Business manager Michael Preetz said Boyata had been a target for some time. The Belgian joins having won eight trophies with Celtic, and a year after being part of Belgium's World Cup squad. Hertha also announced that captain Vedad Ibisevic had extended his contract for another year.
Other done deals
Omen Hanin (Hapoel Hadera to Mainz), Atakan Karazor (pictured, Holstein Kiel to VfB Stuttgart), Mateo Klimowicz (Instituto AC Cordoba to VfB Stuttgart), Florian Kastenmeier (Stuttgart II to Fortuna Düsseldorf), Thomas Pledl (Ingolstadt to Fortuna Düsseldorf), Julian Krahl (Leipzig to Cologne), Kingsley Schindler (Holstein Kiel to Cologne)
Author: James Thorogood