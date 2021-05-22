Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on

Fabian Klos produced a captain’s performance to keep Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga for another season, keeping his cool from the penalty spot to score the first of Arminia’s two goals against Stuttgart, with the three points keeping them safe.

After 11 years away from the top flight, Bielefeld will stay up for a second consecutive season. Klos has been at the club for 10 of those years and his tears at full time demonstrated just how much this means to a club who have been to hell and back in the last decade.

Bielefeld were organized, resolute and took their chances when they came in Stuttgart, a team Arminia have beaten twice this season. The victory was rubber-stamped in the 72nd minute, when Ritsu Doan’s mazy run and low finish put the result beyond doubt.

Werder Bremen are relegated for only second time in their history

Sound of silence for Bremen

In Bremen, the atmosphere couldn’t have been more different - there were tears, but unlike Klos’, they weren’t tears of joy. Bremen’s 2-4 home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach was the final nail in the coffin for a team whose decline has been steep in recent months.

Bremen haven’t won a league game since March 10, losing 10 of their 11 games since. That shocking run of form saw them get dragged into the relegation fight and cost coach Florian Kohfeldt his job on the eve of this make or break game for the club. Club hero Thomas Schaaf was unable to work a miracle on the final day though.

After surviving last season via the relegation playoff, the outlook had been a lot brighter for Bremen for much of this season. But they met a Gladbach team who simply had too much for them, and the damage was already done before Milot Rashica and Niclas Füllkrug made the result a little more respectable.

The four-time Bundesliga champions and club with more top-flight seasons in German football than any other will take their place in the second flight next season. The sound of silence around the stadium said it all: this is a club to whom relegation has come as a shock.