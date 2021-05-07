Bundesliga: Augsburg still in danger as Stuttgart stop the rot

Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg, Mercedes-Benz-Arena

(Förster 11‘, Kalajdzic74‘ – Niederlechner 59‘)

Football can be a cruel business. Sasa Kalajdzic's controlled late header was a real hammer blow to Augsburg, who worked hard to restore parity in Stuttgart and at times looked refreshed under new management — but they still can't get the points they need to secure their top-flight status.

With a trip across Bavaria to Bayern Munich to come on the final day, Augsburg needed something here. Unlike Hertha Berlin and Mainz, who have found form in the final stages of the season, Markus Weinzierl's side arrived in Stuttgart with just a point from their previous four games.

An away game at Stuttgart isn't an easy assignment. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have exceeded expectations this season, with an exciting brand of football that has given them a very real chance of securing a top half finish – even if the dizzy heights of a Europa League place has ebbed away in recent weeks.

Indeed, their run of four straight defeats coming into this game – albeit all against top eight opposition – has blunted Stuttgart's run-in. That poor form should have opened the door to Augsburg, but Weinzierl's team are equally shot of confidence.

More to follow.