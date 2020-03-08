Bundesliga: Augsburg fire Martin Schmidt, Heiko Herrlich takes over

Augsburg have decided to part ways with coach Martin Schmidt and his assistant Stefan Sartori.

Schmidt, who only took over as Augsburg coach in April 2019, had overseen a poor run of results which culminated in a 2-0 defeat at champions Bayern Munich on Sunday.

The former Mainz and Wolfsburg coach had steered Augsburg to safety last season and had exceeded expectations for long periods this campaign, but just four points from a possible 27 in their last nine games was alarming enough for Augsburg to part ways with the the 52-year-old.

"This was not an easy decision for us, but with only four points from nine matches, we have come to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the coaching position," read a statement from Augsburg.

"There will always be difficult phases to overcome. In the current situation, however, we feel that our goal of maintaining our class is at risk, so we have come to this decision," said Stefan Reuter, Augsburg's Managing Director of Sport.

"I accept the decision of the club management and thank them for the trust and the chance I have been given here," said Schmidt. "I hope that I was able to leave a few traces behind, even if the points on the pitch were ultimately missing. The club is always above each individual. That's why I wish Augsburg and the team all the best and hope that with a new impulse the turnaround will succeed," says Martin Schmidt.

Augsburg still have crunch games ahead against fellow relegation candidates Hertha Berlin, Paderborn, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Mainz.

Herrlich takes the reins

Augsburg have turned to former Bayer Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich as the man to steer them to safety.

Herrlich has been out of work since his 18-month stint at Leverkusen, where he was also a player, and has penned a deal until 2022.